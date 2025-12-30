On his December 27th podcast, the Rubin Report, Dave Rubin interviewed established journalist and NewsNation anchor, Leland Vittert. Vittert is the author of the book, Born Lucky, about his experiences growing up with autism.

The segment was entitled, A Radically Different Approach to Raising Kids with Autism | Leland Vittert

Rubin and Vittert discussed several things before getting into the subject of his book @ 14:00.

Vittert, 41, described his childhood and the struggles he faced having autism. He didn’t speak until he was three, and he attributes much of his success to the way his parents, especially his father, raised him.

The last couple of minutes of the show are what stood out to me.

@ 28:53

Dave Rubin:

What do you make of some of the moves the administration has made in terms of vaccine schedule and trying to figure out, is this stuff connected to autism—just generally the fact that people, largely because of Bobby Kennedy, are at least talking about the roots of autism and how to deal with it?

Leland Vittert:

I wrote a Wall Street Journal op ed about this, and I said, “Thank God we’re now talking about this and willing to at least to have the conversation.” When I was diagnosed, it was one in 1,500. Now it’s one in 36, three times higher for boys, higher in poor and minority communities. And I watched Chris Hayes of MSNBC sort of do this podcast, and he scoffed. “God, Bobby Kennedy is just obsessed, obsessed with finding the cause of autism. . . . Why wouldn’t we be obsessed with finding the cause of autism? If my wife was pregnant, if she was, . . . and someone said to me, “You could have a child with autism or not, take your pick. Obviously, I would pick no. Anybody would. I just find it offensive that people are saying, “Well, you know, because Bobby Kennedy is not the right person to search--- He’s doing more than anybody else did. So, I’m thrilled that we may be able to find some answers so that people don’t have to go through, more kids don’t have to go through what I did.

Rubin:

It’s one of those things. It’s like they just don’t like the messenger, and they don’t like who hired the messenger and how obviously they would be doing this reverse if it was their guys going for it.

Vittert:

That’s where we have become as a country, which I think is sad. . . .

About his network, News Nation

I think that’s what’s different about NewsNation is that biases in having an opinion is the excluding of an opinion and it’s being scornful of an opinion. And we don’t do that, and I think that’s what makes us different.

Vittert touted NewsNation as different from the other new outlets, more willing to address both sides in a controversy, so I looked through recent articles on their website.

Nov 21, 2025, RFK Jr. says he personally directed CDC’s new guidance on vaccines and autism

Kennedy’s viewpoint:

“The whole think about ‘vaccines have been tested and there’s been this determination made,’ is just a lie,” Kennedy said in an interview which was conducted Thursday.

The other side:

“No environmental factor has been better studied as a potential cause of autism than vaccines,” the Autism Science Foundation said in a statement Thursday. “This includes vaccine ingredients as well as the body’s response to vaccines. All this research has determined that there is no link between autism and vaccines.” Dr. Sean O’Leary, head of the infectious diseases committee at the American Academy of Pediatrics, told reporters in a briefing Thursday that the CDC’s website update was perpetuating a lie. “This is madness,” he said. “Vaccines do not cause autism, and unfortunately, we can no longer trust health-related information coming from our government.”

I wondered why there were no medical experts endorsing Kennedy’s claim.

On Nov 20, 2025, NewsNation published this piece by AP reporter, Mike Stobbe, CDC website changed to contradict scientific conclusion that vaccines don’t cause autism.

(Stobbe has spent decades denying vaccines cause autism and that there are more children with autism. I wrote this about him in 2007, Anne McElroy Dachel Questions Mike Stobbe and I wrote this about him in 2014, Dachel Media Update: What Does Generally Safe Mean?)

Stobbe is one of the longest running autism deniers in the media. As expected, his coverage was in no way fair or balanced.

We won’t look

Despite the fact that autism is always increasing in prevalence and that it has no known cause, prevention or cure, no one in charge seems to want to do anything about it, except of course, turn on blue lights for Autism Acceptance every April.

Dave Rubin mentioned the “V” word just once in his interview with Leland Vittert, describing the controversy surrounding Bobby Kennedy at HHS.

No topic in medicine is as toxic as the link between vaccines and autism. There is no link. The science is settled. We don’t have any answers about autism EXCEPT that vaccines aren’t the cause.

Suspicious research with ties to the vaccine industry is proof enough for the medical establishment and the media. Close the book on this. No one wants to go there.

So autism will remain a permanent mystery to medical science and the rate, found only in studies of eight year olds, not 80 year olds, will continue to rise.

