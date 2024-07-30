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Tina B in SC's avatar
Tina B in SC
Jul 30, 2024

Parents of children need to be prepared to educate their children themselves today. The public school environment is no longer preparing children for a well balanced, fulfilling life. It takes sacrifice on the parents part and good support. But it is a parents job to create the proper environment for their child to learn and thrive in. No one can raise a child successfully without a proper support network and at this point in the current apocalypse , trusting your child to a government run education system is inviting trouble. Parents,find your support system and prepare your children for adult life yourself.

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