Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
Aug 19, 2024

Based on brain biopsies by Dr Christopher Exley autism patients have excessive aluminum in neural pathways.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Aug 9, 2024

An important amd informative piece. Thanks

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture