I found an article published on April 1st that gave me hope that more experts will finally speak the truth about what is happening to children under the guise of neurodiversity, specifically autism, the disorder we’re all called to accept and celebrate every April.

The piece was written by well-known neurosurgeon Dr. Russell Blaylock, The title immediately got my attention: Autism Spectrum Disorders Continue to Increase. It was all about the reality of the autism epidemic.

The story was brief, but it hit at the very heart of this nightmare: AUTISM IS ONLY GOING TO INCREASE BECAUSE OF THE TOXIC VACCINES BEING FORCED ON THE YOUNGEST AND MOST VULNERABLE.

It’s not just the mercury

More than a million children have developed autism spectrum disorders since the mid-1980s, when the childhood vaccine schedule was grossly expanded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some researchers have expressed certainty that the increase was caused by mercury in the vaccines — which is only partially true. In fact, once most vaccines had the mercury removed, the rate continued to climb. I was one of the few people who warned that autism rates would continue to increase despite the removal of mercury from vaccines. But I was dismissed. And since then, the autism rate has continued to accelerate. At the time, I said the chief culprit was the aluminum used in vaccines. I was proven right, and now all the research is directed at aluminum. Unfortunately, when they find a substitute for the aluminum as an adjuvant, it will continue. The reason is that so many have missed the boat — it’s immunoexcitotoxicity stimulated by the adjuvant, whatever it is, that triggers the problem. A new adjuvant will only introduce a new trigger. The proponents of childhood vaccines have convinced the public that death from childhood infectious diseases will return if we stop. That is nonsense, as has been demonstrated. Death from childhood infectious diseases waned long before the vaccination program started.

The future is dark

Many autistic children are now adults, and their only caregivers are getting very old. This is a human tragedy of monumental proportions, driven by a federal bureaucracy and the vaccine industry for billions of dollars in profits. We have to stop this now or it will only continue to get worse.

And if anyone still thinks that all the autism happening to our children is nothing more than “greater awareness” of a condition that’s always been around, read what I wrote about in February, 2024.

Dr. Walter Zahorodny on the unstoppable increases in autism; "Autism prevalence has not peaked"

Dr. Zahorodny is a top expert. He’s head of the NJ Autism Study at Rutgers University, and he’s been monitoring the autism rate increase for the CDC over the past 25 years.

Zahorodny was clear: EXPECT MORE AUTISM AND EXPECT OFFICIALS TO STILL DENY A REAL INCREASE.

. . . Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. Most likely the next report will mention better awareness and recognition as possible factors bearing on higher estimates.



This is a standard, almost magical Cohen that comes up every time the prevalence estimates are provided.

No answers

We really don’t understand what’s driving autism prevalence.

Zahorodny: IT ISN’T VACCINES.

The first wave of speculation in this field was concerning vaccination and the vaccination hypothesis, though wrong, was very compelling on a number of grounds, and it was very distressing to the Centers for Disease Control to have that hypothesis out there. Once the hypothesis was debunked or failed to gather evidence, supportive evidence, and no other hypothesis that was compelling enough come into the field, and so we’re kind of stuck repeating the same pseudo explanations

In 2012 he said there was a link

In April 2012, Zahorodny was featured on the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC radio. During the interview, the host brought up research on the possible causes for autism, and he made this comment:

Lehrer:

I guess we know what they aren’t, for instance, childhood vaccines, right?

This was Zahorodny’s stunning response:

Vaccines don’t play a significant role in autism increasing. Some small number of children probably do have autism because of an adverse vaccine reaction, but they don’t make for the overall rise.

“Some small number”

Mainstream medicine and our health officials are in a pretty perilous position. More and more expects are speaking out and telling the truth about what is evident to anyone who honestly and thoroughly investigates the link between vaccines and the damage being done to children: vaccines are destroying the health of children.

I recently wrote about several of them on my Substack:

Nephrologist, Suzanne Humphries

Internist, Dave Weldon

Merck virologist and whistleblower, Stephen Krahling

I truly believe Dr. Blaylock will be joined by many others who don’t want to go down in history as being a part of the horrific world-wide damage done to now multiple generations of children because of our unsafe, unchecked, liability-free vaccination program.

Please comment. Please share.

Leave a comment