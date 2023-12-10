Nov 1, 2023, With the Wind, Science Revealed with Dr. Paul Thomas

Dr. Thomas Interviews Dr. Ken Stoller

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/with-the-wind-with-dr-paul-thomas/be-prepared-for-any-type-of-illness/

Doctors everywhere must be seeing the rapid decline in the health of children. They may even suspect that the ever-increasing vaccine schedule contributes to the sickest generation of children in our history, but few, very few, are willing to speak out about what’s happening and jeopardize their careers. Instead most go along to get along.

There are some courageous physicians out there who are not afraid of the pharma-controlled medical establishment.

Both Dr. Stoller and Dr. Thomas lost their medical licenses because they refused to comply with the one-size-fits-every child vaccine schedule.

Dr. Stoller lost his license for giving medical exemptions to ten children with pre-existing medical conditions, including a four month old with congestive heart failure.

We can only hope that others will also speak out about the unsafe, unchecked battery of vaccines injuring yet another generation of children and the link to the explosion in autism in children around the world.

Listen to their discussion about the absence of any good science showing vaccines are safe or efficacious.

This whole program, in the words of Dr. Stoller, “is a scam.”

Dr. Thomas: Dr. Paul here. Welcome to With the Wind, Science Revealed. My guest today is Dr. Ken Stoller. He’s the author of a book, Incurable Me… https://www.incurableme.org/

In fact he’s got a new version coming out, Incurable Us.

This is a masterpiece on any chronic disease you might be facing. You’ve got to get this book.

We cover his journey from being a board certified pediatrician into functional medicine. He’s a hyperbarics oxygen expert, and we talk about what’s happened in the field of medicine and what’s happening in our world today….

…I want to just chat with you about maybe living a spiritual life in these times we’re finding ourselves in. I’m troubled with what I hear in the news about what’s going on in the world. …

I feel it’s time to really pray. Can we as a people seek that higher power, seek that love and ask for that intervention into the lives of our entire world? I don’t think alone, anybody can fix this, but united and together in a spiritual powerful place, change can happen. I believe change will happen….

INTERVIEW

…I read somewhere [in] your writing, you’re working to close the divide between quality health care and the complex trio of pharmaceutical companies, insurance agencies and government influence….

Dr. Stoller: I was temporarily paralyzed from the waist down two week after receiving a polio vaccine when I was four years old.

Of course I didn’t know what had happened at the time. I didn’t know for decades what had happened. I knew that if I got involved in medicine, one day I figure out, I’d ask the right person.

It never happened. It didn’t matter how many pediatric neurologists I asked or pediatricians. They had no idea what had happened to me.

That speaks to the fact that vaccines are a sacred cow. You don’t even put them on the table as a potential cause of any untoward reactions. …

It was only 45 minutes. …I was at the little girl across the street’s birthday party, and I was not feeling well… I sat down on a lounge chair and instantly I could not move my lower extremities

I was taken to the scene of the crime, which was my pediatrician’s office.

But even as I was being taken there, …I was moving my legs again. By the time the pediatrician came in, I couldn’t tell anything had happened. …

…I turned to my mom and I said did I get the polio vaccine anywhere near that little girl’s birthday party? And she said, yes, two weeks before.

Thomas: What do you think of the narrative that it was the vaccine that got rid of polio?

Stoller: The polio virus, it’s an enterovirus, and there are many enteroviruses and some are probably more dangerous than others.

If there’s a toxic co-factor, and what I mean by that is it really needs to have your immune system compromised. And one of the best ways to compromise your immune system is with pesticides.

These enteroviruses that have been with us from eons never caused anything but diarrhea and an upset stomach until pesticides showed up.

The first cases of paralysis were taking place in the areas that were most heavily using lead arsenate pesticides. This was in the late 1800s.

DDT ended up replacing lead arsenate. It got to the point where the government was recommending that DDT be sprayed on everything and everywhere. …

It actually was making the polio epidemic worse because the DDT destroyed people’s immune systems.

So this virus which normally might just cause you diarrhea, was now getting into your central nervous system and causing paralysis.

