In his June 9th piece, BREAKING: RFK Jr. Orders Clean Sweep of Entire CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel to End Decades of Corruption, Nicholas Hulscher presented Robert Kennedy Jr.’s reasons for sacking the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Here is part of what Kennedy said:

The committee has been plagued with persistent conflicts of interest and has become little more than a rubber stamp for any vaccine. It has never recommended against a vaccine—even those later withdrawn for safety reasons. It has failed to scrutinize vaccine products given to babies and pregnant women. To make matters worse, the groups that inform ACIP meet behind closed doors, violating the legal and ethical principle of transparency crucial to maintaining public trust. In 2000 the House issued the results of an investigation of ACIP and another vaccine advisory committee under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration—the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. It found that enforcement of its conflict-of-interest rules was weak to nonexistent. Committee members regularly participated in deliberations and advocated products in which they had a financial stake. The CDC issued conflict-of-interest waivers to every committee member. Four out of eight ACIP members who voted in 1997 on guidelines for the Rotashield vaccine, subsequently withdrawn because of severe adverse events, had financial ties to pharmaceutical companies developing other rotavirus vaccines. A 2009 HHS inspector-general report echoed these findings. Few committee members completed full conflict-of-interest forms—97% of them had omissions. The CDC took no significant action to remedy the omissions.

In the article Dr. Peter McCullough was featured in a video about the blind faith everyone seems to have when it comes to vaccines.

Video: Vaccine Ideology (The religion of immunization)

Dr. McCullough shows us how vaccine propaganda was foisted on people during COVID. Church leaders, including the Pope, were instrumental in pushing people to get the vaccine.

Dr. McCullough:

I think there is essentially an irrational ideology going on here.

Clergyman:

So one of the ways we love each other, demonstrate that we love each other, is we get vaccinated. . . .

Pope Francis:

Getting vaccinated is a simple, yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable.

McCullough:

It’s gone on for 300 years. It’s not based in science; it’s based in faith.

Jesuit priest:

Getting the vaccine felt like an act of compassion and empathy. This is what we had to do for the sake of our elderly brothers, our schools.

Reporter:

Houses of worship all over the city are participating in this weekend of faith. The mayor says mobile vaccination sites will be posted at more than 50 houses of worship over the weekend.

McCullough:

The doctors and nurses are completely enrolled in this religion.

CLIP SHOWS DOCTORS IN ISRAEL DANCING (WITH MASKS) TO CELEBRATE THE FIRST COVID VACCINES ARRIVING.

VARIOUS COVID VACCINE COMMERCIALS

McCullough:

And it says, listen, we all got to take these. They’re good. They more we have, the better. It’s going to protect us.

Catholic bishop:

From North to South America, we support vaccination for all.

Priest:

Getting vaccinated is an act of love for all, especially the most vulnerable.

McCullough:

And if there’s any side effects, you just have to take it for the team. There’s really no compassion. Doctors have taken these and they’ve died. Nurses have taken these—and they just kind of take it. There’s no outrage. There’s no outrage. You’d think that there’d be a spouse here and there that would just go nuts and there isn’t because this religion is so strong. It’s a religious belief, it really is.

