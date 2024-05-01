In this 26 minute interview, Dr. Thomas explains the truth about vaccines as the moneymaking focus of pediatric medicine.

Paul Thomas, MD explains the financial incentives for doctors to vaccinate.

. . . At one point . . .we had. . . 15,000 active patients and 33 staff. Overhead, we were running through about $3 million in gross billings. That’s a big operation with a lot of overhead.

What wasn’t known to me actually until I really looked into it is that the income from vaccines was substantial. I got clued into it because I started getting more and more patients who didn’t want to vaccinate.

The only thing that was sacred in my practice was honoring informed consent. You couldn’t work for Integrative Pediatrics, which was my practice, unless you were willing to honor parents’ desires, whatever they were.

If they wanted to follow the CDC schedule, if they wanted to do some vaccines, if they wanted to do no vaccines, it was their choice.

Well, as other practices started kicking people out of their practices if they weren’t following the CDC schedule, I was getting more and more families who didn’t want to do any vaccines, which was fine with me.

I’d been doing enough research to understand there was definitely some benefits to not vaccinating—not financially though.

We took an entire month of every single billing sheet, and on every visit, on the back of that, our providers would mark off what vaccines we recommend according to the CDC schedule.

Families could decline them, and then our billing department, insurance company by insurance company, vaccine by vaccine, we looked at how much money was being lost for vaccines that were refused, just the admin fee.

So there’s three main ways you make money off vaccines in pediatrics. There’s actually a fourth. The fourth is that you bring people in for “well visits,” and there’s a hefty fee or reimbursement for just doing a well visit.

But the vaccine specific income to a pediatric practice, number one is the admin fee. Think of this as a thank you for giving this shot. It’s rationalized by the following: They say pediatrician spend a lot of time talking about vaccines. They need to be reimbursed.

The truth of the matter, what most pediatric practices do is they give you a one sheet glossy from the CDC that’s called a VIS, Vaccine Information Sheet.

You hand it to the patient when they go into the office, the nurse gives it to them. That’s your education. Actually it’s taking zero physician time.

And physicians will dodge vaccine questions. It’s just a thank you for giving the shot. And you get about, it depends on the insurance company, every contract different, but I would average it out to say about $40 for the first antigen, $20 for each subsequent antigen.

Let’s just say a two month well baby visit, there’s a DTP, that’s three shots, three antigens. Hib, Prevnar, HepB, polio, rotavirus, six shots, 8 antigens, about $240. Thank you for giving those shots.

Multiply that by the fact that I was getting 30 to 40 newborn per month. They’re coming in repeatedly at two months, four months , six months, nine months, 15, 18 months and age two.

It’s a lot of visits.

And there’s the older kids who need boosters.

So we looked at the admin fee loss, and for my practice, that was billing at that time about $3 million gross, we were losing a million dollars, over a million dollars in vaccines that were refused.

Pediatric overhead runs sixty, seventy, more likely eighty percent these days. It is very expensive to run a pediatric office. You need multiple nurses, multiple receptionists, multiple billing people, medical records. It’s a huge operation.

So you cannot stay in business if you’re not giving pretty close to the CDC schedule. It just doesn’t pencil out economically at all.

Let me tell you about the other two ways we make money from vaccines.

One is the markup. That’s small. They don’t allow a lot of profit on vaccines as far as markups, but they do this thing called incentives or bonuses. It’s called a “quality bonus.”

Hospitals have quality measures, and this is why hospital protocols are followed so strictly because if you follow the protocol, you get extra money.

In pediatrics, one of the main quality measures is how well you vaccinate.

Isn’t that interesting?

It has nothing to do with how healthy your kids are. Like when I studied my vaxxed vs unvaxxed patients, my unvaxxed were so incredibly healthy. They rarely got sick. They rarely would end up in an emergency room or in a hospital with any chronic condition.

So being unvaxxed results in very healthy kids who don’t use a lot of medical dollars.

Every health system should want that, but it’s reversed. It’s all flipped. It’s bizarre.

CEOs get paid more based on how much is spent in the system. The sicker the population, the more the CEOs make.

I digressed

So you made your thank you bonus, but now this other main way of making money is the quality bonuses.

Two year old screening for how well you vaccinate.

You’re supposed to have your kids up to date, about 80 percent of them by age two.

Guess what percent of my population was fully vaccinated by age two?

One percent.

