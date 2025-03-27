For a quarter of a century the Centers for Disease Control has told us to accept and accommodate more and more children who cannot function as kids have always been expected to function. They tell us these children have always been here; we’re just now realizing it. There is no crisis.

In truth, we need to wake up from all this denial and stop the damage. Time is running out.

Dr. Susan Monarez

Health officials have never been alarmed about all the neurologically damaged children everywhere. Instead we dress up the crisis with events like Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2025, running from March 17th to 23rd, Profound Autism Day Mar 17th and April, Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month, all in an attempt to normalize what’s happening.

As we approach April, the month when we’re told repeatedly to celebrate autism and all the neurodiversity out there, I have to reflect on how public health officials and the media have conditioned us to accept the massive decline in the developmental health of our children.

If Dr. Monarez is confirmed, will there be more of the same from the CDC?

This is their past history:

Actually autism is just part of the bigger picture of neurological disorders plaguing children of the 21st century. Acronyms for all the disorders help to normalize these conditions: ASD, ADD, ADHD, DMDD, GDD, OCD and ODD, to name a number of them.

Then there are the “dys—”: dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, and dyspraxia.

Somehow we’re supposed to feel good about the fact that experts are recognizing kids with all these conditions today. The CDC puts the number of affected children at one in every six.

On a CDC website, the increases in all these disorders are explained like this:

These factors include genetics; parental health and behaviors (such as smoking and drinking) during pregnancy; complications during birth; infections the mother might have during pregnancy or the baby might have very early in life; and exposure of the mother or child to high levels of environmental toxins, such as lead.

When the CDC is talking specifically about autism, affecting one in every 36 children, one in 22 boys, they can’t really explain why the numbers keep increasing.

“We can’t say for sure, but we suspect this is due to increased awareness leading to more children being identified with autism,” Karen Remley, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H., FAAP, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, said in a press conference.

Deliberate ignorance

When it comes to just autism, things remain a perpetual mystery. This is the puzzle piece disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure. Officials still can’t decide if there actually are more affected children, despite overseeing the increases for the past 25 years.

The one thing they’re sure if is that the dramatic increase in their vaccine program is in no way connected to the never-ending increases in autism.

CDC officials don’t seem to care that, according to their own data, in California, the autism rate in 2020 was one in every 22 children, one in 14 boys, which is a much higher than the official one in 36 U.S. rate.

Recently it was announced that the autism rate in Ireland had reached one in every 20 children, one in 12 boys.

This matches the rate for Northern Ireland announced in 2023.

There was some coverage of the new rate in the Irish press, but no real concern. The news quickly disappeared. The Irish Times in Dublin noted,

Most experts put the rise in autism prevalence rates down to increased awareness, better diagnosis and widening of assessment boundaries for autism.

That being said, it’s hard to understand the rest of the Times piece.

“Since 2020, over 1,700 new special classes have been sanctioned and 11 special schools have been established. For this school year, 409 classes, mainly autism classes, were established nationwide. Four special schools in counties Meath, Wexford, Kildare and Limerick also opened.”

Ireland has required schools to provide for all disabled children for the past 20 years. So why is there this massive need for more accommodations for special needs kids if these kids have always been here?

If you go to my site, Loss of Brain Trust , it’s clear that Ireland is struggling to provide help for all these children. Parents protest the lack of places and children are on waiting lists for years just to get assessed for a disability, but according to the Irish Times, children are the same as they’ve always been.

Officials at the CDC have no interest in the autism rates in Ireland, Northern Ireland or Scotland, where this rate is one in 23, or Australia where it’s one in 25 children with autism.

It might be a different story if these numbers were about measles outbreaks, but not when it’s autism.

Our perpetually clueless health officials at the CDC still have no answers when it comes to why our kids are so dysfunctional and they readily admit it.

“Serious health care concern” is the strongest language anyone from the CDC has ever used when it comes to discussing autism.

Somehow we’re just supposed to accept each new rate increase as more of the mystery, one more piece in the unfinished puzzle we have all the time in the world to solve.

Back in June 2022 autism activist Wayne Rohde interviewed Dr. Walter Zahorodny, Research Director of the NJ Autism Study at Rutgers University. Dr. Zahorodny is the principal investigator of the CDC ADDM Network (Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring).

Dr. Zahorodny is a leading expert on the autism numbers and has been studying the prevalence of autism since 2000.

At the time of that interview, autism affected 2.3 percent of children (one in every 44 children), according to the CDC, but Zahorodny could cite findings of even higher numbers.

