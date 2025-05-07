Dr. Peter McCullough, internist and cardiologist, is also Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company. He recently talked about his support for Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to identify autism risk factors.

40 sec. video

Dr. McCullough:

The CDC dropped a bombshell in terms of the autism epidemic, and RFK used the right word, it’s an epidemic, and now, an all hands on deck investigation into what are the risk factors for autism. We’ve got to slow this down now. You know, profound autism, which means an IQ of less than 50, 24/7 care, can’t use the bathroom unassisted, that’s now 27 percent of the entire autism spectrum. That means states like California, 1% of children are that severely affected.

So a prominent medical expert agrees that all the autism everywhere isn’t just part of human neurodiversity. The epidemic is real, and we have to stop it.

McCullough’s interview was in total contrast to how the mainstream print and broadcast media reported on Robert Kennedy’s announcement about autism. These organizations scrambled to discredit everything he said about an epidemic and about the severity of the disorder.

McCullough’s startling statistic from California should have been the lead story on the every national news site. California has one in every 19 children with autism, one in every 12 boys for the whole of the autism spectrum.

AND JUST FOR PROFOUND AUTISM IT’S ONE IN EVERY 100 CHILDREN. (Among boys, it would be one in every 63.)

Can you imagine the media response if one in every 100 children in California came down with measles?

I remember when the autism rate for the whole spectrum was one in every 110 children in the U.S., but that was back in 2009. Since that time, there have been relentless increases every couple of years, with no sign of stopping.

We need to prepare for the day that one in every 19 children in California won’t just have autism, but will have PROFOUND AUTISM, along with one in every 12 boys.

