Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General and Governor DeSantis

Below is a 24 minute interview of Dr. Joseph Ladapo by Sharyl Attkisson, a journalist with an outstanding record of speaking the truth about health, especially the dangers from unsafe vaccines.

Two years ago I compiled a number of interviews from Sharyl’s years at CBS and from her podcast in a piece called, Sharyl Attkisson, Friend of Ours

I have followed her work over the years, and she has been steadfast in exposing what the government is desperate to hide.

Sharyl, sadly, was the lone voice in network news giving us the truth about what vaccines were doing to children in America.

I also appreciated the fact that Sharyl wrote a comment for back cover of my book, The Big Autism Cover-up, How and Why the Media is Lying to the American Public, published in 2014.

This was it.

Perhaps with the best of intentions there has been, nonetheless, longstanding misreporting and misunderstanding of the documented facts regarding vaccine side effects, including the autism links. When history eventually tells the whole story, it will undoubtedly rank as one of the biggest health and news media scandals of our time.

NOW, finally after two decades of lies and cover-up, let us hope we will learn what an unsafe vaccine schedule has done to now multiple generations of children.

Dr. Ladapo is very open about the deadly side effects of the COVID vaccines and the corruption rampant in our health care agencies. He is adamant that these organizations have to be deconstructed and rebuilt with a culture of honesty and genuine independent science.

TRANSCRIPT

A rare interview with the fascinating Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who hopes to play a role in the new Trump administration to Make America Healthy Again

Sharyl Attkisson: Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Surgeon General, doesn’t do many interviews. In fact I’ve been trying to get an interview with him for over a year. I finally succeeded. He agreed to do a sit-down before the Trump election. The full interview will be airing on an upcoming episode of Full Measure, that’s Sunday, November 10th. As we look ahead at what a Trump administration may do when it comes to the promise to Make America Healthy Again, MAHA, and to address the chronic health epidemics that so many are suffering from, and yet our own doctors seem not to notice except to throw expensive treatments at them, but not so much examine the root causes and how to avoid them in the first place. I think you’ll really enjoy getting to hear from and getting to know about Dr. Ladapo. Dr. Ladapo: I’m the State Surgeon General of Florida, a professor at the University of Florida. Sharyl: Was that a job you applied for or did they come looking for you? Dr. Padapo: I literally fell into it. My wife and I and our kids were in Los Angeles, in West LA. I was a professor at UCLA. I was tenured at UCLA. I saw patients, but mostly did research, clinical trials, NIH funded clinical trials. I think I had four NIH funded clinical trials at the time I left UCLA. I was doing very well academically, but during the pandemic I really didn’t like what was happening with the general direction of policies. I was writing and the Wall Street Journal was accepting a lot of the things I was writing. I was writing things about the lockdowns not solving any problem because you eventually have to open up. I was writing about civil liberties. I was writing about not letting fear be in the driver’s seat. Eventually I was writing about vaccine mandates not being a solution to the pandemic as they were being advertised. Some of those writing caught the attention of some of the people in Governor DeSantis’s sphere. Eventually I got a phone call on random weekday morning in West LA. I was, I think, on the way to my mailbox with shorts and no shirt on. . . And then had a phone call with Governor DeSantis’s staff about the possibility of serving as the Surgeon General. Sharyl: Just briefly, what was your research focused on prior to this? Dr. Ladapo: I’m a cardiovascular health nut. I want good cardiovascular health. I want it for everyone. I want your heart to work well. I want you to feel good, to be able to do what you want to do physically, whether that’s carrying stuff up the stairs or having to run a certain distance. I’m really big into cardiovascular health. I was also an athlete in college, so all of my research is related to cardio-vascular health. So I had clinical trials for smoking cessation, clinical trials for weight loss, also clinical trials for cardiovascular disease prevention in patients with HIV. Sharyl: When you became Surgeon General of Florida, what time was it when you started? Dr. Ladapo: I was appointed, I believe September 21, 2021. Sharyl: What did you see as your mandate or your main purpose as you got hired originally? Dr. Ladapo: Governor DeSantis and I, literally we interviewed before I was offered the position. That was a fun interview. When I actually came to Tallahassee and the Governor made the announcement, we talked for a few minutes. I asked him, I said, can I say what I want when we go up there? And he was like, sure. So we didn’t go over any details or anything like that, which I thought was cool that he put that much trust in me, and that he had enough confidence in himself that he could let other people be who they were.