The countries that used the most DDT…have the most cases of paralysis. …

We couldn’t blame DDT …It would have created tremendous liability for the government because not only did they encourage it, but they were spraying it everywhere. …

Dr. Thomas asked Dr. Stoller why he went into pediatric medicine.

… In pediatrics, most of your patients do their best to get well. They’re full of vim, vigor and youth, and they help you help them get better. …

Dr. Stoller questioned the vaccine schedule.

Thomas: …You had this growing awareness that the childhood vaccine schedule was part of the problem. …

In medical school we’re just taught that vaccines are safe and effective and this is what you do, right? They didn’t really teach us much.

Stoller: I don’t think they even said safe and effective. They just said, this is when you give them. It’s not something you questioned. You didn’t question the vaccines. …

This was like 1989, early 1990 and I mistakenly thought I needed to obtain informed consent from parents for this new hepatitis B vaccine. I didn’t know anything about this new hepatitis B vaccine…

What was curious to me was, how did they get approval to do studies to show this was effective for one day old infants, because that was what they were recommending? …

I spent about three months on and off trying to find something in the medical literature that would provide rationale for giving hepatitis B vaccine to a one day old infant whose mother did not have hepatitis B….

It has absolutely no benefit to an infant whose mother does not have hepatitis B, but here we are giving it to everybody.…

This is a scam. The whole hepatitis B vaccine thing is a scam.

And if this is a scam, are the other vaccines that I’ve been blindly giving also a scam?

So I started researching the other vaccines.

Dr. Stoller saw his first autistic patient.

Now at the same time, I saw the first autistic child. I had never seen autism, ever, in my residency, in medical school, nothing.…

It took years for me to figure out that what I was doing was blocking gluten or gluten fragments from getting into this child’s bloodstream. …

If gluten’s the problem, the answer is to stop eating gluten, not take a chemical that blocks its absorption.

That’s how I got both into the vaccine vigilant mode, and it’s also how I got into treating autistic kids.

This is not some kind of psychiatric disorder. This is a medical problem that has potential interventions, including going on a gluten free diet. …

Because I was learning so much about the vaccine program and all these other vaccines, most of which are scams, I was giving longer and longer informed consent lectures.

…Basically for 40 minutes obtaining informed consent, which I didn’t know I didn’t have to do anymore because the 1986 Vaccine Act relieved pediatricians of having to obtain informed consent for vaccines.

…It was not required anymore to get informed consent to give vaccines.

Thomas: It took away all liability, so you could do whatever you wanted and it wouldn’t matter.

Stoller: My informed consent speeches were getting longer and longer. And no one, after spending 40 minutes of uncompensated time, wanted vaccines, after I gave the true pros and cons.

So I stopped giving them. That’s how it started. I stopped giving them completely in 1997….

Dr. Stoller couldn’t understand the declining health of children when he first started in medicine.

I didn’t understand why I was seeing so many ear infections. I didn’t understand why I was seeing so much eczema. I didn’t understand why I was seeing so much asthma.

This is a new phenomenon. I don’t remember when I was a kid, every other kid having an ear infection or bad asthma. There’s something in the environment, but what?...

He looked into vaccine ingredients.

Despite all the research I had done on vaccines, I didn’t really look at them in terms of what’s in them. What are the ingredients?

I was just looking at them, do they work? Is there good clinical evidence that they work, not about what are they made of?

It took a little longer for me to figure out; I’m looking at mercury poisoning. …

You remember that study that came out around 2000 showing that the hepatitis B vaccine in Canada—because originally the hepatitis B vaccine did have thimerosal, the mercury preservative.

Thimerosal is not a preservative. It’s an adjuvant, but they said it was a preservative.

If something’s an adjuvant, you have to—I thought—test it to make sure it’s safe.

As they were phasing out mercury, they were adding in aluminum.

HHS never reported to Congress on the safety of vaccines as they were required to do.

These people have rules. They don’t follow their rules. For example, the 1986 Vaccine Act required HHS every two years to report to Congress about how they’re improving the safety of vaccines. [They] never made one report.

They were violating the law to their benefit. So there were no reports on vaccine safety.

They don’t care about vaccine safety.

