If COVID taught us anything it was that the exploding numbers of children with vaccine-induced autism is just one aspect of what’s happening to the American people, referred to by Catherine Austin Fitts as “the Great Poisoning.”

The reality is much darker as we learn from this recent Brownstone Show.

July 4, 2026, Labor Collapse, Vaccine Harms & Biological Colonialism - Toby Rogers - TBS Ep 26

Jeffrey Tucker, founder of the nonprofit Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research, interviewed Dr. Toby Rogers recently about state of American scientific and medical research. Rogers did not mince words. What’s happening to science is total corporate capture. He focused on the corruption and cover-up surrounding the COVID injection and injury from the childhood vaccine schedule.

Tucker began the discussion talking about the effects of the COVID lockdown on the workforce and the fact that the numbers haven’t really bounced back.

He brought up labor disability statistics.

We’re seeing them just skyrocket, which speaks to a larger issue of the ill health in the population. . . . a genuine physical ill health.

“The V Word”

Tucker talked about the side effects of the COVID injection.

This was the devastating shot with demonstrable connections to the rise of cancer, unprecedented death and fertility, and just ill health in general.

Tucker introduced Dr. Toby Rogers

He’s been a person who’s uniquely been willing to say, look, these COVID shots follow in a long tradition of ill health that is related to the vaccine industry.

Tucker brought up autism as an example of this tradition.

Toby has been very brave about calling this out, and it’s gotten him into a lot of trouble, but I don’t think that there is a greater expert on this topic available.

Toby Rogers on what vaccines are doing to children

When I look at the declining labor force participation, I can highlight four factors. . . . You have the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. So starting in 1986, the vaccine schedule in the United States explodes. You have the hepatitis B vaccine added to the childhood schedule, and then with liability protection, the pharmaceutical industry adds heaps more shots to the schedule.

So you go from sort of about eight shots to 72 today. And so you have an entire generation, and I think we can call it the 1986 generation, for whom disability rates are much higher, three percent autism rates, but there’s other disabilities in there as well. So you have this entire cohort that never joins the workforce in the first place when they hit adulthood. So these are cumulative impacts that we’re seeing.

Rogers described the impact of the loss of manufacturing jobs during the 1990s and subsequent explosion in opioid use. The opioid epidemic then kills upwards of 60,000 Americans annually, reducing the workforce.

He pointed out the dramatic effect of the injuries related to the COVID shot, further lowering the number of people in the workforce.

And so we reach the point today where one in three men are not in the workforce, and these numbers aren’t going to get better anytime soon.

Rogers called what’s happening, “an economic strategy.”

Iatrogenic (health care) injury in many forms

You have the decline of the American Empire. You have the ruling class looking for ways to keep their wealth growing, and they’re like, hey, let’s just exploit the American people. Let’s just steal all the wealthy from the middle class. And the way that they do that is through iatrogenic injury, through poisoning us through vaccines, COVID shots, statins, SSRIs and all the rest. And through injury caused by medications and doctors and the hospital system and the pharmaceutical industry, they’re actually extracting wealth from the middle class to enrich the ruling class.

“Biological Colonialism”

Tucker:

When you drive through the typical New England city now, all the largest buildings and the biggest corporation are all somehow related to medical services. . . .

Rogers on the predatory medical system

Allopathic [mainstream] medicine has become predatory. And so now the government just funnels people into a predatory system, and the system can’t wait to recommend some sort of preventive care that causes harm. And then once it causes harm, well, the profits go up and up from there because now you’re stuck in the system. You’re dependent. You’re enslaved by the system. We’ve got a system that makes people sicker and sicker, and the sicker people get, the larger the 15 percent markup is on the total.

Why isn’t the public conscious of what’s happening?

Toby on how the pharmaceutical/hospital/industrial complex has bought up everyone and everything.

