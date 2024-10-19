Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Oct 20, 2024

It started with Fluoride, an element more toxic than lead that was used to poison the American public into docility while convincing them it was an essential element to prevent tooth decay... Fluoride is more toxic than lead.... but the public was ignorant about Fluoride. I am sure if lead helped prevent tooth decay that would have had a hard sell because the public does know about lead.

Americans have been far too trusting of the wrong people who have no accountability. Americans were far too easy to experiment on, because the education system kept them only marginally intelligent. The elites wanted workers not critical thinkers. The education in the USA in the 20th century was about indoctrination not education.

At the same time American farmers became addicted to pesticides. Even today the public has no idea that the pesticide Atrazine is perhaps the most powerful endocrine disrupter on the planet. Save the Frogs if not yourself.... because this pesticide turns male frogs into female frogs or gay frogs, either way they will go extinct - coincidently, that is just what they have in store for us. How many know that without DDT there would not have been a polio outbreak? The virus has always been around but it need a co-toxin to cause paralysis, but the government actually instructed everyone to fight polio you needed to spray everything with DDT. Oh the liability if this had come out.

So, let's see... we have toxic food, pesticide drenched food and water, Fluoride in the water and so how could we improve on this... Oh yes, let's put the most toxic nonradioactive element and inject it into children... mercury. Let's put mercury filings in the mouths of children, and say it is silver.

They take us for fools because we are... We have taken no responsibility for our health. We allowed perverts to experiment on us, and destroy the education system.

We watched our government have several coups and we do nothing.

Well, eat up... eat the slop the corporations offer us, take their damn death jabs, because the SHTF is coming up fast and all this will collapse.

Hopefully, we will be smarter on the other side of this collapse

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Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
Oct 22, 2024

'why is the conversation now just about food?'

it isn't. at all. sorry but I am still smelling a little bit of sour grapes from Dr McCullough on this one. I have not seen it as 'food pushed the vax issue out' at all. I still hear both Bobby and the Means' sibs mention vaccines, literally every time they speak on health topics.

as a 15+ yr vet of the autism activism community, I know (and we ALL know) that both our kids' issues and the poor health of Americans in general, are multifactorial in nature. people who never got a vaccine in their lives are still greatly effected by environmental poisoning and poor quality food. the criticism of one facet of the problem over another is unnecessarily divisive, imho.

yes, we need to be a big tent and welcome EVERYONE highlighting ALL issues but I won't apologize for finding it a wee bit cringe-inducing for a late-to-the-party of 'vaccine risk awareness' person like Dr McCullough to be criticizing the fact that topics other than vax, are temporarily in the foreground.

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