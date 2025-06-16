Anne’s Substack

Shirley
1d

Just turn all mainstream schools into Special Ed schools and use the SEN schools for the 8 normal kids in every cohort. Retrain the teachers to become mental health practitioners. Sorted.

Cia Parker
1d

I’m surprised they haven’t always used the American method. A para who is always with the child for three years, but who is not permitted to instruct. No one instructs the autistic child. Not allowed to have textbooks adapted to his comprehension level, not allowed to be in a special ed class, just thrown into general ed classes, where they sink, learn nothing, just sit in an incomprehensible ocean of language. It used to be that inability to undetstand or use language normally was the hallmark of autism. Caused by stroke-like vaccine encephalitis. Now the pharma trend is to deny even that, denying any language symptoms of autism. Instead autism is now any oddness at all, and then it is made offensive to be so crass and ableist as to identify oddness. After all, we’re all odd, all autistic, otherwise known as unique. And if we’re all disabled, no point in spending money on it. As we’ve practiced in the US since the beginning of autism. Come on UK, it’s much easier if you just throw them overboard.

