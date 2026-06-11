I have long admired Dr. Bob Sears and written about him for Age of Autism over several years.

2014 Dr. Bob Sears on #CDCwhistleblower

2010 Dr. Bob Sears’s The Autism Book Brings Early Detection, Treatment, Recovery and Prevention To Light

2016 Wake Up: California Vaccine Exemption Crackdown: From Parents to Doctors

What I’m seeing all over Facebook currently are these about a minute long videos where Dr. Sears expresses his disbelief at the number of vaccines children are expected to get to be fully vaccinated today.

Here are three of these videos.

Each is an education for parents. There is no science behind what doctors are doing to babies and small children, but there is plenty of money, as Dr. Sears explains in this first video.

#1 ‘Multi-million [dollar] bonuses’

Dr. Sears:

. . .Doctors get end-of-the-year incentives and bonuses from the insurance companies for every fully vaccinated patient they have. I’ve seen bonuses on the level of $250 per patient, $400 per patient. . . . I have about 14,000 patients myself. Say 1,000 kids come through your office. . . . The bonuses are huge. And if you’re an office that has 10 pediatricians, that’s multi-million bonuses. I kind of wonder where do insurance companies get the money? I almost feel like they’re incentivized by the pharmaceutical industry who makes the vaccines. Do they somehow incentivize insurance companies to promote products and bonus doctors for giving their products? I don’t know.

#2 ‘The vaccine schedule has tripled. . . . It quadrupled, essentially’

Dr. Sears:

Compare it to what we did in the 80s and the early 90s, the vaccine schedule has tripled. In fact, with the addition of the COVID vaccine, it quadrupled essentially. Where we used to give people about 24 vaccine doses in the 80s and early 90s, and so literally tripled and then quadrupled to where we literally give 90 to 100 doses, if you were to get every COVID vaccine every year and every flu shot for your kid.

#3 ‘Is there a limit to what a baby can handle?’

Dr. Sears:

Parents will be the first to tell you, well, mykid didn’t get 90 shots. No parents perceives it that way. One way they do, they can put as many as six vaccines in one. You’re getting six vaccines that day, but the parents perceiving one needle, so it doesn’t seem like a big overload. But yeah, when you compare it to what we did 80s, in the early 90s, the vaccine schedule has tripled. In fact, with the addition of COVID vaccine, it quadrupled, essentially. Where we used to give people about 24 doses in the 80s and early 90s, And so literally tripled and then quadrupled, where we literally do give 90 to 100 doses if you were to get every COVID vaccine early year and every flu shot for your kid. Oh, the number of parents questioning vaccines, who want to know more has skyrocketed exponentially. And it’s the simple reason that the schedule has escalated with no checks and balances to decide, is there a limit to what a baby can handle?

Catherine Austin Fitts: Investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development:

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“