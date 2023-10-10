A story out on October 9th was about an autism preschool in Duchess County, New York, but it was also about a mindset that recognizes ever-increasing autism numbers we have absolutely no interest in stopping.

“Autism clinic providing much-needed support to those on spectrum” https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/capital-region/health/2023/10/09/capital-region-autism-clinic-expanded-services revealed a critical program to prepare autistic children for mainstream kindergarten. Every day, Jeanette Botts, a teacher with Anderson Early Learning Academy, helps her preschoolers discover something new. She’s getting them get a bit more comfortable in the classroom, preparing them for a bigger social setting: kindergarten. “So early intervention has been proven to show that kids with autism, when they receive early intervention, will have a better opportunity to be in a general education classroom with inclusion," said Botts. "It helps with verbal skills, it helps with play skills in interactions of social skills."

What stood out to me was how many times in this piece we were told that there are increasing numbers of children with autism.

The Anderson Center for Autism is based in Dutchess County, with its newest site in the Capital Region helping fill the demand for much-needed services in New York. “The need was huge for preschool seats in every region in New York," said Daniel Rounds, early childhood education director for Anderson Early Learning Academy. "I found that the need here was astronomical. We have 32 seats and we've probably had 75 to 100 students referred." The center includes a preschool and clinic that offers one-to-one services for learners of all ages including teens and young adults. Both programs are seeing a surge in families in search of resources. “There's just not enough providers around here to keep up with the increasing diagnostic rate," said Ashlie Symer, coordinator for Anderson Center Clinic. "The diagnostic rate right now for autism is one in 36. So, it's increasing."...

So WHY is it increasing? WHY is there “a surge”?

For years no one talked like this. Even if people admitted the number of children with autism seemed to be increasing, they would brush it off as expanded definition, better diagnosing, greater awareness. The increase wasn’t real.

Now reports admit YES, THERE IS MORE AUTISM, but then they just ignore the issue. It seems universally we’ve come to accept that autism is unstoppable. We need to provide that all-important early intervention.

Leave a comment