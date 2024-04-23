Ireland is a strange place when it comes to dealing with autism.

On the one hand, Ireland has an autism rate of one in every 21 students, one in every 13 boys in Irish schools.

The Cork Independent announced that in 2022, so it’s easy to imagine that it’s even higher now.

(Autism isn’t their only problem considering that more than 25 percent of students in Ireland have special needs. That figure was announced three years ago.)

I have yet to see any news outlet in Ireland report on all this as a national crisis, which, by the way, it is.

No elected official, no education organization, no one in a position of authority is worried about the statistics getting worse, which they clearly will.

Instead cities all over Ireland are focused on becoming certified as autism friendly.

The Irish version of Autism Speaks, As I Am, promotes inclusion and acceptance, while claiming that people are born with autism, it’s genetic and vaccines are in no way linked to autism. Most of all, they’re sure that all the autism is the result of better diagnosing and no real increase.

(See my Substack from Sept 2023.) https://annedachel.substack.com/p/ireland-as-i-am-autism-charity-ignores

The town of Westport in Ireland just made the news as they’re out to be certified as “autism-friendly.”

County Laois is out to raise autism awareness.

Castlebar town won an autism friendly award.

Trim is out to become autism friendly town.

Sligo is now an official autism friendly town.

Killarney is working to become an autism friendly town.

Back in November, Dublin announced that it would become the world’s first autism friendly capital city. https://www.newstalk.com/news/a-really-exciting-day-dublin-bids-to-become-first-autism-friendly-capital-city-1521882

In the face of all this are all the stories about what autism is really doing to the children of Ireland.

On April 19th, The Irish Mirror reported that there are 9,000 children in the country waiting for an autism assessment.

Last month officials announced the creation of two new autism schools

Officials recently reminded the public that n recent years, 11 new special schools have been established in Ireland.

Multiple stories reveal that a number of special needs students simply don’t have school places.

Westmeath Independent: Children with special needs being 'left in limbo'

With up to eighteen special needs children in the Monksland area of Athlone currently unable to secure a school place, the Minister for Education has been asked to “urgently intervene” to avert a crisis in special needs education locally.

RTE: Parents of non-verbal boy in struggle for school place

Sam Lewis turned 13 years old last week. He is autistic, is non-verbal and goes to a primary school that is outside his catchment area. Now in sixth class, Sam's parents, Greg and Celine, have been looking for a secondary school place for their son since last October. . . . The problem in relation to special schools is that they are full.

Despite adding more than a 100 special classes in Cork, it’s not enough.

Echo Live: 'We need to do more' for special education in Cork, Tánaiste says

Speaking to Echo Live, Mr Martin said there has been “very significant investment” in education, particularly in special education, in Cork in recent years. “We’ve 421 special classes in Cork now. That’s up from 270 in 2020. We need to do more, but I think on special ed, a lot of progress has been made,” he said.

Parents in Kildare have applied to 9 schools for a place for their 12 year old autistic son and have reached a dead-end.

While cities all over Ireland are working hard to becoming autism friendly, everywhere the number of disabled children is increasing and so is the cost.

What will happen when the autism rate reaches one in 15 and one in 10?

What will schools be like when 30 percent of children have special needs, then 40 percent?

How many special schools will the government have to establish?

The people of Ireland better wake up to the reality that the health of their children is in swift decline, and they have no future if they continue to pretend this is something they can live with.

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