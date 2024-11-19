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Warrior Mom
Nov 19, 2024Edited

are these upcoming confirmation hearings going to eye-opening or are they going to be a shit show? I say both. they will insist that Bobby is not a qualified medical professional (Alex Azar WAS?) they will continue the personal attacks (were there EVER such attacks, or even this much attention given to the confirmation of a head of HHS? not that I can recall). I'm sure the lobbyists for all the big industries have already begun flooding into the offices of their targets in the Senate, loaded down with both carrots and sticks.

Birx and her ilk sound like they think there IS actual data to back up their assumptions about vaccines, even Redfield might believe there is but RFK and Attkisson will be bringing the receipts. best case scenario has me envisioning something along the lines of Miracle on 34th Street, with Bobby bringing in case after case of printed studies on vaccine side effects, and links to numerous symptoms of autism, and dumping them on the desks of his Inquisitors.

and then there's the 'shit show' version, where either he will not even get that far (for whatever reason) or be constantly shouted down. at any rate, the ensuing national discussion is ON. you and I both know, Anne, that that is more than we've gotten in the past 25 yrs. so hopefully no matter what, its a win/win. hopefully...

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