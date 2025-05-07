Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
5h

If everyone in authority is saying it, people comply.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
6h

One thing that I find just perplexing is how we are all supposed to be so utterly terrified of measles that we are supposed to be prepared to risk autism to prevent it? Huh? I do not get that. If it is a choice between measles and autism I will take measles any day. It makes zero sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture