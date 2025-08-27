On both my Substack and on Age of Autism I’ve written many, many articles about the cover-up orchestrated by the Centers for Disease Control to convince the American people that all the autism everywhere is nothing new and unrelated to the dramatic increase in the childhood vaccine schedule.

Incredibly, we rely on this agency, long in bed with the industry they’re supposed to oversee, to give us the official findings on autism. Unvaryingly they report that no increase in the autism rate is a real increase and there is no evidence of a link to their ever-expanding vaccine schedule. Their credibility and bias is never challenged.

In his latest video, Dr. Ken Stoller points out the obvious: this agency has everything at stake in covering up the massive neurological injury experienced by more and more children because of our unchecked, unsafe vaccine schedule.

And he leaves us with one thought:

The question now is, do we have the courage to demand accountability before another generation is lost?