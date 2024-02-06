IMAGINE the coming years as hundreds of thousands of children with autism age out of school. Where will they live? Who will care for them when parents are no longer able? How is society going to support them?

No one is really concerned about this currently because we’ve all pretty much bought the BIG LIE that autism has always been around like it is today, we just didn’t recognize what it was.

Autism may be bankrupting the education system in the UK, but no one there has the courage to sound an alarm about what the future cost for adult care is going to be.

Instead they’ve kicked the can a few feet down the road by extending special education services to age 25 in Britain.

Here in the U.S. reality is starting to sink in. A story from Disability Scoop on February 5th revealed what’s ahead for the autism generation.

Those who would be capable of living independently simply won’t be able to survive on what the welfare system provides.

SSI Recipients Can’t Afford Housing Anywhere In The US

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries receive too little each month to reasonably afford apartment rent in any housing market across the nation, a new report shows.

Nationally, the average rent for a basic studio or one-bedroom apartment exceeds the average SSI payment of $983 per month.

Even in the cheapest rental market in the country — Dallas County, Mo. — rent for either a one-bedroom or efficiency would require 64% of a person’s monthly SSI payment. …

Of course this is only part of the autism disaster. A much bigger problem is the hundreds of thousands of severely impacted children with autism who will never be able to live on their own as adults. No one is prepared for how this disabled population will impact the US taxpayer.

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