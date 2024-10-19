Shannon Joy is an independent videocaster who recently interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist who is very outspoken on the deadly COVID19 vaccine and the mandated childhood vaccine schedule.

This was an interesting conversation revealing a rift in the health freedom movement.

Shannon was focused on the sudden and dramatic shift from concerns over vaccine injury to the national attention now being given to ultraprocessed food and its impact on our health.

Personally, I don’t think the autism community will ever be sidetracked from what we see as epidemic of vaccine-injured children. The inclusion of food in the discussion regarding corruption at every level of our regulatory agencies actually gives credence to our claims. IF the FDA can be bribed into allowing ultraprocessed food with loads of toxic additives, it’s pretty reasonable to assume that the same malfeasance happens when it comes to vaccines.

I do agree that under no circumstances can we put all the blame on bad food. Injecting poisons into our children is destroying them, and it has to be a main focus. Perhaps, as Dr. McCullough said at the end, job one is getting Trump elected. This administration will have to clean up the food industry as well as stop mandated vaccines.

I transcribed most of the interview.

VIDEO

Shannon Joy: Dr. McCullough, we have so much to get to today. I have done multiple shows over the past two weeks about the new manifestation of the medical freedom movement, which is now MAHA,

It is an alliance between RFK, Jr. at the helm and Donald Trump. The point is to get Donald Trump elected. There are supposedly some promises about making America healthy again, and there is a whole new crop of MAHA spokespeople like Dr. Marty Makary, the Means twins, the brother sister duo, Casey and Calley and a whole host of other names. . . .

I really want to get your thoughts on where this is going and what you’re making of this new group of medical freedom advocates so to speak that can’t say the word vaccine, it seems, or say it very, very rarely. . . .

Shannon recounted Dr. McCullough’s efforts to sound an alarm over the dangers of the experimental COVID19 vaccine.

And today Dr. McCullough sees the damage done by the mass vaccination for COVID.

Dr. McCullough: I do multiple entries in VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System]vaccine event reporting system per day. . . .

None of those other people you mentioned in the Health Freedom Movement have ever told America they’ve done a VAERS entry, let alone seen and examined someone who’s taken the vaccine or suffered vaccine injury.

So I’m seeing it firsthand. . . . And I can tell you, I’m in the business of medical publishing, and my estimation is only one percent of the manuscripts on COVID vaccine injuries is actually getting through and getting published. There is such tremendous bias. There’s about 4,000 papers on the vaccine debacle, and that’s about one percent of reality. . . .

Shannon asked Dr. McCullough about the different kinds of injury he’s seeing as a result of the COVID vaccine.

Dr. McCullough: We’re seeing them emerge now three years about the shots. . . .

First and foremost, myocarditis or heart damage, manifested by chest pain and fluid around the heart, what we call myopericarditis, now lasting years after the shot. . . .

We’re seeing the quality of care on vaccine injuries just absolutely fall apart. The doctors just appear to be without any competence now in recognizing and managing vaccine injury syndrome.

So myocarditis resulting in heart failure, chest pain, myopericarditis and occasionally cardiac arrest. . . .

I want to say second would be blood clots. These are typically, again, younger aged people who develop these. . . .

The neurologic syndromes, more in women than men, small fiber neuropathy, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, sadly, transverse myelitis. . . . Certainly see ischemic and non-ischemic strokes, and then lastly, autoimmune tilting more towards women.

Of interest, I see very few elderly people with vaccine injury syndromes, very few.

Now of the ones I see, the most common syndrome is actually progressive neurodegenerative disease like Parkinsonian or Alzheimer’s like syndrome, similar to what President Biden has. . . .

Shannon brought up the case of Alexis Lorenze, a young woman who suffered a life-threatening reaction after receiving tetanus, pneumococcal, and meningitis vaccines.

Dr. McCullough next talked about the protocol for treating people with vaccine injuries. Shannon next focused on the Health Freedom Movement and the alliance of RFK, Jr. and Donald Trump.

21:00

Shannon: The new MAHA movement that everyone was really excited about, but it’s omitting a very, very important truth, an elephant in the room, and that is discussions about COVID19 lockdowns, the lockdown of 2020, the kill protocols, the rollout of the COVID19 vaccine and also what we now know about the CDC recommended vaccine schedule and childhood vaccination.

