June 27

This morning, June 27th, Dave Rubin, on the Rubin Report, had Dr. Phil McGraw as a guest. Dr. Phil previewed his interview with presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., which will air tonight before the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Dr. Phil obviously doesn’t think Kennedy can win, but says he could still influence the outcome.

I transcribed the first six minutes of the Rubin Report because of Dr. Phil’s opinion on Kennedy and even more telling, his absolute rejection of any link between vaccines and autism.

Dr. Phil only covered this topic for about a minute, yet he was adamant that mercury in vaccines doesn’t cause autism.

That quick dismissal of a link, as many of us know, is based on a total lack of knowledge on the subject. Dr. Phil either hasn’t really looked at this controversy, or he thinks viewers don’t know anything.

At one point Dr. Phil said this:

“I think we are an ADD society. We read headlines. We don’t read down through long articles.”

The truth is, Dr. Phil only reads the headlines. He clearly isn’t willing to listen to anything that challenges the official narrative that vaccines are safe.

Maybe one of the reasons Dr. Phil sounds so ignorant about vaccine safety is because he just doesn’t want to know.

It didn’t take me more than a couple of minutes to find out about Dr. Phil’s ties to AstraZeneca.

Here are the first six minutes of the Rubin Report with Dr. Phil.

Dave Rubin: You are releasing, an hour and a half before the debate tonight, a ninety minute sit down with the guy who will not be on stage—in my opinion should be on stage—RFK.

So let’s just throw to a quick promo, and then I want to discuss that with you.

VIDEO CLIP OF DR. PHIL INTERVIEWING KENNEDY

Dr. Phil: You’re in a run for the President of the United States. My first question is, why? Kennedy: I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think I could win. . . .They won’t provide me with Secret Service protection. Dr. Phil: You’re the fifth person in our family to run. Two have been assassinated, and you don’t get Secret Service. Kennedy: The one group that I don’t do well with which is Baby Boomers. They think I’m genuinely a lunatic. Dr. Phil: Are you a lunatic? You could be the decider in this race. That’s Thursday on Dr. Phil Primetime.

Rubin: So as I mentioned, that will be airing 90 minutes before the debate tonight

I want to start with that last question though, are you a lunatic?

It seems that a lot of people think he’s a out there, a little crazy, whatever it might be. I’ve interviewed him several times. We have some agreements, some disagreements, but this is a good man who loves the country.

I think he should be on that debate stage.

Dr. Phil: I think he should be on the debate stage.

Listen, people always say, why do we just have two people to choose from for President?

I heard a comedian say recently, we’ve got 50 choices for Miss America and only two choices for President. Kind of a good point.

I do think people say these are two of the most unpopular choices for President that we may have ever come down to in a final election. That could be true, and we have a third choice.

And here’s the thing Dave, I think actually, this guy could be maybe the most influential person in deciding who’s going to be the President of the United States because he is polling, particularly in the swing states, some of swing states in double digits.

If he decides to put all of his influence behind one candidate or the other, or if he just pulls from one candidate more than the other, he could actually swing this election and decide who the President is. . . .

So this could be the most important person in determining who are next President is, and people aren’t hearing from him. Nobody will interview him. The mainstream media won’t. ABC, NBC, CBS, nobody wants to talk to this guy.

So I thought, hell, I’m going to talk to him.

Rubin: Jake Tapper who is moderating, co-moderating the debate tonight, literally said on his show on CNN that he would not have RFK on because of his dangerous views. I mean, that’s what we’re dealing with with the mainstream media.

It’s interesting, you know, you mentioned that he could swing this thing because of double digits in some states.

He doesn’t even have to be on all of the ballots in every state. He just has to get on a couple of ballots where it matters, and that could change the whole thing right there.

Dr. Phil: That’s right, and he’s on six ballots right now. He’s suing to be on some others, and if people write him in or if they just decide, I’m throwing in with him, and he takes votes from one candidate or the other in a real close race, he absolutely could decide who the next President is.

Listen, I talked to him, and I’ve got to say, I think we are an ADD society. We read headlines. We don’t read down through long articles.

I asked him about all of the conspiracy theories that he is associated with and that he has talked about, vaccinations and all. I think people are going to be really shocked.

I asked him really hard questions about those things, and I think people are going to shocked when they hear what he actually says versus what has been attributed to him.

He’s not as far out there on some things as people think. Like you, you’ve interviewed him, and you, I don’t agree with him on everything.

5:42

I told him, I absolutely do not think that vaccinations cause higher risk for autism.

The issue is with mercury. It is down to trace levels or below on most vaccinations. You can put them on a schedule now. I think it is just absolutely not a factor. I would hate for him to influence people to not get their children vaccinated against dangerous diseases.

Hear what he has to say about it, and I think people will change their opinion of him. Some of the things he’s been criticized about, if you listen to what he says, instead of the headline, I think people will have a different view.

The interview went on to discuss more about Trump and Biden and how they present themselves and how they will possibly handle the debate.

It’s interesting to note that Dave Rubin is very vocal about NOT getting a COVID vaccine, and he typically is advertising natural medicines on his show, some to even counter the side effects of the COVID vaccine.

Rubin has covered the fraud surrounding the COVID vaccine.

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