They bought up the mainstream media, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, Fox—all of them are are taking huge amounts of money from the pharmaceutical industry. And they bought up the political system so politicians won’t ask questions. They bought up the regulators so regulators won’t ask questions. They bought up continuing medical education, so doctors are just trained by the pharmaceutical industry in the latest products they want to sell. They bought up universities, their curriculum for medical schools.

Rogers called this EPISTEMIC CAPTURE by the pharmaceutical industry

What the pharmaceutical industry has done is they bought up every step in the knowledge production process in science, in medicine in the United States. That’s the crisis we’re in right now. The pharmaceutical industry has captured the knowledge production process, and so people don’t realize that they’re in an entire system designed to enrich the pharmaceutical industry at our expense.

Tucker made the point that the journals are corrupted as well.

Rogers talked about the continuing censorship of anyone trying to get the truth out. Scientific journals are “doing the bidding of the pharmaceutical industry.”

Corruption of medical research

It’s hard to overstate the size of this crisis when you have the entire scientific and medical establishment . . .doing the bidding of industry. . . . The result is carnage, people dying every day from the COVID shots.

So who is running things? Who has power?

Rogers:

It is confounding. It does complicate our narrative quite a bit. We’ve spent the last six years trying to figure out who THEY is. Who’s the THEY that designed a weaponized virus, somehow contracted it out to Wuhan. Somehow it got out and infected people. And who’s the THEY that developed a new vaccine within 24 hours and then put it into production before the testing was finished. Who’s the THEY that can impose mandates on everybody. The military, injuring countless soldiers. Impose it on the CIA So we have this theory of the case that the THEY was some sort of supranational group, ruling class, old money, CIA, NSA, intelligence agencies, some sort of NATO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, the pharmaceutical industry, some sort of cabal along those lines.

Rogers admitted that we still don’t know who THEY is.

Tucker recounted the events that followed the release of the plan to address COVID in March 2020, closing businesses, the lockdown, the vaccine. He said this plan had been in the works since 2005.

The whole thing was so absurd, I thought for sure . . .people are going to wise up. There’s going to be a coming to our senses in two weeks. . . . The reason it didn’t stop and the reason there were no reversals is that the people who wanted to benefit from it were benefitting from it—which is this parasitical, pharmaceutical class that was making yet more inroads into our human biology to sicken us and get us even more dependent, to strip-mine the workers even more of whatever wealth and liberty and sense volition they had remaining. And that explanation is so dark and so difficult, but it’s the one that seems to account for most of what we’ve seen.

Roger’s response:

The size of the crime is so enormous, millions of people involved in the crime as accessories and harms just through the roof. One can make the case that there were over a million preventable deaths during COVID in the United States. So worse than any war that we’ve ever fought. . . . The size of the evil that we’re dealing with is enormous, and it’s emotionally difficult for people to wrap their head around. How can it be that we thought we lived in an imperfect system, but there was some decency, surely? . . . And America prides itself on liberty and freedom and being a republic and that sort of thing, and now we have to ask the question as to whether fascism has emerged on our shores.

Rogers noted that for the first time, governments of the world executed a global response to COVID within 24 hours “with ruthless efficiency.”

He said the censorship was worse than McCarthyism. He personally had a lifetime ban on Twitter for one remark about Anthony Fauci.

Tucker asked why there has not been any contrition on the part of those who imposed the draconian lockdown and mandates on us.

The reason is that the plan worked exactly as it was supposed to work.

Rogers added that it was bipartisan, both parties went along with these measures. He said that the government is still onboard with the failed COVID plan, despite the massive failure.

How is it that logic and reason has completely disappeared from the public square? How did that happen?

Rogers pointed out that everyone, government, mainstream media, the science and medical community, have completely abandoned logic and reason.

What has really changed under President Trump?

Tucker brought up the fact that critics of the COVID policy like Jay Bhattacharya and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are now supposedly in positions of powers, yet nothing is changing.

The reform that we hoped for is just simply not happening, or if it is happening, it’s so much on the margin that you have a hard time celebrating any single aspect of it, or, if you do, it’s just sort of absurd in light of the larger problem. . . .