Culture of fear during COVID

I felt very clearly that objective, my role was to reset the tone, and the tone was FEAR, FEAR, FEAR, FEAR. You know, MUST DO THIS, MUST DO THIS, MUST DO THIS. EVERYONE GET IN LINE, EVERYONE GET IN LINE, EVERYONE GET IN LINE. I just wanted to rip that all apart and remind people that people and individuals are what matter. Their will matters and their preferences matter and good health matters. Those are the things that are most important. That was my mandate, to somehow counter, reset, push back against, offer people something different to latch on to instead of all the garbage that we were being fed.

Why didn’t other doctors speak out?

Sharyl: Why do you think so few public health officials were in that mindset? Because you’d think there would be more people in mainstream medicine who would be looking around and seeing the same things that you saw and a need for that kind of a tone. Dr. Ladapo: It’s so interesting. I remember when I was at a rally, a press conference with Governor DeSantis, and someone in the audience just yelled out, “It’s a spiritual war.” I immediately responded, it is a spiritual war. And that’s actually a big component. The pandemic was really just something remarkable because somehow you’ve got people, and almost everyone is good intentioned, almost every single person walking on this earth has good intentions. Somehow you got so many people with good intentions to engage and really enroll in things that are obviously very clearly immoral and badly intended. That’s a remarkable thing. Sharyl: Like what?

Unprecedented control over our lives

Dr. Ladapo: Everything from the closure of avenues that people need for their spiritual and emotional nourishment, whether that’s a connection with other people, whether that’s being able to visit loved ones in the hospital, whether that’s kids being able to play outside, young people being able to play basketball, being able to get together. The right for people to literally not accept something that is completely experimental in terms of the vaccines and has very little data and also very little data on whether it might even benefit them if they’re a healthy person and forcing those kinds of things, taking people’s jobs away when they didn’t accept those policies. . . . nurses and doctors. Then forcing people not to do what they were trained to do in terms of doctors who supported and felt, had confidence in things like, whether it’s ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, whatever it is, that they felt could help their patients, forcing them to not engage in that or trying to leverage them out of that by threatening their license and so many immoral, clearly immoral things that are anti-human, anti-the will of people with good intentions. So we had a time where so many people engaged and enrolled in those types of behaviors There’s so many things happening. One of them is a spiritual component. It’s almost like a hypnotic exercise to be able to dislodge or unmoor people from what they naturally know is right and good, and get them to engage in things where they’re forcing a little kid, trying to keep a mask on a face and the kid’s like, no, I want to breathe, the natural impulse to breathe. So to get people to shift and to enroll in all those types of behaviors, it takes some magic. That’s a component of how so many people were able to be led astray from what instinctively they know or they can distinguish. . . .

Layers of fear

And then you add layers of fear. That’s part of the spiritual piece too, is really the pressing of fear onto the consciousness of so many people. And you throw in some other things like penalties, so people don’t want to step out because they don’t want to get their heads cut off. And then you get people believing things that aren’t true and not doing things that if they really meditated and felt into what felt right with their souls and their connection to God and nature, they would not do.

Where was the data?

Sharyl: A lot of things stuck out to me about the government’s approach when this happened. There’s a great deal of data at their fingertips that they could have and use and analyzed in terms of, for example, the new vaccines. They could have collected data and tried to get very strict compliance on doctors turning in and asking questions and hospitals when they would see potential adverse events. They could have tried to get strict compliance on reporting and analysis of this data, but they haven’t done any of that, at least publicly. You did some of that. Apparently there is some data available to the State of Florida, and I know you put out some information. Tell me a little bit about data you were able to see and what moved you to do that, at least on a state level.

COVID vaccine/heart damage and death/corruption at CDC, FDA

Dr. Ladapo: Absolutely, and by the way, we’re still doing that. Over the next ensuing months you’re going to see more stuff. We’re still doing public health surveillance work. One of the things with the mRNA COVID19 vaccines is they’re not good for your heart. There are now a handful of studies, and it’s so sad to see the degree of corruption in our CDC and FDA to willfully ignore and diminish the importance of data that they don’t like. But that’s what’s happened. One of the things that’s very clear now from multiple studies is that for some people, they experience cardiac effects, bad cardiac effects from these vaccines. And sometimes, I would say, most of the time there’s no immediately detectable adverse outcome. You can detect changes in people’s blood levels of what we call cardiac enzymes that are indicators of injury, but people still feel fine.

“Some of those individuals do, unfortunately, die because of the harm done to their heart”

But not infrequently, people don’t feel fine, particularly with young men, adolescence. They don’t feel fine. So it is the case that some of those individuals do unfortunately, die because of the harm done to their heart. The CDC never talks about that, but it’s absolutely the case. There was, for example, in Connecticut, there were two young boys. This one was published, but you can imagine how many other cases were not. These two young boys, adolescents, were healthy boys, and they died in their sleep a few days after Pfizer COVID19 vaccines. They had autopsies performed that had findings in the myocardium. And so that was what was published, so let’s just imagine how many times that actually happened in the country. So we did an analysis using our data, and we looked at the incidence of cardiac death after these vaccines.

