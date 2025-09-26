Below are two videos that show experts explaining why we should worry about the use of Tylenol and how it relates to a child developing autism. This was almost universally absent from media coverage of the President’s press conference on autism on September 22nd.

NewsMax was the exception here. They interviewed a well-known physician and researcher who agreed with the concerns about Tylenol and autism.

NEWSMAX: Indications for Tylenol, Especially Fever During Pregnancy Deserve Examination, Dr Peter McCullough

Anchor Rob Finnerty began with an incorrect claim: “One in 31 babies in America are now BORN WITH AUTISM.”

IN TRUTH, no research has ever shown children have autism at birth.

BUT aside from that, he did present the issue correctly.

Looking at the dramatic increase in the autism rate, Finnerty said, “clearly something is going on.”

Most of the press is saying research shows no link between Tylenol use by pregnant women and children later developing autism. Period.

And if we look at the history of Tylenol, it’s been an over-the-counter medication since 1960. How can it be linked to the explosion in autism starting 40 years later? Surely we would have seen many autism cases happening back then IF it were ONLY TYLENOL.

So what’s the real story?

Dr. Peter McCullough was interviewed about the White House press conference, and he made the connection.

@2.25

This is the first time a US President has addressed the nation on autism since LBJ in the 1960s. . . . The two major things that were brought up in the press conference associated with autism are the use of Tylenol or acetaminophen and vaccines.

Vaccinating pregnant women

A major reason why a pregnant woman would use Tylenol or acetaminophen is after taking a vaccine. Vaccines have been used now in pregnancy for the last 25 years. Before that they weren’t used at all. And women are told to take Tylenol because if they get a fever, they could lose the baby. They could have a miscarriage. . . . It’s probably not the Tylenol itself; it’s why the woman is using the Tylenol. . . .

Research shows a link

Dr. McCullough was asked about a child having a vaccine and being given Tylenol. He cited research showing that after receiving the MMR vaccine, if a child is given Tylenol, there was “over a six-fold increased risk of autism.”

Tylenol is in response to the fever that’s being generated from the vaccine.

Dr. McCullough was also asked about side effects from the COVID vaccine, and he was clear saying, “Many papers have called for the vaccines to be removed from the market altogether.”

He talked about removing the spike protein left over from the COVID vaccine from people’s bodies using natural products available on Amazon.

Finally, Dr. McCullough criticized HHS for only allocating $50 million for autism research.

That is far too small. You know the CDC [has] $9 billion in its budget. We should have hundreds of millions dedicated to autism. It’s an existential crisis for our children.

I found Dr. McCullough’s explanation worth considering. Two of my daughters have had four babies between them, and a fifth is on the way very soon. YES, they were offered a number of vaccines while pregnant, which they resolutely REFUSED. This is a regular part of prenatal visits. How many expectant mothers simply comply?

Another voice

Dr. Ken Stoller has also made a video explaining in more detail the interaction between receiving vaccines, taking Tylenol and developing autism.

Tylenol sets the stage for the perfect storm.

Video: 3:58

Censoring the issue

News flash cycles are short and the headlines that stick tend to be the simplest to tell. But when it comes to prenatal Tylenol and implications about vaccines, the story the press tells and the parts it leaves out reveal a lot about how media works. Reports linking acetaminophen used in pregnancy to later neurodevelopmental risk are tidy. A study shows an association. Experts warn to be cautious and the public can understand the takeaway quickly.

Breaking down the blood-brain barrier

It’s a straightforward frame. A common drug, a scientific signal, a simple risk message headline friendly. No mention that Tylenol breaks down the blood-brain barrier, allowing something else to wreck havoc on the brain. And what is that something else? Vaccines. They sit at the center of public health campaign, powerful institutions, and intense political debate. For example, the COVID jab, even though it wasn’t a vaccine, it was still called a vaccine, and the press won’t talk about that . Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccine has killed and will continue to kill millions. Yeah, nothing to see here. So they pick on some easy scapegoat drug like Tylenol and say that is the smoking gun linked to autism.

It can’t ever be vaccines

Why? So as to deflect from the deadly vaccines in childhood, the deaths, the deaths from the modified mRNA vaccine. It is all to misdirect and lie to us to get us not looking where they should be. Think about it. They told us not to take Tylenol, blah, blah, blah, yet never once said that about the modified mRNA jabs because they want to use mod mRNA for future injections.

No free press

So reporting on vaccines risks triggering alarm, undermining vaccination programs, impacting the bottom line of Pfizer or Moderna—for editors, that’s a complicated risk to manage legally, ethically, and politically. Media outlets answer to audiences, advertisers, and regulators covering claims that could be construed as anti-vaccine invites boycotts, fact-checking scrutiny, and heated online backlash. That commercial and reputational calculus encourages caution and sometimes silence on topic that might be messy or divisive. Must we wait for another manufactured catastrophic crisis as we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools.

The link they don’t want to talk about

Yes, acetaminophen is a nasty chemical that prevents the body from removing toxins and heavy metals and breaks down the integrity of the blood-brain barrier. Vaccines are the smoking gun, yet the press is hesitant to broadcast pejorative information on vaccines because Big Pharma has captured the media and reporting about same is forbidden. So you get a paradox. The press amplifies a clear, manageable story about Tylenol while remaining comparatively muted about what is said about vaccines. But silence isn’t always conspiracy, although it often is. Still there is editorial caution, legal risk and the difficulty of reporting on tangled high stakes science. This matters because selective coverage shapes public perception and policy. Responsible journalism should have reported on what was said about vaccines and why it was said, but the fact that the focus was on Tylenol because Tylenol is safe for them to address. But talking about vaccines causes inconvenient questions to be asked. It could undermine the vaccine program itself, and if there was ever a sacred cow, it is the vaccine program thanks to the complete capture of the FDA and the infectious disease division of the CDC. So the press focuses on the tidy Tylenol story because it’s simple to tell and carries less immediate risk, while vaccine implications invite silence. Demand the truth, not headline. Insist on data, not sound bites. That’s how we keep the conversation honest and useful.

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

