I recently posted three parts of an interview I did with a leading expert on aluminum toxicity, Dr. Cicero Coimbra from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

According to Dr. Coimbra, injecting aluminum, especially into babies and pregnant women, is "One of the worst crimes ever committed against humanity"

"It has damaged the brains of so many children worldwide for consecutive generations"

Dr. Coimbra has sent more more information about this very critical issue.

This subject has been addressed in the third editorial, sections 4.2.1 and 4.3.1. On the one hand, 99.7% of the aluminum ingested in soluble form is eliminated in the feces, and the absorbed amount can be eliminated in the urine. In contrast, 100% of the aluminum injected in the form of nanoparticles via the intramuscular route is instantly absorbed, and only 6% is rapidly eliminated. The remainder can be retained within macrophages, which can transport it to organs distant from the site of vaccine inoculation, including the brain, crossing the blood-brain barrier through the Trojan horse mechanism.

Accordingly, Christopher Exley and co-workers found “extraordinarily” high concentrations of aluminum, which were histologically visualized (under the light microscope) as particulate aluminum, in the brains of deceased individuals diagnosed with autism. Soluble aluminum salts are molecules, and molecules cannot be visualized under light microscopy. Aluminum causes inflammation, and the brain is particularly susceptible to the sustained oxidative stress generated by inflammatory processes due to its high lipid content. Brain inflammation can be demonstrated by a simple laboratory test in the plasma of autistic individuals. Given this level of evidence, how could anyone claim that those aluminum particles are “surely” not related to the pathophysiology of aluminum or that they do not come from multiple vaccines repeatedly injected into babies? Conversely, calcium phosphate was successfully used for 20 years by the Pasteur Institute. However, it was replaced by alum salts in the late 1980s when the industrial sectors of the Pasteur Institute and the Merieux Institute merged. Nonetheless, calcium phosphate remains an adjuvant approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for human vaccination. Calcium phosphate nanoparticles have been used as a non-toxic adjuvant, offering several advantages over particulate aluminum.

Cicero G Coimbra, MD, PHD

Internal Medicine and Neurology

Associate Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience

Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery

Federal University of São Paulo - UNIFESP

The science is overwhelming.

