Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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CherylBray
Jun 14, 2024

and... just like insurance covered treatments for other chronic illnesses, ABA is probably the least effective treatment possible for Autism. I'm not saying it has 0 utility in all instances, but there are so many other treatment modalities that offer far more benefit...NONE are covered by insurance like ABA...so parents wait in desperation for something that is not likely to provide much benefit...it's all so sad.

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