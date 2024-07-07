I found a fascinating YouTube that came out on June 27th. Here is a courageous doctor willing to risk everything to tell the truth.

I transcribed about 10 minutes of the interview starting at 18 minutes.

Jordan Peterson interviewed Dr. Eithan Haim about his story.

Texas Children's Hospital Exposed for Illegal Gender Affirming Care | Dr. Eithan Haim | EP 459

Eithan Haim is a whistleblower doctor in Texas who was shocked by the illegal and barbaric practices of “gender affirming care”/gender mutilation going on at Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital in the world.

I strongly encourage you to watch the entire video. This doctor and his wife have literally used all their savings and investments to stand up to the government’s charges against him because of what he did.

As a surgeon, Dr. Haim was horrified at the irreversible practices taking place in his hospital, and he was willing to make it public.

Not only that. The hospital lied about it. They said that they had stopped doing these procedures, but they continued to do them secretly.

Dr. Haim started out by talking about the COVID measures that were imposed with absolutely no justification. That set the stage for what came next.

18:35

You really look at who you are. Who am I as a person, right? Am I’m really a doctor? Am I a surgeon? That was like the question, that was a question that was going through my mind. I never answered that question before. Everything that happened during COVID, I was so angry. Every day I was angry. . . . And I’m like a very not angry person by disposition. I’ve never been angry in the operating room, and that’s saying something for a surgeon not to be angry in the operating room. But I was angry and I was because I hated to see what was happening to these people, these kids, to even these adults, everyone. Everyone was taking on these lies, but people were being harmed by it, people were dying alone, kids were suffering. I was seeing it every single day, so when I would come home, I was angry. But what I realized is that I was angry with myself because even though I’m at the bottom of the totem pole [as a resident surgeon], I still have a responsibility If I’m a doctor, a surgeon, I have to do something. My dad’s a doctor and he always told me, you have to take care of your patients. That’s the most important thing above anything else. He also said, you have to take care of the profession. You have to be a good doctor. You have to represent yourself well. I thought about everything he had told me. Was I representing medicine, surgery? . . .

That anger continued.

Dr. Haim went on to describe his feelings about gender surgery at Texas Children’s.

I thought, if I don’t do something about this, I could never live with myself. You have the biggest children’s hospital in the world lying to the public about a program that is manipulating, mutilating and sterilizing young children. You have probably hundreds, if not a thousand people who know about it, and I know about it. . .

Taking action

I had to do something, and that was in January of 2023 where I thought, the reason I’m angry is because of the shame within myself for not doing. I knew that there were risks. I knew that there were things to fear, but there’s something greater to fear rather than the consequences within this world. . . . In medicine, just like in everything else, the only way to live appropriately is to orient yourself by the truth, to live by the truth. There’s nothing you can get away with. If you lie, you’re going to pay for it. So that’s the higher order principle that was in my mind that was driving that. But also number two is something more physical, more granular—is that there were kids being harmed. I could do something about it. There were children who were in imminent threat of being harmed.

Dr. Haim continued talking about how he reached out to prominent people with a public voice who could expose the truth about the surgeries being done at Texas Children’s.

Jordan Peterson asked him the pivotal question: “You were doing this alone. Why do you think you had to do it alone?”

Dr. Haim:

Because the American academic medical system is like East Germany. No joke. If there was a colleague who kind of thought the same way, we would physically go to dark, quiet corners and talk about these things. There is a culture of censorship and fear that is very, very real. I can attest because was there. I lived through it. It’s unimaginable. So no one’s going to do anything like this, and I wouldn’t want to necessarily involve people . . That’s why it’s so easy for doctors to say I’m just not going to do anything. I’m going to stay silent. He contacted news organizations that he thought would be receptive to the story or journalists. Took me five months because I think people just didn’t believe me.

He finally made contact outside the mainstream media with Christopher Rufo at the Manhattan Institute in May 2023. The publication of his story coincided with a bill in the Texas legislature to ban these practices. It was perfect timing because it educated lawmakers on the truth about this surgery.

The story does exactly what we hoped it would do. I was the anonymous whistleblower. No one knew my name. The story had outlined how the hospital had lied to the public and not only continued the program but expanded it behind closed doors. Within 24 hours of that story coming out, the Texas Senate passed that bill with bipartisan support banning the interventions that we had exposed.

This story was news to many lawmakers who didn’t know this was going on in their districts.

Dr. Haim then came under criminal investigation by Health and Human Services. That led to the federal prosecution he now faces which will probably cost him a million dollars.

He realized that they uncovered his identity as an anonymous whistleblower to make him an example so no other doctor would speak out like he did. He knows he’s the target “of the most powerful people in the country.”

Of course, for me, Dr. Haim’s story was a replay of what happened to Dr. Andy Wakefield, Dr. Paul Thomas, Dr. Ken Stoller and others I could name.

Dr. Haim described the ‘culture of censorship and fear’ in medicine that is ‘very, very real.’ That equally applies to vaccine damage, which doctors have been universally schooled to believe doesn’t exist, and that all the autism everywhere is due to better diagnosing, no real increase.

The forces that control medicine today allow for no dissent. Most doctors, even those who know that there is so much fraud, refuse to speak up.

Fortunately this doctor’s story got out. He was interviewed by Tucker Carlson and others.

Dr. Haim is a welcome change.

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