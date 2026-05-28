In January HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. tried to reduce the number of vaccines on the childhood schedule to more reflect Denmark’s schedule.

Mainstream medical organizations and health officials quickly renounced the change.

Nothing can be allowed to interfere with the ever-expanding, liability-free vaccination schedule.

HERE Dr. Peter McCullough responds to questions about changes to the childhood vaccine schedule.

Video: 1:58

It’s back to the biggest schedule ever.

So it’s right back to where it was. They put them back on. That just happened in the last month or two. So it’s back. In our report, we conclude that there are 12 studies showing a healthy child born today—so it’s important. A healthy child today, with clean air, clean water, good nutrition, sanitation, all of the accompaniments of modern living—so we don’t have threats like we do in the past—a healthy child born today, studies show, is healthier if they take no vaccines whatsoever. Think about the Amish, Mennonites, they don’t take vaccines. So that’s the important point for today. So many parents will make a determination when their child is born and say, you know what, they’re perfectly healthy, I’m going to go, you know, natural for a period of time. The vaccines for children are far safer if they’re given individually and given later in life, not during the early critical period of development . The babies are born, they simply need to breastfeed and love. You get beyond age four, it gets far safer.

Here Dr. McCullough is trying to take a middle position on vaccines: JUST DELAY THEM. Sorry, but that will never fly with mainstream medicine. There can be no deviation from the prescribed battery of vaccines. Every child must have every vaccine on time.

Very powerful forces control our health care agencies and medical organizations, and they call for blind obedience. Their control is absolute. This is why we will never see any mainstream news coverage of the 12 studies Dr. McCullough cited.

More from Dr. McCullough:

‘Andy Wakefield was right’: Dr. Peter McCullough

‘Conclusive’ research on autism-vaccine link: Dr. Peter McCullough

Why the CDC will never do anything about autism

Dr. Peter McCullough on why the CDC changed its position on vaccines and autism (VIDEO)

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