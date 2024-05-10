Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Szczepan Paprocki's avatar
Szczepan Paprocki
May 10, 2024

What disturb me the most is lack of interest from parents to uncover the reason their child developed autism. For last 7 years I am asking myself how long, undeniably loving and caring parents will allow to be fooled and not look to solve that?

It’s simply beyond me…

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