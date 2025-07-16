On July 10th CNN announced the stunning news that there’s now a Diabetic Barbie.

Hundreds of thousands of children have type 1 diabetes . Now, there’s a Barbie who has it, too

The latest Barbie slays in a chic blue polka-dot crop top, ruffled miniskirt, chunky heels and an insulin pump. She is the brand’s first doll with type 1 diabetes. Dollmaker Mattel worked with Breakthrough T1D, formerly known the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, to design the doll, which aims to represent the roughly 304,000 kids and teens living with type 1 diabetes in the United States. . . . In addition to the insulin pump that attaches to the new Barbie’s waist, the chestnut-haired beauty has a continuous glucose monitor on her arm – a button held on by a strip of heart-shaped Barbie-pink tape. Her cell phone displays an app that shows her glucose readings. She also has a light blue purse to hold her supplies and snacks to help her manage her blood sugar throughout the day. It matches her shoes, of course. Emily Mazreku, director of marketing and communications at Breakthrough T1D, lives with type 1 diabetes and worked with Mattel to design the doll. Barbie’s phone app displays a snapshot of her actual blood sugar readings from one day during the design process. Barbie’s blood glucose reading is 130 milligrams of sugar per deciliter of blood, which is in the normal range. Most people with diabetes try to keep their blood sugar between 70 and 180 mg/dl.Her continuous glucose monitor has a graph that shows the highs and lows that can happen during the day. The blue polka dots are nods to the colors and symbols for diabetes awareness.

In 2018 Sesame Street introduced Julia, the Muppet with autism.

AJ Gadgets is an “autistic superhero” on the PBS show Hero Elementary.

While these characters are important figures for children living with these conditions, they also show how we have come to accept and normalize chronic conditions and disabilities we increasingly see in children today.

We no longer ask why so many children have life-threatening allergies, asthma, diabetes, seizure disorder, juvenile arthritis and much more.

We’ve come to celebrate all the developmental disorders that, until the 21st century, were practically unknown previously: attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Global developmental delay (GDD), oppositional-defiant disorder (ODD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia. We have the neat, inclusive label of NEURODIVERSITY to convince ourselves that these conditions are just part of being human.

The truth is, childhood is now the home of the chronically ill and disabled. We don’t expect children to grow up being healthy and active. Doctors have watched the skyrocketing numbers of sick kids with absolutely no sense of alarm. Our federal health agencies look on with disinterest, feigning ignorance.

The rate of autism in the U.S. shows no signs of stopping its increase, now affecting one in every 31 children, one in every 19 boys. (In California, it’s one in every 19 children, one in every 12 boys.) No one honestly expects that the increases will ever stabilize. In a year or two there will be another leap ahead in the rate of autism which will predictably be because of better diagnosing by doctors, as it has been each time the rate increased over the last 25 years.

This brings me to my website, Loss of Brain Trust where I try to keep up with the news on the declining health of children worldwide. My efforts don’t come close to including all the stories being published, but my site should be a matter of concern for anyone who cares about children and the future of our world.

I have posted over 10,000 news reports from the past eight and a half years. The issues and the statistics are shocking, yet incredibly, the pathetic state of children’s health has raised no alarms in Congress or mainstream medicine or at our federal health agencies.

Here is a tiny example of what we’ve seen from over the past month:

Knoxville, TN: Children's Hosp opens neurosciences center; "there are greater needs than there ever have been"

CDC finds 1 in 3 American kids have prediabetes; "serious concern"

Montcalm, MI: SPED students restrained/secluded 2,400 time in one year

(UK) Ludgershall: New special school to add 120 places

(UK) Herts: Hundreds more 'desperately needed' special needs places

Scranton, PA: 'Dramatic increase' in SPED students, especial ones with autism

(UK) Devon: 350+ special needs places for 16 to 18 year olds planned

(UK) BCP Council INSOLVENT over $232M SPED debt; 'imminent financial threat'

Farmington Hills, MI: 57% increase in demand for ABA providers 2023-24; company addresses that

(Canada) Barrie, ONT: "Student needs... increasingly complex,

(UK) Northants: New $31M special school, another special school to expand

(UK) Worcs: 7,800 kids waiting for ASD/ADHD assessment; $5.1m more for SPED services

(Ireland) 400 new special classes by September; principals . . .

(UK) Salisbury: $83M in SPED debt; projected to rise to $130M at end of next fiscal year

(UK) Dorset: "Hundreds" of Dorset special needs children without school places

(UK) NI: "Remarkable" fact: one in 12 boys have ASD; forcing mainstream schoo

Bowling Green, KY: Provider opens new ABA clinic; "growing need"

High Point, NC: Permit applied for 3rd autism clinic to open in recent months in city

Jefferson, ME: SPED costs are 78.5% of school budget; 67% of incoming . . .

(UK) Cornwall: 178 more SPED plans issued in 2024 than in 2023

(UK) Gloucs: 189 more special ed plans issued in 2024 than in 2023; national trend

Kansas: 12,000 more special needs students in 10 years

(England) Local councils' special ed debt to reach $11B by 2027

England: $2B in annual SPED transport costs; 11% increase SPED

San Francisco: "Dwindling enrollment"; $42.1M for alternative special needs places

ENGLAND: 40% of children will be OBESE by 2034: study; ultra-

Indiana: Medicaid paid $639M for ABA in 2023; proposal to cap at "36mo over a lifetime"

Peoria, IL: Park adds "allergy-friendly signs" on playground; 1 in 13 kids have severe food

PA House passes daycare allergy bill; already law in IL, NY, MD, VA, CA, AZ

LANCET: 244% increase in kids with diabetes in the past 30 years; 15% in some . . .

