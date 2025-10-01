Autism Round Table: A National Call to Action for Families, Advocates and Change Makers

Thursday, September 25th a roundtable event was held at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, with about 400 in attendance. I listened to the first group of panelists speak and I was amazed at what was said.

First of all, many of the names were long-time autism activists along with prominent doctors whose specialty is recovering these kids.

Tony Lyons, President MAHA Action, led the discussion and he didn’t hesitate to call out the media for their part in the appalling cover-up of the devastating autism epidemic that can only be expected to claim more victims unless dramatic changes are made.

Tony opened the talk with the question:

“What if everything you’ve been told about public health, children’s health is just a lie?”

That seemed a perfect way to set the stage for what was presented. Health care is America, especially concerning our children, is now controlled by corporate interests that see only profit as children become sicker and sicker.

Medical organizations and health care agencies (at least until Trump took office) have long operated at the behest of the pharmaceutical industry, putting profit over people, universally resulting in “corrupt corporate science,” as one speaker described it.

The audience heard about abysmal lack of help from the medical community that autism parents have faced for decades. There was discussion about how Tylenol interacts with vaccines to damage a child’s brain, resulting in autism, something President Trump and leading experts focused on in a recent White House press conference.

There was an incredible list of speakers and unfortunately I could only listen to the first panel, but what I heard was really significant.

Parents, including Dr. Brian Hooker, told their stories of how their normally developing children regressed into autism following routine vaccination. They described what it’s like to care for profoundly autistic children—the ones we never see in media coverage during April, Autism Acceptance Month. The cost is staggering, both emotionally and financially.

The story of Hannah Poling, the girl in Georgia whose claim of vaccine-induced autism was conceded by the federal government in 2008 was mentioned, along with “Unanswered Questions,” the revelation that the federal Vaccine Court had quietly compensated over 80 cases of children who developed autism after vaccination.

There was hope. The audience was reminded that Robert Kennedy Jr. is resolute in his determination to expose the truth about what’s happened to our children and to reform health care in America.

There was information presented about holistic interventions and homeopathy to help recover autistic children. Autism is treatable with more than just ABA therapy.

Louis Conte, one of the panelists, talked about studying the kids who started out normally developing then gradually or suddenly lost learned skills and ended up on the spectrum. (The late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of NIH, called for this research back in 2008, but it’s never been done.)

Louis also urged his audience to “become political” especially concerning how to provide for these disabled children as adults. He forecast the impact of the population of autistic adults as being “our 51st state,” the State of Autism.

All I could think about as these speakers took their turns was what a long way we’ve come.

Corporations no longer dictate the science when it comes to autism. Speakers after speaker acknowledged the link between vaccines and autism.

Andrew Wakefield was right

So much of what was said was reminiscent of what Dr. Wakefield was saying 25 years ago.

In 1998 Dr. Andrew Wakefield wrote an article for the British medical journal The Lancet. In it, he and fellow researchers said they were seeing a “genuinely new syndrome.” He called for research on a possible link between the MMR vaccine and regressive autism in children who also developed bowel disease. Very quickly Dr. Wakefield was under attack because no one was interested in this research. He became the villain in the vaccine-autism controversy.

For over two decades, members of the press have blamed Wakefield for inventing a false link between vaccines and autism and misleading parents everywhere.

I’ve written about Dr. Wakefield a number of times over the years.

All discussion of what vaccines are actually doing to children was supposed to have stopped when Wakefield had his medical license revoked by the British Medical Council in 2010, but that didn’t happen. He has never stopped advocating for the truth.

It’s interesting how things have come full circle. We’re right back to what Andrew Wakefield was saying 25 years ago, and today, there are many top experts who’ve joined him.

The press

Attendees were also told that a New York Times reporter was in the audience. How fitting since The Times has been a leader in denying everything about autism. For decades they have obediently published all the official pharma-funded claims to marginalize autism: There isn’t a link to vaccines. There isn’t a real increase, and autism isn’t a real disability—just diversity. They regularly cite Dr. Paul Offit, vaccine profiteer, as their source.

Actually I don’t have much hope that The Times would honestly cover what was said at this gathering. They’ve repeatedly showed their bias and dishonesty when reporting on the vaccine-autism controversy.

One outstanding example was in 2011.

Sept 18, 2011, NY Times: The Fight Over Vaccines and Autism, Continued, by Jeannette Catsoulis

Catsoulis reviewed the movie, The Greater Good, a documentary examining the controversial claims about vaccine damage.

In her review, Catsoulis glossed over the stories of vaccine injured children and emphasized the benefits of vaccines.

Catsoulis made one chilling proposal that pretty much describes the universal position of the mainstream press when reporting on this issue.

“ALL THAT MATTERS”

She wrote:

But while the film acknowledges that science has so far been consistent in its refutation of a vaccine-autism link, it fails to point out that even were such a link proved definitively, all that matters is that its victims number significantly fewer than those of the diseases vaccinations are designed to prevent.

So were our children sacrificed for the greater good? If vaccines do cause autism, all that matters is that there are more children who were saved from disease than those who developed autism.

I have to wonder if, as more and more evidence and more and more experts expose what vaccines are really doing to children, the media will simply retreat to the words of Jeannette Catsoulis and say it’s all for the greater good.

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

