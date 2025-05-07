USA Today went on the attack against Robert Kennedy Jr.’s plan to research autism.

They included a brief interview with Dr. Richard Besser, a medical expert featured on ABC News over the last two decades whenever they needed someone to deny a link between vaccines and autism.

May 7, 2025, USA Today: RFK launches autism project using Medicare, Medicaid data

The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have partnered to research the causes of the autism spectrum disorder, creating a database of autism-diagnosed Medicare and Medicaid enrollees, the agencies said on Wednesday. The partnership will help NIH build a real-world data platform enabling advanced research across claims data, electronic medical records, and wearable health-monitoring devices. It will first focus on research around the root causes of autism and, in the long term, link data for research on other chronic conditions. The agencies said the project will comply with applicable privacy laws. "We're pulling back the curtain, with full transparency and accountability, to deliver the honest answers families have waited far too long to hear," U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. . . . Kennedy, a former environmental lawyer, has long promoted a debunked link between vaccines and autism. Last month, he said environmental factors are behind its rising prevalence, adding that he plans to look at everything from mold to medicine to identify them. Rates of autism spectrum disorder among U.S. children reached a record level in 2022, continuing a recent trend of increasing prevalence.

Dr. Richard Besser was asked about Kennedy’s long debunked claims that vaccines are a cause of autism.

Dana Taylor:

At his first press conference recently, [Kennedy] also doubled down on his view that toxins in the environment contribute to autism. What do you say to people who believe that either of these theories has legs?

Dr. Besser:

It’s a clear example of the anti-science, anti-evidence movement. Secretary Kennedy has done more than just about anyone in America to undermine people’s confidence in vaccines, and spreading the false theory that vaccines cause autism takes away research dollars that could be looking at what are some of the causes of autism, what are some of the supports and services that help people who are autistic lead the most fulsome life possible. It takes the efforts away from research that could be really productive, and it undermines people’s confidence in vaccines. The question of whether vaccines cause autism has been addressed again and again and again by some of the best scientists in the world. It’s been reviewed by expert scientific committees, and the conclusion is clear THAT VACCINES, PRESERVATIVE S IN VACCINES, DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM. And so taking the attention away, saying that he will answer this question by the fall, is absolutely the definition of absurdity.

The real absurdity is why we have to listen to supposed experts who cannot tell us anything about autism except that vaccines don’t cause it.

A search into Dr. Besser’s background shows he’s clearly a part of the medical—industrial complex that controls the media, federal health agencies and medical research.

Besser is described as an American doctor and executive who has served as president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation since April 2017. Besser served as the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) from January to June 2009. He was ABC News former chief health and medical editor.

What USA Today doesn’t tell us about Dr. Besser:

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), initially established by Robert Wood Johnson II, has deep roots in the pharmaceutical industry due to his family's ownership of Johnson & Johnson (J&J). While not solely focused on the pharmaceutical industry, the foundation actively engages with businesses, including pharmaceutical companies, to promote health and wellness in the workplace and communities.

The fact that we’re not told that Besser is an industry insider is one more glaring example of deception on the part of the media.

USA Today described the seemingly unstoppable expansion in the autism rate as merely “continuing a recent trend of increasing prevalence,” indicating that they will never acknowledge that autism is a manmade epidemic, and no statistic will ever be concerning for them.

Besser slammed Kennedy for questioning vaccines

It takes the efforts away from research that could be really productive, and it undermines people’s confidence in vaccines.

And what have we to show for 25 years of NIH grant money funding studies linking autism to lots of bad behavior by MOMS? Here are some of their “findings.”

Fat moms, drinking moms, smoking moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, moms who have preemies, moms who have babies too close together, moms who live too close to freeways, moms with low levels of D3, moms who carry Neanderthal DNA, specific fatty acid in cord blood, moms on antidepressants, and BPA exposure during pregnancy.

Nothing is ever conclusive, and the mystery of autism continues.

If Dana Taylor were interested in legitimate reporting, she’d have asked Besser questions like this:

What about the case in 2007 of Hannah Poling, the young girl from Georgia whose claim of vaccine-induced autism was conceded by the federal government? She had a pre-existing mitochondrial condition that made her susceptible to injury. Do we know how many other children may be just like Hannah?

Many people question the studies that show no link. Why is the research you referred to never described as independent but always comes with industry ties?

Why are the studies showing no link always population studies? Scientists universally recognize that these are the most easily flawed and easily manipulated to get the results the researchers want.

Why hasn’t there been research looking at children who started out normally developing, but who then suddenly or gradually lost learned skills and became autistic? This happens to a third of autistic children, yet one seems interested in finding out what impacts these children.

Dr. Besser, why hasn’t there been a study of fully vaccinated and never vaccinated kids to compare health outcomes? IF never vaxxed kids have the same rates of autism, ADHD, diabetes, allergies, asthma and seizure disorder as fully vaxxed ones, the proof would be there for all to see. With so many parents now too scared or well-informed to vaccinate, the study group is out there.

Of course Dana Taylor would never ask these questions. She started the interview alleging that Kennedy’s claims were ‘debunked’ and that toxins were in no way related to autism. It was the perfect setup and Besser fulfilled his role mouthing all the expected responses.

