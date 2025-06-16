More and more disabled students

Whatever are they thinking in Britain, specifically in England, when it comes to their education crisis? And they do call it a crisis, often with the term “unsustainable” to show just how bad things are. The soaring cost of special education is an existential threat to the economy.

Simple question: WHERE ARE ALL THESE CHILDREN COMING FROM? And why, when we look into the details, does the crisis involve autism and children with social/emotional/mental health needs? Special education is now behavioral ed.

I would love to talk to people from local councils (half of whom will be facing bankruptcy by March 2026 because of the crushing cost of ever-increasing numbers of disabled children in their schools) and ask them WHY there are always more dysfunctional students.

I’d love to ask the London government if they’re going to cover the $6.8B deficit local governments have amassed because of so many special needs students that never used to be there. This is coming due in March 2026.

I’d love to ask parents of children on waiting lists to get assessed for special needs so they can qualify for help how they feel about the lack of support.

I’d love to ask school administrators and teachers about the enormous increases they’re seeing in disabled students. Rumor has it that the special education reform plan officials are working on will endeavor to put MORE of these students into mainstream schools, thus saving the cost of oversubscribed special school placement. Will there be enough aides to help high needs children? Will teachers be trained to work with so many children who can’t learn normally?

And would someone in charge in England explain how come special ed numbers are increasing at the same time the general student population is declining.

The warnings are out there in the press everywhere. This is just from the past two weeks.

Schools Week: £760m [$1B] SEND reforms cash to come from schools budget rise

Sibieta pointed out the government forecasts spend on SEND will rise by over £2 billion [$2.7B] in real terms by 2028.

Guardian: Councils in England warn of mass bankruptcies as Send deficits soar

Council leaders in England have warned that a multibillion pound deficit from years of overspending on special educational needs has become a “burning platform” that will push scores of councils into bankruptcy within months. They say time is running out to resolve rapidly growing shortfalls and are concerned the government gave no indication in Wednesday’s spending review how it will deal with Send debts, which are expected to exceed £5bn [$6.8B] by next March.

Schools Week: Spending review 2025: What’s in it for schools?

However, pupil numbers overall are now falling, which “would in principle allow a rise in spending per pupil”, he added. This, alongside the continued rise in the number of pupils with special needs, could actually mean “the best schools could hope for is a real-terms freeze in mainstream school funding per pupil”, Luke Sibieta, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said. It is also expected that the government will need to provide more funding for its SEND reforms, with councils pushing for high-needs deficits to be wiped. The DfE has said the £760 million [$1B] is just “one part of the investment government will make in SEND reform, not the entirety”.

The i Paper: ‘I’m a SEND teacher – schools won’t be able to survive if they suffer more cuts’

“Things cannot continue the way they are in education with cuts, as the system is just going to collapse,” she tells The i Paper. “I just can’t see how schools can deal with any more cuts, especially with low birth rates – meaning that many schools are undersubscribed and not running at capacity. . . . Latest figures show that there are more than 1.7 million pupils in England who have special educational needs (SEN). This is an increase of 93,700 (5.6 per cent) pupils since 2024. This includes the number of pupils with an education, health and care (EHC) plan and the number of pupils with SEN support, both of which continue the trend of increases since 2016. . . . “This new funding, while welcome, won’t be enough to shift the dial. The increased number of pupils with special educational needs is one of the biggest pressures facing schools, and they simply don’t have the resources to offer the support children deserve.

Express and Star: One in five children in Wolverhampton constituency has special needs - MP calls for more funding to tackle crisis

An MP says almost one in five pupils in his constituency had special educational needs Warinder Juss, Labour MP for Warinder Juss, called for urgent action to tackle a 'growing crisis' in funding for children with special educational needs or disabilities. Mr Juss said there were nearly 9,000 pupils in his constituency, accounting for 18 per cent of the school population, who were receiving support. He said the past decade had seen a 140 per cent increase in children requiring education, health and care plans, and youngsters in the most deprived areas of Wolverhampton faced particularly acute difficulties. . . . . . .Every day, we see the growing demand for support, with many still waiting for assessments and facing additional barriers.

BBC: Council attempts to resolve special needs funding

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Wiltshire councillors were told that the deficit from the cost of supporting children with special educational needs (SEN), which currently stands at £61m [$83M], is forecast to be around £96m [$130M] by March next year. . . . The number of children supported by an Education, Health and Care Plan – EHCPs – increased by 51% between 2018-19 and 2022-23 and demands increased by 46% over the same period. . . . "Without clarity from the government about how the £96m [$130M] deficit will be managed, this remains our single biggest financial risk. "We simply cannot absorb this level of debt within our existing reserves."

BBC: Former school's £6m [$8M] SEND sixth form development

North East Lincolnshire Council sold Nunsthorpe School to Grimsby Institute in 2004 and it now operates as a technical and professional training centre. The authority plans to repurchase the school and invest £6m [$8M] to transform it into a separate sixth form site for Humberston Park Special School. Councillor Margaret Cracknell said: "There's absolute demand for further premises in order to cope with the numbers of children that need this special education provision."