The goal is 80 percent. Dr. Paul get an F minus. Basically what that means is, not only do I not get paid the normal amount for everything else we do in the office, I get dinged maybe 10 or 15 percent off of those RVUs, relative value units that are ascribed. Everything you do in medicine is given a value.

If you do very well on your quality measures, you’re a really good vaccinator, you may get an additional 10 percent on everything you do in your office.

That’s huge. Really it effectively it means a pediatric practice cannot survive, using insurance, without doing most of the vaccines, if not all of them.

I think that the pressure pediatricians are under and I think that explains the blinders. They just won’t go there and look at the fact that these vaccines are causing a lot of harm.

SIDS

SIDS is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome—

Before I get to SIDS, I’ll just make a comment about SADS. That term’s been around, but I’d never heard it until COVID, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, but we see on TV, we see it on the news, we see it on the ball fields.

Healthy adults just BOOM, dropping dead. And that’s all happen since the COVID jab.

SIDS is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. When you hear the word syndrome, it means we don’t know what it is. We don’t know what causes it.

We actually have a pretty good clue because there are six data sets, studies that looked at SIDS, when that infant died relative to when they got a vaccine.

In one data set, 97 percent were in the first ten days after the vaccine. Only three percent were in the subsequent 10 days. For the other studies—actually that data set was separate from the six main studies. For the six other studies, a couple of them showed that 50 percent of the deaths happened in the first week, but 75 to about 90 of those deaths are happening in the first week after vaccines in all these studies.

So it’s real clear. You get a vaccine, your infant dies. If this happens in one study, maybe it’s a coincidence.

We’ve known this for decades: THE COUNTRIES THAT HAVE THE MOST INFANT VACCINES, HAVE THE HIGHEST INFANT MORTALITY.

GUESS WHERE THE U.S. STANDS? WE ARE NUMBER ONE IN INFANT VACCINES; WE ARE NUMBER ONE IN INDUSTRIAL COUNTRIES FOR INFANT MORTALITY.

So that’s SIDS for you.

In fact there’s a document, 450 page legal document, has tables showing for every single disease for which we have a vaccine, there are more deaths from the vaccine than there are from the disease for which we have that vaccine.

And that’s just talking deaths. Now that we’ve got a handful of studies comparing vaxxed and unvaxxed, we now know without a doubt that things like neurodevelopmental concerns, learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, we know they’re clearly linked to vaccines.

The more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to have these problems. We know without a doubt that allergies and autoimmunity, eczema, asthma, all those sorts of conditions. The more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to have those conditions.

We also know, and here’s the mindblower, we vaccinate because we want our kids not to get sick. We want them to be healthy. THE MORE WE VACCINATE, THE SICKER OUR KIDS ARE.

It’s the vaccinated in all these studies where you compare vaxxed to unvaxxed, it’s the vaccinated that get more ear infections, more sinus infections, more lung infections, Any kind of infection you look at, the vaccinated get more infections.

You probably heard, you need to take this vaccine to protect grandma or to protect those poor cancer kids, right? You feel like it’s your moral duty. You want to do what’s right for society. Do this for the greater good, you might be told.

But think about it. Who’s going to get grandma sick? Who’s going to get that kid who’s on chemotherapy and their immune system is suppress, who’s going to get them sick? A healthy, unvaxxed child or a vaccinated child that’s always sick?

It’s the sick kids that bring infections to the immunocompromised, those who maybe can’t take the vaccines themselves. That’s what we’re told.

The unvaccinated population is protecting the most vulnerable.

It’s what we should have done from the beginning with COVID. We should have just let the kids go to school, made absolutely no efforts to quarantine, mask, separate. That was the biggest mistake we now know, although the public health system is probably still denying it to this day.

You can look at countries like Sweden and realize, wow, that would have worked because then, all those kids who’ve got natural immunity would protect grandma, not the vaccinated kids who keep getting COVID, or the vaccinated individuals who keep getting COVID.

There’s an amazing thing called the natural immune system. You can count on it. It is the way to go and this artificial immunity triggered by vaccines is inferior, not long lasting, and ends up causing mutations in these organisms so they just stick around, instead of having the infection run its course and be gone.

mRNA Technology

MRNA technology was used for most of the COVID shots, most of the brands, certainly Pfizer and Moderna. This is a technology that has never been shown to work.

The experts in vaccinology have been trying to get an RSV COVID mRNA shot for two decades, and they have failed because what they found was, if they would vaccinate, when they got to the animal trials, they would vaccinate the rats and when they re-exposed those rats, in one study, 100 percent of them died.

