In this nine minute YouTube, Dr. Berg lays out fundamental changes he wants to see in the food we eat and the drugs we take.

Nov 23, 2024, Here’s My 2 Cents: "Making America Healthy Again" .

Dr. Berg: I want to give you my two cents on RFK, Jr.’s new potential role in being the HHS Secretary.

The target is to clean up the corruption.

Number two, get back to science-based evidence.

And number three, end chronic disease, which a pretty big goal, and I’m sure you’re seeing all of the news, all of the pushback that he’s getting.

You have the Big Food companies, Big Chemical companies, Big Pharma. They really don’t like him very much.

I just want to make a comment on this one little thing that is quite interesting. It was said as a counter argument, there is no clear evidence yet that disease is caused by processed food.

Do you know how ridiculous that sounds?

(Dr. Berg holds up samples of junk food.)

It’s not linked to chronic disease.

What does cause disease? And their response is, we don’t know, we need to do more research, as Big Food, Big Pharma, Big Chemicals get super wealthy, right?

What is the product of health care? It’s a healthy body.

If we take the U.S. population and compare it to the world, we’re at the very bottom when it comes to health, yet we spend the most for health care, over $4.1 trillion every single year.

You can say RFK, Jr is a quack, anti-vaxxer. He’s going to take science into the Dark Ages.

You can pretty much just ignore that.

There are many things that need to be changed.

I want to give my two cents on what I think would make a huge difference.

All right, number one, INSTITUTIONAL FOODS.

And what they do is they make pre-packaged food that is given to patients in nursing homes, prisons, school systems, hospitals.

This is the absolute lowest quality food on the planet. . . .

I interviewed a gentleman; he actually owns and runs several very unique assisted living homes. You would want to send your parents or your grandparents there if they needed that type of service because they do things completely different.

I asked him, what is the barriers of putting your system in nursing homes?

He said, there’s just too much red tape. It’s highly regulated as far as what they eat, and if you want to change a diet, you have to get the doctor to write a prescription.

Ban Institutional Food

Typically, institutional food have desserts. They have a lot of starches. It’s highly processed. It’s overcooked.

The number one thing I would do is I would change the institutional foods because that’s going to change the health of these people in the nursing home, the assisted living. All these people would quickly improve their health just by removing the refined sugars, the refined starches and the refined oils, the seed oils.

Stop Subsidizing Corporate Farms

The next thing I would do, and this is really, really big. A lot of the food that we consume in the grocery store is subsidized. In other words, the taxpayers are paying for it upfront or paying certain large farms to grow certain things: corn, soy, wheat, sugar, rice.

The amount that some of these companies are paid is up there around $600 billion.

The largest subsidy is with corn.

You can buy a cubic ton of corn for about $198. We’re talking about dent corn that’s not even edible. We also use it in the feed lots to fatten cattle.

We started this whole subsidy thing right after the Depression to kind of help the farmer, but somehow it stayed in law. So now the small farmer has a heck of a time making a profit. . . .

They have to work really hard at creating healthier food, and they don’t get subsidies.

Subsidize the Small Farmer

I think one really good idea, if we could just switch what is subsidized and invest in the small farmer. Pay these small farmers to grow grass-fed animals. I mean that would be incredible, because right now, the incentive is to grow the raw material for junk food.

You pay for it at the store, and then you pay for it when you go to the hospital. . . .

Get Rid of GRAS

The next thing I would definitely want to change is this thing called GRAS, GENERALLY RECOGNIZED AS SAFE.

You would think that would be a third party, independent study to show that that ingredient was safe, and the answer is no. This is the loophole that manufacturers use to self-certify their own products.

It’s a bit of a conflict of interest. I can do my own studies to tell you that my ingredients are safe.

A lot of things that are banned now were generally recognized as safe, like lead, DDT, mercury, stuff that they made your fillings with. Most of these junk food ingredients are GRAS.

Change How We Fortify Food

The other thing I would do is I would change how they’re fortifying our food.

Instead of fortifying with synthetic folic acid which actually creates a big problem for about 30 to 40 percent of the population because they have genetic issue dealing with folic acid, I would change that to folate.

The type of iron they put in fortified food is disgusting. It creates so many problems. Our body does not have a good mechanism is get rid of iron, and all this iron accumulates in our body.

Too much iron can actually cause dysfunctional iron that leads to anemia.

Taxpayer Funded Drug Research

The next thing, $40 billion a year of your taxes are paid to medical research for new drugs.

The universities are allowed to get patents on those drugs, and then they’re allowed to give exclusive rights drug companies, and then the drug companies and the universities negotiate for a royalty between one percent and 10 percent of the net profits. And this licence agreement is very confidential.

And certain researchers within the universities also get a cut of that money.

Break Up the FDA—Big Pharma Connection

That brings up the next point. The FDA has a revolving door with Big Pharma.

They should make it a law that if you work for the FDA or any type of regulatory business, you can never go work for a drug company or a chemical company or a Big Food company.

Big Food Funds the Regulators

Nine out of the 20 members that set up the dietary guidelines had conflicts of interest.

There’s a great website on this called U.S. Right to Know. https://usrtk.org

Through the Freedom of Information Act, they got 80,000 pages between Coca-Cola and the dietician organizations, and what they found out is there’s a really cozy relationship between the two, between $30 to $50 million given to the dietitians from Big Food.

The junk food industry sponsors dietitians’ education, their conventions. They pay their speakers.

Eliminate the Rounding Rule

The next thing I would want changed is this thing called the ROUNDING RULE.

If a certain ingredient is less than .5 grams, it can be rounded down to ZERO.

The same thing with carbohydrates, also sodium. If you have less than five milligrams of sodium, you can round it down to zero.

Hyperfocus on Refined Sugars, Refined Starches, Seed Oils

Out of all the ingredient I would hyperfocus on, there are three ingredients that make up 99 percent of all junk food: refined sugars, refined starches and refined oils as in seed oils.

I would put huge warning labels on infant formula, pet food, which is also filled with junk food. And I would force those companies to upgrade the quality of those ingredients.

The worst time to give someone junk food is when they’re a baby because you’re setting up that person’s life for all sorts of deficiencies and health problems.

Promote Vitamin D3

And lastly, I want to talk about a very important change SUN PHOBIA. Parallel with that with RDAs for vitamin D are just ridiculous. 600 IUs might be okay to prevent bone problems possibly, but not to feed the other systems of the body, the immune system, the muscles, the organs. They misinterpreted the results of a whole bunch of studies, and then they used the 600 IUs, when instead, it should have been over 8,000 IUs every single day.

A vitamin D deficiency puts someone at a very severe risk of virtually every disease. Pick a disease and I’ll show you research on it: cancer, autoimmune issues. Your ability to sleep is dependent on vitamin D. If every person in the U.S. took just 8,000 IUs every single day, vitamin D3, disease rates would go way down, and it would not be that expensive.

That’s my two cents. Please tell me what you think should be done about this country to make a difference.

Your thoughts?

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