Hemel Today: Leading Hertfordshire County Councillor vows to improve special education services

They found that too many children with SEND in the county were waiting too long for their needs to be met and for provision to be put in place. . . . “We know that the issue of SEND is both critical and complex—not just here, but across the country,” said Councillor Watkin. “Families are facing real and growing challenges. “In Hertfordshire alone, we’ve seen a 27 per cent rise in requests for EHC Needs assessments in the past year, a 32 per cent increase in those waiting for specialist provision, and a continued 24 per cent year-on-year rise in requests for neurodiversity assessments. . . .

Cambs Times: Uncertainty over opening of special needs school in March

Uncertainty remains around when a new special educational needs school will open in the Fens. . . Cambridgeshire County Council say that the 'new area special school', which will have 210 places, is "a key part of securing sufficient provision locally to meet the rapidly rising demand". . . . “We are already acting locally to meet the rapidly rising demand for special school places as part of our Inclusion For All strategy.

Bracknell News: Forest View: Council demands answers over autism school

Cross-party councillors have written to the government seeking a 'clear and timely decision' over whether a planned school for autism will still go ahead. . . . But it was revealed in March that the project - which had already been delayed to open in March 2027 - was indefinitely frozen. The Propeller Trust has been appointed to run the school, which could accommodate about 100 autistic pupils. . . . Once delivered, the school could save up to £63,000 [$85,000] per pupil annually. Cllr Pickering said this would be 'critical' for the sustainability for how much is spent on SEND - which is forecast to reach more than £51 million [$69M] by 2029.

Cambridgeshire Live: 'I quit my council job after they couldn't find my autistic daughter a school place'

A Northamptonshire mum has said she was forced to quit her job at the council to take care of her daughter with special educational needs. The nine-year-old has gone without a school place for almost a whole year. . . . . . .She says her daughter, who is autistic, has still not been placed on a school roll and is only receiving four hours of tuition a week, despite moving to the county last summer. She claims that North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has not been in contact about a school placement for several months and has failed to secure an option for her child. . . .

Cambridgeshire Live: NHS Trust unlikely to get more money to tackle growing ADHD and autism waiting lists

Health bosses at a Cambridgeshire NHS Trust said they are unlikely to get “significant increases” in funding to tackle growing waiting lists. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust’s (CPFT) board of directors heard this week (May 28) that there are “significant waiting lists” of ADHD and autism referrals. . . . Papers presented to the board said that as of April 8, there were 9,757 patients on the ADHD and autism waiting list, with a mean average wait of 92 weeks. The report said the ADHD service “continues to be extremely pressured” and that there is “inadequate resource for the demand”.

Observer: Surprise extra £4.5bn [$6.1B] for schools as Reeves goes to wire on Cabinet cash

Meanwhile, the Department for Education is planning an overhaul of SEND provision that is likely to require extra training for teachers and some additional staff. Although children with the highest need will remain at special schools, the aim is to allow more such ﻿pupils to be taught in mainstream schools. . . . Experts warn that the current SEND system, which costs £12bn [$16B] a year in England, an increase of £4bn [$5.4B] since 2015, is financially unsustainable. Much of the cost comes from sending children to private specialist schools, which can charge annual fees of more than £100,000 [$136,000]. The cost of taxis to take children to specialist schools far from their homes has reached £1bn [$1.4B] a year. There are 1.6m children with special needs in England. The number of children at specialist schools has grown to 157,000, up from 105,000 a decade ago.

The i Paper: SEND parents face battle for teachers as Ofsted complaints surge by 60%

Complaints to Ofsted over provisions for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in state schools have surged by nearly 60 per cent in recent years. . . . A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The evidence is clear that this government inherited a SEND system left on its knees – with too many children not having their needs met and parents forced to fight for support. . . . “We are already making progress by investing £1bn [$1.3B] into SEND and £740m to create more specialist places in mainstream schools while expanding support for early speech and language needs and neurodivergent children, paving the way for significant, long-term reform.”

CYP Now: Pupil SEND numbers exceed 1.7mn

The number of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has risen by 5.6% to more than 1.7 million, according to data released by the Department for Education today. The figures for the 2024/25 academic year continue the trend of annual increases since 2016 when there were 1,228,785 children in this category, representing the total number of children either with an education, health and care (EHCP) or with SEN support. With 1,777,924 children with support needs there are 93,700 more such pupils than in the previous academic year. The rate with SEN support only (no EHCP) has surged to 14.2% (1,284,284 pupils), from 13.6% in 2023/24. The percentage of pupils with an EHCP has risen to 5.3% (482,640 pupils), from 4.8% the previous year. The most common type of need for those with an EHC plan is autistic spectrum disorder and for those with SEN support is speech, language and communication needs, said the DfE.

I’m focused on England right here, but things are no different in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and the country of Ireland.

I continue to post more stories of the coming collapse of education due to the catastrophic impact of so many disabled children in countries around the world. See Loss of Brain Trust where I catalogue the stories out there every day. The press is telling us point blank what’s happening; no one seems to care why.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are.

Toby Rogers

