Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Greg Hill's avatar
Greg Hill
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And now, ladies and gentlemen, for his next trick the brain-dead magician currently occupying the White House is almost certain to start investing our tax dollars in the all-too-profitable pharmaceutical/hospital/industrial complex for the purpose of reducing the ongoing increases in the national debt.

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