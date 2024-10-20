Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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CherylBray's avatar
CherylBray
Oct 21, 2024

They (the Means) aren't the first, and definitely won't be the last, to authoritatively link Autism to the Vaccine Program, but their voices are certainly very welcome. They are very articulate in explaining the corruption and the harm. We need as many voices as possible.

However, I don't think there will EVER come a time that the government publicly acknowledges vaccine comprehensive harms or takes responsibility in any meaningful way. Have they taken responsibility for any of the forever wars (and millions of lost lives) waged under false pretenses? Have they taken responsibility for the corruption, harms and deaths caused by the mRNA vaccines?

No, they have not. I doubt they ever will.

This level of corruption is unlike any we have ever seen. I'm not sure there will be a true and fair accounting. But rather, we'll see language similar to the C19 vaccine where they backpedal and reframe reality by saying, "we never said it stopped transmission". "We never promised it prevented infection" or "we never mandated it. You always had a choice." I truly don't know how this will all end but I lean towards Jeffrey Tucker or Toby Rogers perspectives. Meaning, this is going to get far messier (to put it nicely) before it ends...if it ever ends. The economic, social and political costs are already enormous. Yet we are only at the beginning of public awareness. I see the change happening. The awareness is growing. Yet, we have so far to go. Look what had to happen for this increased awareness (C19 era and harms). That resulted in an incremental increase in awareness. What other harms have to happen before we get to a point where the truth is accepted? I think we have a long way to go and it's not going to be pretty.

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Oct 20, 2024

But Anne, isn't it all just to better diagnosing and increased awareness? (NOT)

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