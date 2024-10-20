Oct 8th Dr. Casey Means and her brother Calley were interviewed on the Joe Rogan Experience

Both Casey and Calley Means have gotten loads of publicity for their stand on the damaging effects of the toxic food products Americans are eating every day.

They relate our poor diet to the explosion in diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and developmental disorders in our children. While almost everyone can agree that ultra-processed food is destroying the health of Americans, many see a serious omission in their work if they’re only talking about changing to healthy food and clean water and not addressing VACCINE DAMAGE, something long associated with serious side effects, including autism.

Despite the main focus on bad food, Casey and Calley directly linked AUTISM to the VACCINE SCHEDULE and the corruption in our federal regulatory agencies on Joe Rogan.

We cannot heal America’s children no matter how much better the food gets until we stop injecting ever-increasing levels of toxic materials into their bodies under the guise of health care.

Oct 15th the Defender published ‘ True Corruption’: Agency Capture Responsible for Chronic Disease Epidemic in U.S. It was on the Rogan interview. Here is part of the transcript below.

Despite massive government spending, the chronic disease epidemic in the U.S. is worsening each year and the scientific and medical establishment is unwilling and unable to reverse the trend, according to two leading food safety advocates who appeared last week on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Calley Means and Dr. Casey Means, siblings and authors of “Good Energy

: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” told Joe Rogan that environmental contamination and the lack of food regulation in the U.S. have contributed to metabolic disruption afflicting many Americans.

“In 2024, [we have] the highest rates in American history of Alzheimer’s, cancer, autoimmune conditions, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, autism,” Calley said. “Every single chronic disease you can think of is at an all-time high, growing at an increasing rate as we spend more money to treat those conditions.” . . .

Casey pointed out that rates of cancer, autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and infertility “are going through the roof.”

She said, “74% of Americans are overweight or obese, 50% now of American adults have Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes,” compared to 1% in 1950.

“One in two Americans are expected to have cancer in their lifetime … young adult cancers are going up, 79% in the last 10 years,” Casey added. “Autism rates are absolutely astronomical. One in 36 children has autism now in the United States. That was 1 in 50 in the year 2000.” . . .

Casey cited the connection between vaccines and autism as an example. “I bet that one vaccine probably isn’t causing autism, but what about the 20 that they’re getting before 18 months? We don’t look at it in a synergistic way … that’s a big problem.”

For Casey, the liability shield enjoyed by vaccine manufacturers, stemming from the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, has not only protected those companies but also serves as a model that other industries are trying to imitate. . . .

Healthcare costs are skyrocketing because the medical system “knows how to tell Congress that there’s no cost too high for something when it comes to pharmaceutical interventions,” Calley said. “We’re bankrupting the country with interventions once people get sick.”

He pointed out Pharma is responsible for half of the ads on TV news — not so much to sell products, as to influence the news. Big Pharma “spends five times more on lobbying and public affairs than the oil industry,” while the healthcare industry is “the highest funder of politicians” and “the highest spender on research,” he said.

Pharma also funds regulatory agencies and scientific studies on food and nutrition. “These studies are all funded by the chemical companies, by the food companies, as are university medical and nutrition schools,” Calley said.

“Fundamentally, on the grassroots micro level, these industries have co-opted our institutions of trust,” Calley said, and those who raise questions are punished.

IF the oversight agencies are really working for the industries they supposedly regulate, it makes sense that the CDC, in their biennial announcements of ever more autism among our kids, have NEVER admitted a true increase in the number of affected children. It is always better diagnosing/greater awareness.

The CDC approves the ever-increasing vaccination schedule, and they are also the agency with a revolving door between themselves and the vaccine makers they oversee.

Product promotion is JOB ONE. Autism is a left as a puzzle we have all the time in the world to figure out.

Thank you, Dr. Means and Calley Means for directly linking our vaccine program to the neurological damage in our children.

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