But in every study, the rats did worse, the ones who were vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

What happens when you vaccinate with this technology, is the immune system gets focused on just one thing. In the case of the COVID vax or shot, it’s the spike. You focus the immune system on the spike. Well, when the organism mutates, those who were vaccinated can’t recognize this new mutation, but if you had natural immunity, you saw the entire coronavirus.

Folks, we’ve had corona viruses for decades. Kids have gotten coronavirus infections. I used to test for it. There was a panel of 30 different things you could test during flu and cold season.

So my sickest patients were going to be hospitalized. I would know what I was dealing with. Was it actually a bacterial infection that might need antibiotics or was it a virus that we could just watch and support?

We’ve known that coronavirus has been around. The reason that kids have done so well with COVID is they have natural immunity. They’ve seen coronaviruses before.

When you mess that natural immunity up with that shot that targets the immune system now just to spike, now you’re getting sicker and sicker because you’ve messed with that immune system.

Shedding

Shedding seems to be happening. It’s been documented in studies.

Shedding is where you’ve been vaccinated, and now you yourself can expose others to spike protein. It’s not totally clear to me the mechanism, but we know it’s happening. It’s coming out of mucus secretions with your kissing, body secretions, body fluids, stool, saliva, obviously blood. What we don’t know yet is how long it lasts. Certainly it can last many months, but we don’t know if it’s going to last like forever.

The real concern with the mRNA technology, it’s turning your own cells into factories of spike. Does that turn off at some point? I’m not sure we know for sure.

Dr. Thomas talked his parents’ experience with COVID in their separate retirement communities.

Both those communities locked down big time. Everybody had to be masked, tested repeatedly for COVID. All the workers were being tested for COVID. No visitors allowed. I couldn’t visit my mom for over a year.

During the time they were massively pushing people to get the vaccine, my dad took one Pfizer and my mom ended up, unbeknownst to me, she ended up taking three. When she took one, I’m saying, please don’t take anymore. She had to do another because she was scared. And then I hadn’t realized she did a third.

After her third COVID shot, she started really running out of energy and then getting short of breath. We finally took her to the hospital and her oxygen was starting to drop. She had incidentally had an x-ray done about a month before we hospitalized her because she was getting a little short of breath. It looked almost normal her lungs.

Within a month, her lungs were ground glass appearance. It was called pulmonary fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, meaning we don’t know what caused this/

Well, those of us following the literature with COVID jabs know it causes micro-clotting, it causes all sorts of coagulopathy where the blood just becomes sludge. Red blood cells will just stack on each other and block little tiny capillaries. This must have happened in her lungs.

She went pretty fast with inability to oxygenate. She didn’t want to be hospitalized and put on a vent and get into all that kind of nonsense. And actually it was never determined that she actually had COVID because, believe it or not, nobody asked. None of the doctors, none of the specialists, and I was by her side the entire hospitalization.

Not one question about COVID.

Dr. Thomas could predict what was going to happen when COVID struck.

So when COVID first hit, when it was just in the news back in early 2020. I had a friend . . . It might have been the first case in Oregon, hospitalized, almost died.

I did a mad scramble. What the heck is going on? [I] wrote a quick book. It’s not a masterpiece. Don’t go buy it, but bottom line of this story was, I put at the very end of that book: They will probably make a vaccine for this, and don’t take it. Because there is no way they can test it and adequately find out if this is going to be safe and worth doing.

That book got banned on Amazon right the day it was supposed to come out.

What the future holds

So there will be something else.

How do I know this?

They made too much money. Pfizer along made over $100 billion. A good vaccine, just a decade ago, would make a company a billion, one billion. They made over a 100 billion.

So the power that the public health machinery got to themselves with COVID has to be intoxicating to them. So something else will happen.

We know from multiple sources that this was a bioengineered product. There’s patent on this stuff. It doesn’t get any crazier and obvious than that. And if you’re in cleavage sites, so you know it was inserted.

I’m not a vaccinologist or an mRNA expert, but common sense, just looking at what happened. This was clearly manufactured. And we know they’re continuing to work on ways if making different viruses more pathogenic, more transmissible.

Why? It’s insanity, folks.

This is our bioweapons machinery, the DOD and all those agencies. They tell us it’s to get ahead of the virus, so that we can have a vaccine ready if it happens, but every single time it’s something they’ve made, and then they’ve got the solution, the vaccine.

So will they do it again? Absolutely.

What should you do?

Don’t be afraid. Personal health now is key.

