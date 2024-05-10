The dramatic increases in special education costs and in the number of children requiring special services is really big in the news in England right now.

The government has just announced the creation of 16 new special schools across England and the addition of $131 million in increased funding. They’ll provide for over 2,000 additional students.

This is welcome news.

Schools Week:

The locations of 16 new special schools have been revealed, as ministers also named seven academy trusts selected to run seven other specialist settings across England. At the spring budget, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £105 million in capital cash to open 15 new special free schools. Today the government revised that number up to 16 – and has announced where each one will be. Ministers have also confirmed the names of trusts selected to run seven other special schools, which had also already been announced. . . .

The areas getting 16 new free schools: Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Newham, Enfield, Harrow, Bury, Westmorland and Furness, Hampshire, Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Herefordshire, Stoke on Trent, Walsall, Solihull, East Riding of Yorkshire The trusts appointed to run 7 other special schools: Meridian Trust in Gamlingay, Cambridgeshire, Lime Trust in March, Cambridgeshire, Fortis Trust in Whitstable, Kent, Leigh Academies Trust in Swanley, Kent, Orchard Hill College Academy Trust, Merton, Eastern Learning Alliance in Downham Market, Norfolk, Unity Schools Partnership in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Westmorland and Furness:

Westmorland and Furness Council has welcomed news that its bid for a new special school for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) has been successful. Earlier, the government announced the locations of 16 new special free schools and trusts appointed at a further seven special schools that will provide thousands of vital places across England – with Westmorland and Furness Council’s bid chosen as one of the locations for a new special free school. The council had applied to the Department for Education for a new special school with approximately 140 places for children aged 4-19 with autism and speech, communications and language difficulties. . . . Milorad Vasic, Director of Children’s Services at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: “This is excellent news for our area. It means there’ll be a sizable and well-needed increase in the number of special school places for children and young people with SEND in Westmorland and Furness and I’m really looking forward to seeing this project through to completion.

Bury:

The Government is expanding vital support for pupils with special educational needs by opening of two new special schools in the North West. New schools providing dedicated support for over 200 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are to open in 16 areas in the North West.. . . . It comes as a further seven special free schools are one step closer to opening in Merton, Cambridgeshire, Kent, and Norfolk to create over 1,000 places as the trusts have now been selected to run them.

W. Midlands:

New schools providing support for nearly 600 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are to open in four areas in the West Midlands. The schools in Herefordshire, Stoke on Trent, Walsall and Solihull will provide specialist spaces for pupils whose needs cannot be met in mainstream education.

Reality check

As positive as all this sounds, several news outlets have come out with the phrase, ‘too little, too late’ quoting one education official.

May 8, 2024, Standard: Government’s investment in new special schools ‘may be too little too late’

The Department for Education has announced the areas across England where schools for children with Send will open. The Government’s investment in new schools for children with special needs could be “too little too late”, a school leaders’ union has warned. The Department for Education (DfE) has announced the locations for 16 new free schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send). It comes after the Chancellor announced in his spring Budget that £105 million [$131M] would be invested over the next four years to build new special schools, creating more than 2,000 additional places for children with Send in England. . . . But Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the union was worried the investment was “too little too late”. Government data published in March found that around two in three special schools in England were at or over capacity in the last academic year. There were approximately 4,000 more pupils on roll in special schools than the reported capacity, according to DfE data. Mr Di’Iasio said: “Government figures show that around two-thirds of special schools are at or over capacity, but these new special schools are unlikely to be up and running for several years. “The pressure on places is happening right now and the lack of capacity in the system is the result of the Government’s underinvestment in schools over the past 14 years. “This is compounded by an absolute crisis in the special educational needs system in general with the level of need far outstripping the funding and specialist support that is available.” He added that the Chancellor’s announcement of new special schools in his Budget in March did “nothing to address the wider issue of the strain on special educational needs provision”.

All this means there are many more children whose disabilities are so severe they can’t be educated in mainstream special education units.

Actually this is all about the unstoppable increase in autism in schools across the U.K.

For years we’ve seen the news reports about new special schools in England solely for students with autism.

And two years ago, buried deep in a report on the rising cost of special education in England, were these two sentences.

Nov 5, 2022, Schools Week: SEND isn’t on the precipice – it’s tipped over the edge

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

The article didn’t explain why autism was so prevalent, it just is.

MORE special schools across England, MILLIONS MORE for special education, it’s really all about autism.

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