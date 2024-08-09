Dr. Ken Stoller

The news that a certain cohort of boys may be affected by exposure to BPA (bisphenol A) in utero resulting in autism actually makes sense. Could these males also have the same susceptibility when exposed to the toxins in vaccines?

Here is what Ken Stoller, MD had to say about it.

These children are identified by having low aromatase levels.

This is all about the liver’s Phase 2 detoxification pathways, which makes toxins less toxic (by increasing water solubility) so they can be excreted by the liver and not accumulate in tissues such as the brain. These glucuronidation enzymes (UGTs) are found in parts of the body that need to be protected from toxic exposures, so in addition to the brain we are talking about the intestines, kidneys, pancreas, prostates and breast tissues.

We are familiar with the gut issues spectrum children have, and certain gut bacteria produce and enzyme called beta-glucuronidase which breaks the bond between the sugar (glucuoonic acid) and the toxin allowing it to recirculate back into the body. In a healthy person most of the gut bacteria is in the large intestines but if there is overgrowth and they get into the small intestine (SIBO), that can further increase toxicity by interfering with this detoxification pathway.

Elevated levels of glucuronidase is associate with certain cancers, such as colon cancer. This is why you hear functional medicine practioners plead with patients that their guts need to be healthy before they launch into a detox protocol. Probiotics such as L. casei and B. breve will lower glucuronidase activity.

Certain compounds such as sulforaphane will increase (think broccoli). Parsley, celery and carrots also enhance UGT enzymes as does the extract of Green tea (EGCG). Calcium D-glucarate inhibits the activity of beta-glucuronidase.

Does this let vaccines off the hook?

No, the new research has just added in a known toxin as being another potential cause of brain damage in spectrum children. Obviously, children get plenty of other toxins via vaccines and if they are genetically compromised to detox these chemicals they too add to the problem. Those of us who spent years treating children on the spectrum have always recognized the importance of enhancing detoxification kinetics and gut health to combat the mercury, aluminum and pesticides we have always known was causing the toxic encephalitis called autism – now, we add in BPA to that toxic soup causing these sensitive children brain damage.