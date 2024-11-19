Dr. Deborah Birx was very involved at the White House during pandemic as Coronavirus response coordinator from 2020 to 2021.

Dr. Birx was interviewed on CBS Face the Nation on Sunday, November 17th and asked about her views on Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s appointment to head HHS.

Birx sounded quite reasonable. She said she’s looking forward to seeing the “data” Kennedy will bring to the Senate confirmation hearing.

I was impressed by her unbiased attitude and openness, especially after seeing countless news reports where doctors had nothing but contempt for Kennedy as head of HHS.

CBS Face the Nation: Dr. Deborah Birx says she is "excited" for data-driven discussions in RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearings

Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday she is "excited" for the data on key health issues that will surface in Senate confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's controversial pick for Health and Human secretary who has spread false information on vaccines and autism. "I'm actually excited that in a Senate hearing he would bring forward his data and the questions that come from the senators would bring forth their data," Birx said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." "What I know for sure is he's a very smart man who can bring his data and his evidence base forward, and we can have a discussion that many Americans believe already is a problem." [Trump] said Americans have been "crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation" about public health, and Kennedy would "Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Kennedy instead promises to "restore the transparency" around vaccine safety data and records that he accuses HHS officials of hiding. This data is expected to be addressed in upcoming confirmation hearings in Congress, a dialogue that Birx said she believes Americans will benefit from learning more about the differing perspectives on concerns surrounding vaccines. "So until we can have that transparency and that open discussion from both sides, I know the members have incredible staffers who will bring great questions from their constituents, and that hearing would be a way for Americans to really see the data that you're talking about," Birx said on Sunday.

Speaking of Senate confirmation, commentator Bill O’Reilly predicted a Senate “bloodbath” for Kennedy at his hearing.

Nov 18th, No Spin News

O’Reilly brought up three of Trump’s Cabinet picks. He said, “They’re all going to have trouble” during the hearings. He said Trump knew “all hell was going to break loose” with his choices of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense and Robert Kennedy, Jr. for HHS Secretary. O’Reilly just couldn’t understand why Trump would pick such controversial candidates.

If he puts those three guys into the Senate, Democrats are going to kill them. It’s going to be like the Kavanaugh Hearings. I don’t know why you want to put the country through that. . . . How this is going to play out? I can’t predict it. I don’t know—Why would you want to be sworn in on the 21st of January and immediately face a bloodbath of questioning your nominees in the Senate? Why would you want to do that? . . .

ACTUALLY, O’Reilly is absolutely WRONG about what will happen during the confirmation hearing.

IT’S ALL ABOUT CORRUPTION.

Kennedy has so much proof of massive corruption, collusion and cover-up in our current health care agencies that it will be unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Let’s see the “data.”

BY COINCIDENCE, award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson, who’s reported on the autism—vaccine connection for over 20 years, published her position on the evidence that’s out there, also on November 17th.

Sharyl Attkisson Substack: The bulk of credible science finds vaccines 'can and do' cause autism

But expect stepped up propaganda attacking those exposing and acting upon the facts

Sharyl summarized the nefarious actions of our health officials, including:

…the government’s compensation of victims of vaccine injuries that included autism. …the DOJ and HHS sealing the records of Hannah Poling’s case where the government conceded that vaccines caused her autism. …the government’s firing and hiding the opinion of their own expert witness, Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, when he admitted that vaccines do cause autism. …Senior CDC scientist, Dr. William Thompson, swore to the fact that colleagues “trashed” data showing a link between the MMR vaccine and autism in African American boys.

There’s more.

Here’s the data Sharyl mentioned and Dr. Birx is “excited” to see.

There are hundreds (perhaps now thousands) of studies that link various things about vaccines, from the ingredients, to timing, to combination with other environmental and genetic factors, to the immune reaction in some kids, to what we call autism. . . . Journalists and other media figures, as well as politicians, who claim this issue was long ago settled haven't done their independent research, or are intentionally misrepresenting. In either case, they are serving to endanger health and doing all a disservice by forwarding one of the most well financed propaganda and misinformation campaigns of our time.

I’m not sure if this is what Dr. Birx is interested in learning about.

Let me once again mention the comment Sharyl Attkisson gave me for the back cover of my book, The Big Autism Cover-Up, back in 2014 that’s all coming true.

Perhaps with the best of intentions there has been, nonetheless, longstanding misreporting and misunderstanding of the documented facts regarding vaccine side effects, including the autism links. When history eventually tells the whole story, it will undoubtedly rank as one of the biggest health and news media scandals of our time.

IT’S time for the whole story to be told.

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