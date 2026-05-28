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AMV
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If vaccines were actually proven to be safe, effective and necessary then all parents would want them

for their kids. But they have never been proven to be! Never. Studies are skewed, and vaccine do injure and kill. The medical political cartel continues to lie to parents. It’s way past time for all parents to do their own research. 🧐

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