We only see increases

Here in Zahorodny’s own words:

San Diego, California, four percent. Newark, New Jersey, five percent. Toms River, New Jersey, seven percent. One in five towns in New Jersey, in our region, have a rate of five percent or higher…. We have already in Newark and in Toms River eight to 12 percent of boys in the public education system [that] have a lifelong disability or most likely a lifelong disability. In Ocean County in 2016, while the overall New Jersey estimate was 3.2 percent, we found that the prevalence of autism was already over five percent in Ocean County. I’m not an economist, but do you choose to project five percent or 10 percent as a realistic metric for how many people will need significant, maybe lifetime support? …We could really identify no specific reason why autism prevalence increased, not only in New Jersey, but in every other state in the Network. And it increased for boys and for girls. It increased for white, black, Hispanic, Asian children. It increased across every state. In the world of the prevalence estimates of the ADDM Network, we’ve only seen increases. Throughout that DSM-IV period, only increases. When we shifted to the DSM-5 definition, we also only see increases.

Politicians believe it’s just greater awareness

Politicians are not responding because I think they have accepted for the most part the red herring interruption that autism has always been around.

It isn’t just autism

I’m familiar suggests that somewhere in the range of one in five children have some learning issue, problem or deficit. The most quickly expanding group is those children with autism. Next most frequently occurring are children with ADHD.

Zahorodny does acknowledge that something in the environment is doing this and we have to find out what it is.

I guess if I were to do one thing, it would be to identify the environment trigger that can be changed.

Autism remains a mystery

Zahorodny puts it this way:

That was perplexing. Perplexing because we don’t really understand what’s driving these rates. …And the other phenomenon, we have yet to understand what’s driving autism increases.

What’s coming

When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. …

We need to plan for at least five percent of the population to be disabled with autism.

CDC won’t do anything, because, as Zahorodny puts it,

They’re not really concerned with autism prevalence.

In another interview in 2024 Dr. Zahorodny warned that even higher rates are coming.

…autism, in spite of better awareness, better recognition, is still widely under diagnosed. Without there being a well identified set of hypothetical risk factors, it’s just easier to retreat behind the concept of better awareness. . . . We don’t know the risk factors, so the best one can say apparently is that the increase might be due to better awareness or recognition. Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. Most likely the next report will mention better awareness and recognition as possible factors bearing on higher estimates. We really don’t understand what’s driving autism prevalence

It’s not vaccines

The first wave of speculation in this field was concerning vaccination and the vaccination hypothesis, though wrong, was very compelling on a number of grounds

But thirteen years ago. . .

Back in April, 2012, Zahorodny was featured on the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC radio. During the interview, the host brought up research on the possible causes for autism.

I guess we know what they aren't, for instance, childhood vaccines, right?

This was Zahorodny's stunning response:

Vaccines don't play a significant role in autism increasing. Some small number of children probably do have autism because of an adverse vaccine reaction, but they don't make for the overall rise.

Now, twelve year later, he’s sure there is no link.

The most severe of autism is increasing

In 2023 Dr. Zahorodny announced that profound autism, the most severe form of ASD is increasing.

Is the incidence of profound autism rising?

Yes. Over the 16-year period we studied, the rate of profound autism doubled to 4.6 cases per 1,000 eight-year-olds. That said, all cases of autism doubled over that same time, so profound autism doesn’t seem to be growing more common than autism as a whole. Why are both profound and lesser severe forms of autism rising so quickly, and why do some groups face more risk than others?

We don’t know. We're interpreting what we can’t observe or measure directly. The complexity of the brain is great, and the sophistication of our instruments and tests is comparatively basic. We're doing the best we can, but it's not the endpoint for the diagnosis of autism. We’ll improve as we learn more about the brain, especially the development of social and linguistic ability. There are probably multiple reasons for autism, and they'll probably also be multiple subtypes of autism. . . . The first step to distinguishing them would be to have some reliable biometric or chemical assay for autism or electrophysiologic reference for autism and then to separate other possible subtypes from that. Once you identify what drives different subtypes, you might be able to develop treatments that disrupt those drivers.

“Disrupt those drivers”? How about PREVENT AUTISM?

Dr. Zahorodny may be CDC’s own expert, but they ignore everything he says.

Things have to change

The autism community is paying attention to Susan Monarez as Donald Trump’s pick to head the CDC. Will autism continue to be relegated to the margins, or will it finally be recognized as the health care crisis that it clearly is?

CBS News:

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who chairs the Senate's health committee, said earlier this week that he looks forward to meeting with the president's new nominee to discuss the future of the public health agency. "CDC needs reform. That's why I launched a Senate Republican CDC working group. I look forward to meeting Dr. Susan Monarez and learning more about her vision for the agency," Cassidy said in a statement.

I’m looking forward to the confirmation hearings in the Senate too. I’m sure the same senators who attacked Robert Kennedy, Jr. during his hearings over past statements about vaccines will want Monarez to endorse the safety and efficacy of vaccines and deny any link to autism.

It was surprising that when Kennedy was at these hearings, there were no questions about the increase in autism and what Kennedy would do about it.

There was not one expression of concern or even mild interest in autism.

It seems that our elected officials just accept the fact that more and more kids will be diagnosed with autism. The only thing important about autism is that we all have to believe that there is no link to vaccines.

It is the hope of so many in the autism community that Dr. Monarez will finally recognize what’s happening to our children and do something about it.