Powerlessness

Who is actually in charge of this thing?

Rogers said he had also thought there would be changes in policy and law once Trump was elected, but nothing’s really different. Deadly pesticides continue to be approved, coal-fired power plants are less regulated, and pharmaceutical ads continue to be on TV. Vaccine schedule changes aren’t happening.

Rogers said he doesn’t see anything changing now or in the future.

I’m at the point , and this isn’t my style, . . .of saying, well, is it time to exit the system? Is it time to buy a piece of land out in a rural area?

Tucker noted that things are intensifying on both the left and the right in America that’s being ignored.

Post COVID there is so much distrust of authorities.

Rogers put it this way:

We’re seeing corporate actors, monopoly capitalism, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, become predatory. So they’re just stripping wealth out of the population by making people sick a taking their money and their retirement and that sort of thing. So you can’t trust the market to solve this problem, so where does that leave us?

Rogers and Tucker agreed that this is no way out of this situation at present.

Vaccines and SIDS

Tucker brought up a paper on the link between SIDS and childhood vaccines that Senator Ron Johnson has talked about. Tucker said that paper has been withdrawn. He asked Rogers if this was an example of academic censorship.

Rogers described the situation we’re facing as “worldwide digital book burning led by the pharmaceutical industry and their minions.” He said that academic journals are just a way to control the narrative. Anything that might hurt the profits of Big Pharma gets censored. Authors writing critical things about the drug industry get hurt professionally.

“Scientific journals are wholly captured by industry “

Regarding the paper the Johnson talked about, Rogers said that the research showed that “most SIDS deaths happened in the two weeks after vaccination.”

Suddenly, years after the paper was originally published, there are concerns over the findings. “And now the paper has disappeared.” There was no discussion about the findings, it simply was gone.

Rogers described what’s happening as “the darkest moment in the history of American science and medicine by far.”

You have to believe in the pharmaceutical industry. You have to believe in vaccines against all evidence to the contrary. You can never question it whatsoever. . . . We live in an era of preposterous junk science in the United States. . . . The size of the crisis is so enormous, of the state, in coordination with monopoly capitalism, poisoning the population, profiting from our misery. The size of the crisis is so enormous that we’re on the verge of the collapse of the Republic, and quite literally, civilizational collapse throughout the developed world.

Self-destruction

We spent the last 250 years developing the greatest engine for economic growth and prosperity in human history, and now we’re on the verge of squandering all of that because certain predatory industries have decided that their wealth and that their hoarding of total resources is more important than the Republic, than Western civilization, than the survival of humanity. . . . Everything about our current era violates the norms of civilization and decency that we’ve come to expect over the last couple of hundred years.

There was no note of hope at the end of their talk. Tucker and Rogers admitted that there are very powerful forces in charge of what passes for supposed scientific and medical truth. We do not have a system that wants us to be healthy, especially when it comes to our children. Mainstream medicine has become predatory and the sicker we are the more they profit.

There is no more obvious proof of this than the lies we’re been told about the autism epidemic over the last quarter century. One in every 31 children with autism in America, one in 19 children in California, one in 29 in England, one in 25 in Australia, one in 23 children in Scotland, one in 20 children in Ireland, and one in 16 in Northern Ireland. The disorder with no known cause, prevention of cure will simply continue to consume more and more children.

STILL, no US health official has ever admitted that more children actually have autism, no matter how stunning the increase.

And the latest autism news is that there’s been fivefold increase in autism among Israeli children over the past 10 years. Autism Diagnoses in Israel: Fivefold Surge Prompts Review. However it’s not a real increase. We’re told that it’s due to greater awareness, boarder diagnosis, and reduced stigma.

If the public meekly accepts the unstoppable autism numbers and the 3,500 children dying of SIDS in this country every year, health authorities can sell us any absurd claim while feasting on the profits from a society in decline.

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are. Dr. Toby Rogers

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