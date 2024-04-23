Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Apr 23, 2024

It took about 2 years for the people of Flint Michigan to realize they were being poisoned with lead drinking water. The COVID bioweapon injection in on year 3 and many still don't recognize it was meant to cull the population... and here we are with vaccine encepthalopathy (aka autism) we are going on more than 3 decades and the collective "we" still doesn't realize that vaccines are causing all sorts of problems from SIDS to death.

Obviously, my concern is if they haven't gotten it yet, what could possible cause them to understand that autism is vaccine encephalopathy... WHen 50 % of the boys are disabled it will be too late.

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