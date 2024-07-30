We’ve recently seen stories from the U.K. about the bankrupting cost of ever more special needs children.

July 24, 2024, Guardian: £5bn [$6.4B] debt crisis of special educational needs ‘could bankrupt’ English councils

A £5bn [$6.4B] debt crisis caused by out-of-control overspending on special educational needs could explode in less than two years, bankrupting scores of England’s local authorities, the UK government has been warned. The crisis stems from the failure to properly fund a huge increase in demand for Special Education Needs and Disability (Send) services over the past decade, triggering an “existential” crisis for councils which have “no obvious means of paying off the debt”.

And the reason for the mounting special needs debt is the exploding number of disabled students. Why the numbers are increasing is never an issue.

July 24, 2024, Mirage: Research: Nearly Half of Welsh Kids Have Learning Needs

A new study has highlighted the prevalence of additional learning needs, formerly known as special educational needs, among under 16-year-olds in Wales. . . . The research and policy reports, led by the University of Bristol and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, found nearly half (47.9%) of children born in 2002/2003 were identified with some form of additional learning needs (ALN) at some point during their schooling. This was shown to have the biggest impact on academic achievement across all Key Stages of their education. . . . The research mirrors similar national findings. Evidence from the Education Policy Institute in England also found a high level (40.7%) of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) identification. Other research, published in the British Educational Research Journal, has also shown that children with SEND in England are also far less likely to meet expected learning standards than their peers at Key Stage 1.

And in Scotland, the number of special needs students increased to 37 percent in 2023.

It now looks like these shocking percentages may be an UNDERESTIMATE of the true scale of the problem. They are missing a lot of children.

A report on July 17 th revealed a massive number of ‘ghost children’ who aren’t in school at all.

Now the government is going to address this problem. It goes without saying that these are special needs children whose needs are not being met under the current system.

Here we read about one autistic boy who’s been out of school for two years, and he is just “one of thousands.”

Sky News: King's Speech: National register of 'ghost children' missing from education to be created

Campaigners have fought for a long time for a national register of children missing education. In the King's Speech, the creation of one was announced George has not been to school for the last two years. He is autistic, which means he has special educational needs that requires a school to give him extra support to help him learn. And even though he has a legal document which outlines exactly the kind of support he should be receiving, his mum Rachel Stead has a pile of rejection letters from schools in their area of Essex which all say they cannot help him. At 11 years old, George cannot read or write. "We apply for different types of schools, but they have all said the same thing," says Rachel, who until a few months ago was forced to teach George at home despite not having any teacher training. "The schools all find different reasons to reject him. Some will say they can't cope with his social needs, others say they cannot cope with his language needs. "But they are all aware that the longer he is out of class, the more desperate his situation becomes." George is one of thousands of children missing out on their education. The scale of the problem is huge, according to the official government figures. In the autumn term last year, 20% of all pupils were persistently absent, meaning they missed around one day of school every fortnight. That figure has soared by 53% since the pandemic. And there were more than 117,100 children missing from education altogether in 2022-23 - up by nearly a quarter since the previous year. Campaigners have fought for a long time for a national register of children missing education to bring them out of the shadows. And in the King's Speech today, the new government announced the creation of one. Beth Prescott, programme lead at the Centre for Social Justice said: "It's good to see that education is clearly towards the top of Labour's in-tray and that's really encouraging. "But it's going to need a really comprehensive response that delivers for children week after week after week." Sky News first reported on George's plight a year ago. Since then, he has been offered a school alternative, helping to look after animals on a local community farm. He is also getting around three hours a week home tuition paid for by the local council. But he is slipping behind, says Rachel. "He should be heading into Year 7 this year but academically he is closer to the level of a five or six-year-old. "It's really worrying and I know we aren't alone." Rachel said she thinks the new government's plan to introduce a register of missing children is a positive move. "It's a small step. But George isn't missing from education. Everybody knows where George is. The problem is we can't get him an education, so there's more to be done." George is due to start at a special school in September. But it is in a neighbouring county and will mean a four-hour round trip on his own, each day.

I’m not sure what a registry of missing children is really going to do since the British education systems have been repeatedly referred to as “broken” and “unsustainable” with the students they currently have in school in all parts of the U.K.

The report from Sky News claims that more than 117,000 children are currently not attending school (I’m assuming in England), and a recent story from Mirage News put the current number of special needs students in England at 40.7%. Are we to assume that if the missing students were actually enrolled in school, the percent of special needs students would be much higher than 40.7%, since missing children are special needs children?

Reformers in England are calling for a name change from “special educational needs” to “additional learning needs” (ALN). They want a national registry of students outside the system. I can’t see either move having any effect on the current situation, which will only get worse.

Unstoppable increases

As the Guardian reported:

The current Send arrangements were introduced by Michael Gove, who was the education secretary in 2014. Since then the number of children with Education Health and Care Plans – which place a legal duty on councils to provide the support the child needs – has risen by 140%, from 240,000 a decade ago to 576,000 last year.

Imagine another 140% increase in the next ten years. How many tens of thousands more children will be “missing” from school?

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