And so they want to make America healthy again, but we’re not seeing any discourse about what is really important. . . .

Shannon said she posed the question, Who are Calley and Casey Means and why won’t they talk about vaccines?

The MAHA newcomers are focusing on Froot Loops and processed food while minimizing the impact of the jabs. This needs to change.

Shannan named others in the MAHA movement and the recent hearing on Capitol Hill.

They’re talking about everything, I mean, the air, the water, the food. It’s like everything, but very, very, very little discourse on vaccines. . . .

Dr. McCullough expressed his doubts about the competency of many of the doctors and participants in the MAHA movement, especially those who didn’t object to the COVID vaccine. Shannon brought up the alliance between Calley and Casey Means, RFK, Jr. and President Trump. She cited the speech where Robert Kennedy, Jr. dropped out the 2024 election, saying that Trump was all onboard with making America healthy.

Shannon: On day one, when RFK, Jr. made his speech suspending his campaign.

I came on my show and I said, there are some very glaring omissions here in this speech.

And most importantly, COVID19 lockdowns, the kill protocols, Operation Warp Speed, the COVID19 vaccines, and the childhood vaccine schedule, the mandated.

And none of that is all food and pharma , food and pharma.

Well, fast forward to MAHA, and it seems as if it’s just getting worse and worse and worse.

We’re seeing a complete omission of discussion on that, at least from my perspective.

And then there’s this whole new crop of characters. . . .

Shannon asked Dr. McCullough for his views on MAHA and where the Health Freedom Movement is going.

Dr. McCullough: Robert F. Kennedy coined acronym, Make America Healthy Again or MAHA. . . .

So that speech that he gave with Trump on stage, it omitted the central theme of our great worry about COVID19 and the vaccines and what damage they’ve done to the population, and it shifted to focus on air quality, food and this archetypal new fear injected into these sentences and the archetypal fear is we’re being poisoned.

Somebody is poisoning us. So we look around us and we see people sick with myocarditis or neuropathy or blood clots. Maybe we would think, no it’s not the vaccine, we’re being poisoned with something.

When I first hear this, I said, on my Lord, this is the biggest deflection, misdirection campaign I’ve ever heard of. And I was shocked it was coming from Robert F. Kennedy.

And whether it’s intentional or whether it’s just a byproduct of this new concern, it is staking eyes off of this COVID19 vaccine debacle and then kind of deeper concerns about the accelerating COVID19 vaccines being added to the routine child’s schedule and the accelerating childhood schedule. It’s clearly distracting away from it. . .

What people have told me is that, listen, Trump has to get elected first. So this is all. Everything is presidential election politics until they’re elected.

So if this Make America Healthy strategy is one that can get more votes, it’s going to be fronted as opposed to a negative set of comments about the vaccine.

So it is a chance to put a “positive spin on things.”

And a recent survey showed that it’s about 50-50. About 50 percent of Americans now really, really don’t feel good about these COVID vaccines, and the other 50 percent just don’t know. . . .

Dr. McCullough added that only a tiny percent of Americans are getting more COVID vaccines and Texas has banned COVID vaccine mandates. Shannon disagreed with those who said talking about vaccines is a taboo topic. She feels that talking about vaccines would ensure a victory for Trump.

Shannon: I think that there is likely a larger agenda and that potentially pharma is behind this. They want to direct the conversation to food and to air.

Shannon said that interviews with Calley and Casey Means clearly show this is true.

It’s very evident. 99 percent of the discourse is about they’re poisoning our food. They’re poisoning our water, and they’re not even talking about GMOs or genetic modification or mRNA technologies being injected into livestock. They’re talking about high fructose corn syrup, which Dr. Casey Means called a weapon of mass destruction on the Rogan interview, or ultra processed food. . . .and giving glancing kind of side mentions of vaccines here and there occasionally.

It was about 120 seconds mentioning vaccines or COVID out of a one and a half hour interview with Joe Rogan. And they’re telling people, oh, we do talk about vaccines.

Dr. McCullough: The question is, who are these people and where were they in 2020?