England: SPED plans "hit all time high"; 354K (2018) to 639K (2025)

(UK) NI: '27 specialist provision classes are needed across NI to meet demand': official

(Singapore) 4 yr study on "growing prevalence" of food allergies in

(Sri Lanka) More children with diabetes, high blood pressure

(Wales) Conwy: 3,000 kids waiting up to 4 yrs for "neurodiversity diagnosis"

(England) 'ALL TEACHERS TO BE SEND TEACHERS';

Bridgeport, CT: $74M special school for 260 students with complex . . .

(UK) Camden: 'Growing number of children with the most complex needs'; 'falling pupil

(UK) W. Sussex: Council faces 'tidal wave of demand' for SPED

(UK) Dorset: 2,000 children waiting 'several years' for special needs

(UK) Somerset: Council to declare bankruptcy over $134M SPED debt

(UK) Northumb: $10M SPED overspend; 100% increase in SPED 2017-2024

I could go on and sometimes it’s hard not to panic over what is happening. Local councils in England are going bankrupt over special education costs, and they can’t build new special schools fast enough to meet the ever-present “growing demand” that no one bothers to explain.

In the U.S. the cost of Medicaid for ABA therapy for children with autism is having a big impact on state budgets as new ABA providers are showing up everywhere.

Living with this disaster and pretending it’s nothing new is mindboggling. It can’t continue of course. Eventually the cost of disabled children will bring down the system, especially as these children age out of school and become dependent on the taxpayers for their support and care, something no one seems worried about right now.

I would love to send Loss of Brain Trust to everyone in positions of power and influence and ask them why this is happening and how long it can continue. And most of all, I’d like to know why no one is addressing this.

Curiously I found an article from Forbes on July 13th that seemed to be a glimmer of hope. The title was American Kids Are Getting Sicker. Here’s What To Know.

It was about a recent study published in JAMA.

Children across the United States are getting sicker, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network. The study examined how the health of U.S. children has changed from 2007 to 2023 using comprehensive data sets, millions of electronic pediatric health records and various surveys.

Forbes even talked about autism as actually increasing.

According to the authors, American children were 15 to 20% more likely to have a chronic medical condition in 2023 than in 2011, with the prevalence of multiple conditions increasing such as depression, anxiety, obesity, autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; to name a few. Specifically, from 2011 to 2023, the prevalence of chronic medical conditions among 3- to 17-year-olds in the U.S. rose from 39.9% to 45.7%. . . .

Robert Kennedy

The study underscores the importance of addressing root causes as to why the health of American children has deteriorated over the last 15 years or so. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it a priority to investigate and combat chronic medical conditions as part of his Make America Healthy Again agenda. . . .

In truth, the real point of this story was to politicize this issue by attacking Trump all under the guise of caring about the declining health of children.

However, there remain serious challenges with the fight against chronic medical conditions in children. For starters, access to healthcare remains a serious issue in America, but not necessarily other high-income countries. Canada and the United Kingdom, for example, offer universal health coverage for children. That is certainly not the case in the United States, where 41% of children rely on Medicaid for health insurance, according to the Pew Research Center. Health coverage under Medicaid is in serious jeopardy because of the recently signed spending bill by President Trump which will cause nearly 12 million Americans to lose health insurance in the next decade, many of them children. In addition, many of the chronic conditions that have increased in prevalence in America revolve around mental health, such as depression and anxiety. However, Secretary Kennedy significantly downsized the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, decreasing a third of its workforce. President Trump also cut $1 billion from the agency’s budget. These changes provide much less revenue and staff to deal with the emerging crisis of chronic medical conditions, and particularly mental health, among children in America.

“Emerging Crisis”?

Where has Forbes been for the past 25 years as our children have become so sick and disabled. This is hardly an “emerging crisis.” It’s been happening for decades and Forbes, just like everyone else in the mainstream media, has ignored it.

Forbes has always mouthed the official line about the explosion in developmentally disabled children, saying it was all due to greater awareness and better diagnosing.

As recently as April, Forbes ran an opinion piece informing readers that there's been no real increase in autism and slamming RFK for referring to autism as an epidemic that can be prevented.

April 24th, A Pediatrician Sets The Record Straight On Autism by Dr. Alison Escalante

The new public health administration in the U.S., headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made helping people with autism one of its priorities. However, in order to give people the help they need and want, it is necessary to understand what autism is and what it is not. Last week’s press conference led to concern among the autism community and their advocates because many of Kennedy’s statements mischaracterized autism and even insulted autistic people. . . . Autism is a difference in neurodevelopment affecting how the brain wires itself throughout infancy and childhood. Long called a disorder by the medical community, because autistic people behave differently from what is considered typical, autism may be better understood as neurodivergence, a different way of being in the world that comes with its own distinct strengths and challenges. . . . Scientists have known since the 1970s that autism is genetic. . . .

Escalante spent the remainder of the article slamming Kennedy for his views on autism. I find it interesting that three weeks later Forbes is suddenly telling us about the crisis surrounding more and more sick and disabled children, specifically ones with autism.

When reality finally hits, I’m sure people will be asking why we didn’t do something as this was happening. Why did we merely turn on blue lights for autism and create “Diabetic Barbie”?

Systematically poisoning children with known neurotoxins and then calling that "neurodiversity" is beyond sinister—Dr. Toby Roger