In April 2023, the U.S. autism rate was updated to one in 36

In April 2025, the rate reached one in 31.

By April 2027, it could presumably be one in 25, approaching the rate in California of one in 19 children, announced last April too.

I will predict here and now that IF there is a rate increase announcement coming up, IT WILL BE DUE TO GREATER AWARENESS, because it always has been.

See my story from last April: One in 31 children with autism: 20 years of lies and cover-up

This farce could conceivably continue for several more years—until the cost of accommodating all these disabled children simply bankrupts everything.

Incredibly, everyone just seems to go along with the myth that all these kids have always been here.

Seriously, IF we were to honestly question where they’re coming from, it would lead to scary places like why do a third of autistic children REGRESS? What happens to them prior to losing learned skills? Could it be the battery of childhood vaccines every child in America is expected to have?

Dave Rubin’s cautious mention of the “V” word is one example of how softly we have to tread.

Here’s another:

The parliament in Northern Ireland is trying to deal with the cost of having one in every five students with special needs (20 percent of children) and, most alarmingly, an autism rate of 8.3 percent of children, one in every 17 students, one in every 10 boys. And although this story isn’t specifically about AUTISM, it’s really the whole issue.

Go to my site, Loss of Brain Trust and read some of the hundreds of reports I’ve catalogued from NI over the past nine years.

Here one politician dares to ask WHY, but again, it can’t be the “V” word.

Ask no questions

Stormont [parliament] politicians have been reluctant to ask why the number of children in Northern Ireland with a statement of special educational needs has risen sharply in recent years, despite soaring costs for the Education Authority, a UUP MLA has said.

‘HONEST QUESTIONS’

Jon Burrows says it is time the Assembly was asking “honest questions” about the issue – after revelations that the cost of taxiing children to school has topped £40m [$54M] per year, with some firms charging the government up to £83 [$111] per mile. Taxis are costing the Education Authority £40m [$54] per year, with some firms charging the government up to £83 [$111] per mile. The Education Authority (EA) said the cost – which has doubled in five years – is attributable in part to a sharp rise in the number of children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) who are taken to school by taxi..

Always MORE disabled children

The most recent figures from the Department of Education say that since 2017-18, the number of children with statements of SEN has risen by 51%, alongside an increase of 25% in children attending special schools. Costs have more than doubled in that period. Since 2017-18, expenditure to provide support for children and young people who have, or may have, SEN or a disability has increased from £254m [$342M] in 2017-18 to £544m [$733M] for 2023-24 – an increase of 114% in six years

One person dares to ask

UUP MLA Jon Burrows says that there are “questions for society” about the scale of the increase in SEN statements. Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show, he said: “This isn't about stigmatising children or doubting anything, but there is a question for society about why there is a huge increase now. “Is it a lag in diagnosis? Is it under diagnosis, and are there additional issues at play?” The North Antrim MLA said Stormont’s education committee – on which he sits – is currently holding a special inquiry into special education needs. “I asked at the start of that, could we have as an agenda item, why there is such an increase? Can we understand what the evidence base is for what is causing it – and there was a great reluctance to have that discussed. “And I think it's a matter that Stormont and the Education Authority and the education department – our society – should actually be asking honest questions about, and that's not about being... dismissive of things.

It’s not the “V” word

It's not about some of the things you've heard in America about daft ideas about autism. It's not about any of that at all. “It's actually about understanding why we've got an issue in our society and actually how we can best address it to support those young people, because I want to see young people with special education needs survive and thrive”.

They don’t want to know

So someone in the government in Northern Ireland is finally daring to ask why so many of their children are disabled.

I can predict that there will be no follow-up on this topic. No questions are allowed. Over the years, I’ve seen several attempts by officials to bring this subject up, and immediately the person was censured for being uncaring and callous and told to apologize, even to resign.

In Northern Ireland the numbers will continue to increase. Soon it will be 25 percent or 30 percent of children with special needs. (On Dec 21st it was announced that 43 percent of students in Scotland have special needs.)

It’s hard to imagine it, but the autism rate of one in every 17 children is probably only temporary too. More autism is now a fact of life for Northern Ireland.

What we’ve learned here

Seeing a problem with autism raises too many controversial ideas the people in charge won’t face. There can’t be more autism, and we can’t talk about the “V” word. We will just watch the numbers grow and be silent.

THE GREAT POISONING

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals. Catherine Austin Fitts, investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of HUD

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“