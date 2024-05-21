I recently had the opportunity to interview Dr. Andrew Wakefield about his latest project, the full length movie, Protocol 7.

Protocol 7 reveals more of the nefarious history of the vaccine industry in America, this time involving the mumps component in Merck’s MMR vaccine.

Here is how Dr. Wakefield explained it. (See video)

The movie itself, Protocol 7, this is my first venture into a full length narrative feature film, unlike documentaries in the past. So it’s a whistleblower story in the genre Erin Brockovich or the Insider.

It’s very exciting. People love an insider story.

It tells the story based on truths of a whistleblower, two whistleblowers in a vaccine lab with reports that they were asked to participate in a fraud, what they considered to be a fraud.

It centered around the efficacy, the protective ability of the mumps vaccine which has been failing for many years. They knew this as early as the late 90s. They still persisted. They had an option either to scrap it, do a recall and make a safer vaccine, BUT potentially lose the American market, lose the market worldwide OR to fake the data. That’s what the whistleblowers reported to me.

So it’s been there for a long time. The story’s been there for a long time.

It’s in federal court in Pennsylvania at the moment on appeal.

This is a case that I really felt had to come to public attention. The people who’ve been defrauded are the public, the mothers, the fathers, the parents of children who’ve received this vaccine that doesn’t work.

So we took the bold step of saying, even though this case is in the middle of litigation, the people need to know exactly what’s going on, because the danger is this misdemeanor, this fraud is going to go away. It’ll make maybe a few lines on page three or five of the New York Times, and that’s all people will ever get to learn about it.

So my duty as a filmmaker now is to get that story out come hell or high water.

I asked Dr. Wakefield where the case is currently. (See video)

The case has gone before the appeal court. Why? Because both sides filed a motion for summary judgment. In other words, judge, you make up your mind based on the evidence, who is right and who is wrong in this case.

Merck has not essentially denied committing fraud.

What they said to the judge is, it doesn’t matter essentially whether we committed fraud or not. It wasn’t material. Why? Because the government went on purchasing the MMR vaccine with the faulty mumps component in it.

The government said, we had to do that because we needed to give children measles and rubella vaccines, and this was our only choice, the only licensed vaccine, MMR, in this country. There is no single measles vaccine.

And the judge ignored that.

Merck said the government went on purchasing the vaccine, so whatever fraud may have been committed wasn’t material, and the judge said, we don’t care.

Merck had said that it was the FDA who were defrauded, but it wasn’t. The FDA was there to license vaccines It was the CDC who purchased the vaccine, the MMR vaccine, for their Vaccines for Children program, who knew nothing about this fraudulent activity. They were the ones who were deceived.

The judge discarded that and ruled on the issue of materiality.

Here’s the thing. The people who’ve really been defrauded, who’ve given their children the vaccine they were told was 96 percent effective, is far, far less effective than that.

The doctors have been misled. The parents have been misled. Ultimately the children have been put in harm’s way, and I’ll explain why in a minute.

Those people, the people who were really deceived by this are not getting any representation at all.

It doesn’t matter what the FDA or CDC knew or did, it’s the children at the end of the line who were receiving this vaccine that didn’t work.

This is not just a matter of protection, efficacy of the vaccine, but it’s a safety issue as well.

The issue with mumps is that mumps as a child is a trivial disease. And that’s acknowledged widely.

In fact, when it was first introduced, when Maurice Hilleman from Merck, many years ago, went to the CDC and said, I’ve made a mumps vaccine, I want you to put it on the childhood schedule, the CDC said, no, we don’t need it. It’s a trivial disease. We don’t need this vaccine.

It managed somehow, and we can speculate about how, it managed to get onto the childhood schedule. Merck then incorporated it into the MMR and put their competitors for a measles vaccine out of business and had a monopoly.

So mumps that’s come back to the point that mumps as child is trivial. Mumps as an adult, after puberty, is not trivial, and the rate of serious adverse events like meningitis, encephalitis, testicular inflammation and infertility or ovarian inflammation are much, much, much more common. They’re a real possibility for people who get mumps later in life.

So if you are given a vaccine that does not work or only works for a very short period of time, and then makes you susceptible again when you are post puberty, the vaccine has made mumps the more dangerous disease.

You can see it. You move the age of susceptibility up into those teenage and adult years where it becomes a more dangerous disease.

For mumps, this issue of the vaccine not working also makes it potentially more dangerous. And you will also know that we’ve seen outbreaks of mumps around the world in highly vaccinated populations.

Why? Because the vaccine doesn’t work, and Merck knew that from the 1990s.

Dr. Wakefield had this final note on the movie. (See video)

So just a final note on the film, so people know where to go and when to go.

We are currently in negotiation with major movie theater chains to get it across the country, both here and in Canada.

We are having the People’s Premiere which is done through an organization called Gather, again across the country and that’s May 29th.

So if you want to host a screening, then please go to our website, which is

https://protocol7.movie/

and the Host a Screening button comes up there

https://protocol7.movie/host-a-screening

It should be very straightforward. It does not have to be on the 29th.

It can be anytime from here to Christmas and beyond. So if you want to host a screening, you can go there.

May 31st we’ve got our New York premiere. The New York premiere of Vaxxed was monumental. It was wonderful. This will be just as monumental.

Then June 7th we have an Austin [TX] screening, an Austin premiere. That is now sold out.

And June 14th in Los Angeles. That will then run for a week in the Laemmle Royal Theater in W. Hollywood.

Please, please get the word out far and wide.

You can host your own screening, and to do that just go to the website for any of the information related to this, including the documents from the court case that is currently going on, Merck vs. the Whistleblower. Protocol7.movie all the information will be available there as soon as we have it.

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