1986 Vaccine Act indemnified the vaccine makers.

That act, the 1986 Vaccine Act, removed safety issues from under the mantel of the manufacturer. HHS itself was now responsible for safety, which they completely ignored….

Just before the 1986 Vaccine Act, the FDA went on record stating what their policy is:

“Safety issues, no matter how well founded, are not to interfere with national vaccine policy.”

Thomas: It’s all about the program.

Stoller: It’s about the program, not about whether they’re harming anybody, or whether the vaccines work. It’s about protecting the program.

Thomas: And boy have they done that on steroids now …

Stoller: I got a target on my back when I came out heavily against the HPV vaccine.

There was a documentary that was being filmed, and I was the first one to be interviewed for it. …

Merck found out about it, saw the footage and obviously would have seen me. They ended up paying off the two guys who were doing this documentary. So the whole documentary vanished.

I think I got on the radar of these pharmaceutical companies. Also I would going to board of pharmacy meetings and pointing out that the way vaccines are made, they way they’re tested violated the drug act in New Mexico where I was practicing at the time.

Nobody cares. The CDC approved it. That’s good enough for them.

Dr. Stoller saw the results of not vaccinating.

When I started my solo private pediatric practice, day care was just coming onto the scene.

Those kids would be in my office every two weeks. It was really good for business.

I had the moms give the kids a teaspoon of colloidal silver first thing in the morning and first thing when they got back from daycare.

They stopped coming in. They weren’t getting sick every two weeks. They would still get the viruses, but they wouldn’t get the secondary infections that really made them sick. Colloidal silver really improved the quality of health of these kids….

Dr. Thomas asked Dr. Stoller if he saw autism, severe asthma, diabetes in his unvaxxed patients.

The answer to that is no. I didn’t make the connections completely the way you did that the vaccines not only didn’t work, but were driving the ear infections, were driving the eczema, were driving the asthma. …

HBOT

Hyperbaric oxygen is providing oxygen under pressure…

It was 1995 and one of my friends who’s the head of Apple Computer Advanced Technology Group was found dead in bed by his wife, revived by paramedics, was in a coma for two weeks.

When I visited him in the hospital, I was surprised that treatment he was getting was an IV drip.

…That’s when I found out about hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

When I found out you could treat kids with cerebral palsy, I was sold.

I opened up my first center in Santa Fe in 2001, and my first patient was a cerebral palsy patient. She went in the chamber with her grandmother, and when they were done with their treatment, the grandmother said, I have fibromyalgia and my symptoms are gone.…

That’s how hyperbaric oxygen works. It works by rehabilitating and reviving mitochondrial function. …Mitochondria are the energy centers of our cells. They convert oxygen and sugar into the gasoline the cells run on.…

…I could not stop treating with hyperbaric oxygen therapy because I could see what it was doing for people, how it was returning functionality to their lives.

I was treating things that had no treatments: stroke patients, traumatic brain injuries, cerebral palsy, post polio syndrome, multiple sclerosis, Lyme disease. The list was getting longer and longer. …I considered it near magic.

I never looked back after starting to treat patients with hyperbaric oxygen therapy….

Follow the money

In 2005, I published a paper in…Pediatrics. My paper was on treating fetal alcohol syndrome with hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

I really wanted to write a paper about cerebral palsy, but there were so many people gunning for hyperbarics oxygen and cerebral palsy because other specialties were making money on cerebral palsy. The baclofen pumps that the orthopedists would install, the splints that the kids needs.

It’s a business treating kids with cerebral palsy, so if you come along and say you can cure cerebral palsy or vastly improve it clinically, you’re stepping on other people’s financial toes.

There was no one interested in fetal alcohol syndrome.…

So I published this paper in 2005. It took 15 years for another group to duplicate my findings….

I thought when this paper got published; people would be knocking down my door. Fetal alcohol syndrome is supposedly the most common non-hereditary cause of mental retardation.

You and I know that’s not true. The most common non-hereditary cause of mental retardation is the vaccines.

The vaccines are destroying the kids’ brains.

Fetal alcohol syndrome is a far second to the damage the vaccines have caused to kids’ brains….

