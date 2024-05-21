During our talk, I asked Dr. Wakefield (See video) about the current situation with autism and the universal acceptance of these disabled children as simply part of human neurodiversity. Those in charge preach that autism has always existed, with no recognition that the stunning rates are real increases.

Am I surprised that the rates of autism that are now being reported, for example, Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and indeed in the U.S.?

The answer is, sadly, no.

I mean the graph, if one looks at the trend in autism numbers, incidence and prevalence; you see that they’re a dramatic and sustained increase.

It’s been predicted to reach one in two by 2032. Whether that holds up or not, I don’t know. Whatever, there is a huge epidemic of these neurodevelopmental disorders.

The notion that this is due to better diagnosis is utter nonsense.

This has been shown in the New Jersey numbers. We have the same people using the same diagnostic criteria over time. So using the same diagnostic instrument showing that there is a dramatic increase and saying this is nothing to do with better diagnosis.

That may account for a tiny percentage of it, but we’re having to meet the market demand, the sheer volume of these children coming through.

So originally, it was a reasonable hypothesis to say among the things that may account for this rise is better diagnosis. But it’s a testable hypothesis. It’s been tested, and it’s been found wanting. It does not explain what’s going on.

When I was first confronted with autism at the Royal Free Hospital in 1995, I didn’t even know what autism was. We weren’t taught about it as medical students because it was so rare.

Now the other thing, and this is something that’s rarely pointed out, is that medicine now does not encourage in the same way that medicine did historically, the diagnostic skills that are necessary to be a doctor.

We’ve got tests, we’ve got scans, blood tests, this, that and the other.

Back in the day, the best diagnostician, those who were the best observers and describers of human disease, they weren’t of this century, they weren’t even of the last century. They were of the century before.

They were people like Jean-Martin Charcot from the Salpêtrière in Paris.

People like Babinski who worked with him.

People like Freud who attended his lectures.

People like Gilles de la Tourette who described Tourette syndrome.

These physicians were outstanding at eliciting physical signs and symptoms, describing human disease, many of them they couldn’t do anything about.

They didn’t have antibiotics or other things at the time, but they were outstanding at describing diseases.

So if autism, if something as fascinating, dare I say it and idiosyncratic as autism had existed, it would have been described by these people.

It did not exist in anything like, anything like the numbers it does now.

If they had seen a case, they would have jumped, and they would have described it meticulously.

It didn’t happen. Why? Because it wasn’t there.

These are new. These are new kids on the block, terrifying in their frequency and their severity and the consequences for society as a whole, let alone the poor families who have to deal with it.

Dr. Wakefield had this to say about the future. (See video)

What does the future hold in terms of developmental disorders, autism?

It’s fairly dark at the moment, isn’t it?

It’s going to go on increasing until people more broadly in government, in the regulatory authorities, academia acknowledge that vaccines are a major part, a major part of causing this problem.

They cannot bring themselves to terms with that possibility at the moment. They can’t do it. It’s beyond their wildest imagination to admit that there is something that they believed in so firmly, so wholeheartedly for so long, that actually, they’re wrong.

Some people have invested their entire careers in being wrong. They just have yet to realize it.

And so we have a while to go.

However, there are two things in my experience, my recent experience as well, that have changed the dynamic, changed the perception of the public, and this is where, I think, the biggest changed will come, is coming.

That is film. Film has had a profound effect.

Films like Vaxxed and Plandemic and others have really woken a lot of people up, and the other is COVID itself.

So the silver lining to the very dark cloud of COVID, this manmade disaster, is that people realized that their trust in big government, their trust in the CDC and others, their trust in the experts, has been misplaced. They have no confidence in them anymore.

It doesn’t matter what they say. Once you’ve lie to people, once you’ve deceived people, once you have taken away people’s livelihood in order to force your agenda and push your message down their throats, then they will never trust you again. And that’s where we are.

This is a disaster of their making in every single way.

Let me give you an example. Way back in the early 1990s, when I got involved, there were a handful of people worldwide, physicians, scientists, prepared to talk about this thorny issue of vaccine safety. Now it’s more than half the adult population of the world who simply refuse to comply with this ridiculous regiment of fifth, sixth, seventh boosters, boosters forever.

People are getting very, very sick. People are getting sick who should never have gotten sick, and who never historically have ever gotten sick, young people, healthy people, sportsmen.

Everybody’s aware of it now.

The populous has come in waves to our side of the equation. And people will trust those who’ve brought them the truth for many, many years, or attempted to bring them the truth as they understand it. So it will change, it will change.

Sadly, we will have lost and continue to lose a lot of precious souls along the way.

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