80 percent increase risk in young men

And what we found was that the strongest signal for cardiac death, and it was somewhere around an 80 percent increased risk was in young men. And that was the only group that we found that signal in. The study’s not perfect, but literally the group that we found the signal in also happens to be the group that we know physiologically is at greatest risk for cardiac effects. We talked about that. Obviously, it was very controversial, but also it aligns with common sense, and it’s totally a fact, this is the group that being more affected. Sharyl: It’s only controversial because the people who don’t want us to think about that type of thing try to make it controversial. Dr. Ladapo: It’s so interesting. People were more interested in their outcomes in achieving the aims that they want than the truth. It’s a very sad thing. The vaccine has definitely has killed young people. It’s killed older people too. Just because you want people to take it, it’s not a pass to not be honest about the data. It’s sad that people care more about what they want to achieve than following a truthful path.

Reforming the CDC

Sharyl: With the benefit of hindsight, we have many incidences where we can show the government or what I would call maybe the establishment medicine complex, where they were incorrect or wrong or intentionally misled when it comes to COVID and COVID vaccine. And even some of CDC’s best friend, I would say, best supporters, have said to me after all this was starting to ebb, that CDC has to be reformed. It failed at job one, helping with the pandemic. Nothing’s happened. What are your thoughts about the case that no one’s been held accountable or even, if you want to say a lot of the missteps were accidents, I haven’t seen changes that have been made that would prevent that from happening again.

“Clearly intentional”

Dr. Ladapo: That’s quite a string of accidents. There’s one accident after the next. It’s clearly intentional, the position that the CDC’s been and the decisions that they’ve made. I was just reading this study by Dr. Høeg, Tracy Høeg at Stanford and MIT . . . on masking kids, and they reanalyzed some data from the New England Journal of Medicine study and found that the only reason they found a benefit in that study is because of some very selective use of data. And so these things are, there’s so many of them that some of them, most of them, I think, are deliberate and intentional. The organization has problems. They have problems with being honest and accountability. It’s not going to get any better without different leadership, and that doesn’t just go for the CDC.

“Self-preservation is a primal instinct for these organizations”

This issue, unfortunately, the default position of government organizations is to protect and to preserve self over truth and honesty. It’s just self-preservation is a primal instinct for these organizations. Sharyl: If someone gave you the authority to wave a magic wand and fix some of these things and you could do so, what are some of the things you would attack?

“You need good leaders”

Dr. Ladapo: So first, absolutely, you need the right leaders in place. That’s actually a longer conversation because leadership has a lot to do with, people often think of it as being an external thing, but it’s actually absolutely primarily an internal thing. So when people take really good care of themselves, physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, guess what? Now you have someone who can really be a good leader. You need good leaders to begin with.

Redefine the culture of these agencies

Then you need to deconstruct the issues. Often times these organizations have a culture. It’s not like a culture with a little c. It’s a culture with a capital C. So it literally infests every action that members of the organization take. You need to be able to first define that the culture is about to be redefined, and communicate that. And then you need to be able to determine who is so ingrained in the old culture of like, PROTECT VACCINES ABOVE ANYTHING ELSE. PROTECT OUR REPUTATION ABOVE ANYTHING ELSE. TWIST FACTS OR DATA AND DON’T SHOW STUFF THAT DOESN’T FIT WITH WHATEVER OUR OBJECTIVE IS.

New personnel

Who’s so married to that old culture that they can’t see another way forward? It’s not personal, but those people can’t be part of the organization if the organization is going to change. That’s the approach that would be needed to change it, and it’s not easy at all.

Dr. Ladapo’s role in Trump’s administration

Sharyl: This will probably air after the election, is what we’re planning. Let’s say President Trump wins, do you have any thoughts about, have you talked with any of the Trump folks on maybe having a role. What do you foresee if there’s a Trump win versus if there’s a Harris one? Dr. Ladapo: I personally certainly hope that President Trump wins because I love people. . . He of the two candidates; he’s the only one who is oriented toward preserving the rights of people. It’s crazy, but just about every leader on the Democratic side now is really more into the institutions, preserving them. There are people that I think about that I think would be the kinds of people we would want to be leading some of the Health and Human Services infrastructure, whether that’s CDC, FDA, helping run Medicare.

HHS Secretary