My study was met with crickets. Absolute crickets….

And the paradigm is if it’s not making the pharmaceutical company money, you don’t hear about it. End of story.

Pharmaceutical companies will sell things to you they know won’t work….

They went after Dr. Stoller’s license.

In 2017 I wrote a blog for the Bolen Report where I spelled out exactly what was going to end up happening in 2020. I didn’t know exactly what the organism was going to be.

I said it needs to be an organism we have a vaccine for because they’re going to blame the unvaccinated.

In my blog, I just picked mumps as an example….

My book came out in 2016….

In California they had that bill called SB277 which eliminated informed consent completely and the only way you could get out of taking vaccines was with a medical exemption, no personal, religious waivers or anything like that.

What the legislators did, because they wouldn’t have been able to pass the bill without it, they greatly expanded the reasons you could offer a medical exemption, for example family history…

I went to the medical board and I said, I have questions about this new law. Can you help me clarify those questions….

They said, no, we don’t do that. End of story.

So I hired a lawyer… because I said I wanted to have a lawyer’s advice when I’m creating my protocol for giving medical exemptions.

You’re not supposed to lose your license if there’s a new law and you sought legal advice on how to implement the law.

This was, I think—

The Federation for State Medical Boards has always had it in for alternative medical practitioners. Anything they could do to get rid of them, they have tried to do.

So this was a way of basically trapping physicians who didn’t completely buy the whole vaccine scram. And trapping them and eliminating them.

They didn’t care about the law. They didn’t care about the facts. They just punished as many physicians as they could.

Thomas: That’s what I thought it was. You guys were given this expanded medical exemption, encouraged in a way. They knew people would then take advantage of that to support their patients.

So you’re doing what’s right for your patient, and you’re trapped. …

I don’t know how many physicians in California have lost their license or are suffering greatly under a lot of stipulations.

Stoller: I remember saying at my hearing, “Shame on anyone who would give a four month old in congestive heart failure, vaccines.

The medical exemptions I gave out were very legitimate. They just didn’t follow CDC contraindications. But they didn’t care.

Like I said, the fix was in, and the Fair Hearing Bureau, which is not fair at all, sees their job as supporting whatever is the position is of the Medical Board.

Dr. Stoller is currently working.

I’m in the appeal process in New Mexico for my license there, because once you lose your license in one state, they start attacking you in every other state you had a license. …

I’m basically doing hyperbaric oxygen therapy with a family that I saved their lives ten years ago, and they installed their own facility, and they’re having me run it for them.

You don’t need a license to operate a hyperbaric chamber.

Thomas: You can just cure more and more people, or at least greatly help them….

Stoller: …But hyperbaric oxygen’s going to have to wait the dying paradigm we’re in falls apart, which will be happening soon. It’ll happen with the financial collapse that’s coming.

The aftermath of this financial collapse that’s coming might eliminate all third party payers, many of these NGOs. There’s just not going to be money.

Everyone’s doing all these nasty things because they have money. They’re getting money.

If patients have to use their own money or their own money or whatever they’re using to pay for services, they’re going to gravitate to the therapies that they know are the most efficient and efficacious.

I think it’s going to be after the collapse that things like hyperbaric oxygen therapy will come to the fore, and it will become standard practice for treating traumatic brain injuries and kids with cerebral palsy, fetal alcohol syndrome, things like that.

Thomas: … This has been so fun for me because I’ve followed a similar journey as you have. …Your book, Incurable Me, you cover some really big stuff….

This is Dr. Stoller’s advice for all of us:

Stoller: Do your own research. Be prepared. As you do your research, have the things you think you might need for treating yourself in your home already….

We’re going to be going through a rough patch. People need to be as optimistic and positive and envision what they want the world to look like, how they want the world to function after we get rid of the New World Order group and all their plots.

Our unlovely society, as we’re finding out, it is quite unlovely: the organ trafficking, the sex trafficking, our country being flooded with drugs as part of a fifth column war against us.

These things are going to pass, and people need to start thinking about, how do I want to be operating in this new world. How do I want this world to operate?

The sun will come out eventually here, and we need to help create this new society.

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