We can no longer go to our doctors and say, fix me, after we’ve trashed our own health. We’ve got to take responsibility for eating right, avoiding stress, getting adequate sleep which is restorative, boosting our immune system naturally with organic produce. Pesticides and herbicides in the food chain are killing us.

There are a bunch of other toxins in the world you’ve got to be careful of, fluoride. Purify your water, air purification, if necessary. EMF is another whole story which I’ve started to learn about, and I’m not liking what I’m reading. There are very real dangers to that.

People who are really knowledgeable are leaving cities, getting out in the country and making sure they’re minimizing, turning off their smart devices and all that good stuff.

Yes, there will be something else and the key is not to be afraid, and really working now to boost your immune system

Dr. Thomas said that he did not take a COVID shot.

First of all, I knew mRNA was a bad platform. That was the main reason because I’d been reading about them trying to make an mRNA RSV vaccine for years and the horrible things that happened for the animals that were vaccinated. No way. This makes no sense at all.

Honestly, I’ve come to the point now, and I would encourage our viewers and our listeners here to think about this.

Who do you trust?

I can no longer trust the CDC, the FDA, the NIH.

Some good people work in these institutions, but the institutions themselves are captured. And when it comes to vaccines or COVID or a new illness, pandemic that’s going to come out, they’re the last people you want to trust.

I’m not going to follow their advice. I’m probably going to do the opposite of whatever they say to do.

Dr. Thomas said that he did get COVID.

We had a family reunion, followed by a wedding, and at the family reunion, we had two people arrive with COVID.

Both my parents were there. There was one other grandparent, people in their early 90s. They all got COVID. [They were vaccinated.]

The vaccinated got COVID, which isn’t surprising, by the way. I got a case of COVID. I was pretty weak for about a week. It really took it out of me. I had very low energy.

Started feeling better. We took all the sick people from the wedding and took them out and quarantined at the coast. So we were all staying in one place.

I started getting better. I thought I could go walk a mile and a half hill. I slept for about a day after that, completely wiped out. . . ..

Even my dad, who’s 91, my mom, at that point, she had gotten COVID too, but they all got over it pretty well.

Dr. Thomas spoke to the interviewer, Polly Tommey.

When I see you, Polly, interviewing and talking to families who’ve lost a loved one, it breaks my heart. I see it all over your face and in your spirit.

You are listening to hundreds and hundreds, maybe thousands of stories of vaccine injury, injury that didn’t need to happen.

Injury that’s continuing to happen because the public is being kept from this information.

The censorship is real. It’s intense.

This [VAXXED] bus says it all, and we just need people to be aware. Pay attention to this. These are real live stories of people who are sharing their hearts because they don’t want it to happen to you.

It’s painful to do this, and you don’t want to keep doing it, but for your loved one, so they haven’t died in vain, you want at least to have their life have meaning. You want others to learn from that experience.

There’s nothing more powerful. This isn’t just a couple coincidences. These are hundreds, if not thousands of personal stories of harm at the hands of an industry gone wild.

This is your second bus, your second tour. You are a hero of mine.

Dr. Thomas has a show on Sunday mornings at 10:20 E.T. called Pediatric Perspectives.

I am getting other pediatricians, doctors who take care of kids, and we’re focusing on kids’ health. It’s a phenomenal show. I get to talk to some of the smartest and most wonderful pediatricians in the country.

My book, Vax Facts, will be coming out, author’s copy available . . . This book will be out in three months for author’s copies

Go to KidsFirst.com#4 https://www.kidsfirst4ever.com/#/ and you will be able to order those and we will actually mail you a signed author’s copy, as soon as three months from now.

It’s slated to hit the book stories in about November, December. . . . .

This is going to be that easy-to-read book that takes you from wherever you are on the vaccine issue, whether you think they’re great or you think they’re horrible or somewhere in between, and allow you to really understand in an organized, reasonable way, why it makes sense now to pause. . . .

Pause until you get your hands on that book.

In the meantime go get Turtles All the Way Down,

get the Vaxxed, Unvaxxed book [Brian Hooker and Robert Kennedy, Jr] wrote.

Susanne Humphries’ Dissolving Illusions has just done an update, their 10th anniversary edition.

That was the book that really started to open my eyes to some of the history that’s all messed up. It isn’t what we were told it was.

I offer coaching, and if you want to learn more about childhood vaccines in particular, that’s my wheelhouse, kidsfirst4ever.com

DeeDee Hoover, my partner, is a body worker but actually wellness coaching is her wheelhouse.