I ran across a quotation that I think applies pretty well here.

"THE COLLAPSE OF EDUCATION IS THE COLLAPSE OF THE NATION”

There is really no good news out of the U.K. and Ireland when it comes to disabled children.

They’re not hiding what’s happening, especially in England. They can’t build special schools fast enough. Almost every story on disabled students reports that there is INCREASED DEMAND and students have MORE COMPLEX NEEDS.

I think people have heard it so often, they just accept it. Reporters never follow up with in-depth questions. School officials and local council members love to pose for group shots in front of the latest special needs addition. This is everyday stuff in the news.

A story on December 29th from Northumberland, a county in northeast England along the Scottish border, presented a desperate situation that will only get worse, and it mirrors what’s happening all over the country.

The title was like countless others we’ve seen:

Huge pressure on SEND education in Northumberland as numbers skyrocket https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/send-education-northumberland-echp-children-28339259.amp

The difference was how dire the situation is. Things are getting markedly worse, not only in Northumberland but across England.

The numbers

First of all, we’re told lots more kids have special education plans.

The number of children with ECHPs has risen by more than 100% since 2017. A marked rise in the number of children with special educational needs in Northumberland is putting huge pressure on the system - and could lead to some "unpalatable" decisions.

We’re told they’re building ‘new special schools across the county’ because of the increases.

Scary terms

There were two new terms used here, ‘dysfunctional’ and “dysregulated.’ Both of those are linked to more kids with autism.

In schools, staff are facing significant challenges as they face "dysregulated" children and young people. This is where a person is unable to regulate their own emotional response due to being overwhelmed by their environment, and can manifest as a meltdown or a shut down. Dysregulation is most commonly experienced by those with sensory processing differences, and those who have difficulty with anxiety. In turn, these issues are more common in individuals with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and ADHD, as well as other neurodivergent issues and other special educational needs…. "We are trying to be better. Even then, there are some really dysfunctional young people. … "Across the schools in Northumberland there are some really profoundly dysregulated young people that we are just containing. There is a problem that exists now that we are struggling to contain.

‘Things we have never seen before’

Autism is a big part of this story, and it doesn’t sound like the principal thinks this is just better diagnosing.

Andrea Mead, the headteacher of Hillcrest specialist school in Cramlington, revealed staff had been injured by pupils. She said: "In our schools, we are seeing things we have never seen before. There has been an increase in violence towards staff, with several staff members hurt. "We're getting things we have never seen before in specialist school in mainstream. Pupils are so complex, it is a real struggle for us."

The cost

Continuing growth in the number of pupils with EHCPs is putting huge pressure on council budgets up and down the country. In Northumberland, the gross expenditure on Children's Services took up 30% of the council's overall budget at £256.78m [$325M]. A large portion of this is covered with grants from Government, but the council still faces a bill of almost £75m [$95M].

More money needed

Local councils are desperate for funding. The national government has been giving bailouts to counties with a caveat attached to the funds. Councils are expected to reduce the number of students getting special needs support as a condition.

However, as part of these agreements, councils are expected to reduce their SEND spending. In September, education publication Schools Week reported that both Kingston and Richmond councils have conditions to “manage demand” for EHCPs as part of their agreements. At the schools forum meeting, director of education David Street explained that some measures ordered by the DfE can be "unpalatable" to those in the education sector. These include reducing the growth and cutting EHCPs, specialist demand, and top up values.

If these places are already dealing with students with such challenging behavior that ‘we are seeing things we have never seen before,’ I hardly think there is any room for removing kids from special ed programs.

Although this is a story from Northumberland, counties across England are dealing with the exact same situation.

The issue is one that is reflected nationally - since 2015 the number of children and young people with an EHCP has increased by 97% across the country.

All this is only expected to get worse, yet there is not a single voice out there calling this a national crisis that threatens the future of the country. Something is horribly wrong in these schools. More money can’t come close to addressing the problem, yet it’s the only solution talked about. The inaction here only deepens the abyss.

Something is strikingly different in children today. Officials remain unwilling or unable to speak out about it.

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