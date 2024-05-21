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Euripides
Jun 4, 2024

Hi Anne,

Have you seen "How the Case Against Andrew Wakefield Was Fixed - In Eight Steps - A 21st Century Medical Controversy"

https://euripides.substack.com/p/index-bmj-wakefield-fraud

The 18 part series tells an extraordinary story with striking revelations which have never before been told openly and publicly about one of the leading medical controversies of the 21st Century.

The series documents the deliberate elaborate intentional and systematic fabrications perpetrated by three editors of the British Medical Journal in 2011. These editors publicly accused a doctor, Andrew Wakefield, of committing fraud in a scientific paper published in the Lancet medical journal which implicated the MMR vaccine in causing autism in children.

Drawing on 8.5 million words of evidence on oath in legal proceedings in England with verbatim accounts from the childrens' medical records, the truth is that the Lancet paper faithfully reported the results of investigations carried out by 12 specialist expert medical professionals at The Royal Free Hospital, London, England into 12 children. The children developed bowel disease and suffered developmental regression with nine diagnosed as autistic, two more as having autistic symptoms and one who suffered catastrophic regression within a short time of vaccination but had no autistic symptoms.

The fraud allegations against Andrew Wakefield were and remain baseless fabrications - pure invention with no facts or evidence to back them up.

The BMJ had commercial agreements with MMR vaccine manufacturers which the three editors failed to disclose when they made their false fraud allegations against Andrew Wakefield.

The three editors’ allegations were claimed to be justified by a BMJ commissioned article. The article claimed falsely Andrew Wakefield fabricated the results of investigations into 12 children in order to implicate the MMR vaccine in causing autism. The BMJ article claimed every element and aspect of the Lancet paper was fabricated by Wakefield.

Family doctors, hospital doctors and parents had linked these problems to the administration of the MMR vaccine in eight of the twelve cases.

Andrew Wakefield was the co-ordinating author, who wrote the paper on behalf of his 12 colleagues based on the findings they had made when treating the children concerned. So there were 12 authors in addition to Andrew Wakefield.

The BMJ article was designed to claim falsely that an association between MMR vaccine and developmental regression and bowel disease in children was a fraud when it is not.

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
May 21, 2024

Great interview. Thanks Anne and Andy. Wish I lived closer to a place that it's showing.

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