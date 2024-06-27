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Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
Jun 27, 2024

I would like to interview Dr. Phil about vaccines.

I would have a few questions for him.

Why do you think mercury in vaccines is the sum total of the issue around vaccines and autism?

What do you know about the effects of the combined live virus MMR vaccines?

What do you know about the use of aluminum in vaccines?

Why was Hannah Poling compensated for vaccine induced autism?

Why did the federal government compensate over 80 children for vaccine induced autism?

Have you read RFK's book, Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak?

How do you explain the continuous rise in the autism rate?

Why do you think no health official will call for a simple study of fully vaccinated and never vaccinated children to compare their autism rates?

How do you explain a third of autistic children experiencing regression and loss of learned skilled?

I have plenty more, but these are good for a start.

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David Foster's avatar
David Foster
Jul 7, 2024

Dr. Phil is a total douche.

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