Dr. McCullough questioned the credentials of Dr. Casey Means.

Casey Means is a former Stanford ear, nose and throat resident. . . .She drops out of her residency in the fifth year to become an entrepreneur. She founded a company called Levels Health, and it deals with metabolic health data. . . .

Dr. McCullough was skeptical about her background in nutrition.

And then Calley Means, her brothers, he’s co-founder of another company called TruMed.

Dr. McCullough speculated that they must have a pretty publicist who is able to get them on the national stage everywhere, including the U.S. Senate. Dr. McCullough was very critical of the people who testified at Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable. He contended that if we’re being poisoned with this toxic food, stop eating it.

I have concluded the Senate hearing and now this sudden shift in Make America Healthy Again is resulting in a distraction of away from the main issue which is vaccine injuries, disabilities and death.

Dr. McCullough and Shannon Joy agreed that there’s no comparison of the damage from unhealthy food to what vaccines are doing to us.

Dr. McCullough: To make us healthy, vaccines have to come off the market, the COVID19 vaccines, and I think we need a critical re-evaluation of the vaccine schedule immediately.

All mandates for vaccines have to be dropped immediately. The 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act should be rescinded, so the companies should have liability.

Those are the first steps, way more than trying to change the food dyes in Lucky Charms.

Shannon brought up the possibly of a Trump victory in November.

I think that even if Donald Trump wins, and there’s a lot of speculation out there, if he wins the presidency, what good does that do us if he will never ever revisit the mistakes of 2020 and 21? If he still claims to love his vaccine, to be the father the vaccine, to have saved hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives with his vaccine and his protocols and his lockdowns of 2020, he has no regrets.

So what is the benefit for us if he’s put in office and we don’t even get a reckoning for that?

Dr. McCullough brought up an interview of Donald Trump by Sharyl Attkisson where she asked Trump about the COVID vaccine.

And Trump said, some people say the vaccines are good, some say they’re bad, but he says, there’s going to be some research that comes on the vaccine next year and we’ll know the answer.

So I thought that was interesting that he said that because obviously he’s punting till after the election.

What if Trump really understands the vaccines are bad? What if he really understands it, but he’s being coached and he’s going to try to win an election and this is their strategy? All he has to do once he gets an office, new government report comes in, vaccines are bad. I told you something was going to come in. We’re going to pull them off the market.

So I thought that interview was interesting, and again, all politics is presidential politics. If he doesn’t get elected, none of this happens. He has to get elected first.

So I’m giving some wiggle room here to RFK and Hogan Gidley and Susie Wise and Steve Bannon and Trump because I know job one is to get elected.

At the end, Dr. McCullough once again pointed to the shift from concerns about the damage from the childhood vaccine schedule to suddenly air, food and water, despite having known about these things for decades.

He had words of caution about what he sees in the media.

What I’m observing though, I think is of great interest. We’ve had two weather emergencies . . . What we are seeing now is a new theme and that is misinformation.

CNN said the word misinformation 16 times during their broadcast on the hurricane. Instead of telling us about the wind speed or people evacuating, they’re worried about misinformation.

Recently John Kerry and Hillary Clinton said that we have to do everything to stomp out misinformation.

Kerry said we should suspend, essentially suspend the First Amendment, free speech.

CNN says it’s the most dangerous things to say misinformation about hurricanes and weather events.

The FDA has a new website. They said one of the greatest concerns is medical misinformation.

There is now a New Jersey law that’s getting closer and closer to being passed. That medical misinformation of any type is punishable by criminal charges against doctors.

So that we’re in a new age now where if someone can grab moral superiority and say, I’ve got the right idea, everybody else must have misinformation, then they can actually drive their idea. And that’s propaganda at the highest level, whether it’s COVID19 or whether it’s emergency management response, presidential politics, it’s all propaganda. It’s using the classic propaganda tools like the use of the use of the word misinformation. And we have to watch out for that.

My position is that we could feed every child in America whole, organic food exclusively, but they’ll still be getting horribly sick and disabled.

Healthy food and clean water cannot prevent the damage from injecting deadly poisons into their bodies starting at birth.

Make America Healthy Again has got to be about vaccines and not just as an afterthought.

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