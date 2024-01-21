The special education stories from England are all about huge increases in demand, mounting deficits, kids with more complex needs, and autism as the most prevalent disorder. Now there are calls for Parliament to bail out local governments.

What these stories never talk about is the reason all this is happening: WHY ARE THERE MORE COSTLY, DISABLED CHILDREN?

I’m actually overwhelmed with stories. I’m writing about seven reports from across England here, each of which shows that it’s a crisis of unprecedented proportions.

From government officials in London to the local councils in town after town, nobody talks about where this is headed. These increases show no signs of leveling off. What will things be like next year, the year after? How will they continue to pay, pay, pay?

EDUCATION SEC ADMITS THEY ARE FAILING SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS

Education Sec Gillian Keegan

Keegan admits SEND system isn’t working well ‘for anybody’

During a start-of-term live event, the education secretary says ‘it will take some time to make sure that we have the provision in place’ The education secretary has admitted the country’s special educational needs and disability (SEND) system is not working well “for anybody”. Speaking to teachers and school staff in a start-of-term online broadcast this afternoon, Gillian Keegan was asked how the Department for Education (DfE) is planning to fix the SEND system and build capacity. She said: “I agree that the system is not working well for anybody: for parents, for kids, and for teachers and for special educational needs schools, and for councils as well.”… “Part of the problem is getting enough places and that’s something I know the councils have been struggling with,” Ms Keegan said…. The DfE offers its Safety Valve and Delivering Better Value in SEND programmes support those councils struggling with deficits. Local authorities get funding to help with their deficits in exchange for reforming their SEND provision. However, there are concerns that these programmes create pressure on councils to make cuts in provision.

This is the new normal in ENGLAND

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole schools face 'terrifying' cuts

S. England

Cutting SPED budgets

Schools face "terrifying" cuts as part of a government rescue plan following overspending of a council's SEND budget, a teachers' union has warned. Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has been asked to join the government's Safety Valve scheme as its deficit is predicted to be £63.4m [$81M]…. A plan to balance BCP Council's books in five years has been rejected by head teachers and the council, but they have offered to do it in 15 years.,,, Kate Carter, chair of primary school head teachers in the area, said schools were already setting deficit budgets, making cuts and trying to compensate for part-funded pay increases and inflation rises…. Dr Dorian Lewis, headmaster of Bournemouth School, said schools were being asked to bear more responsibility for students with additional needs, while seeing funding reduced. Ian McCann, regional organiser for the National Education Union, said it was "really concerned about schools having less in their budgets for the next 15 years". "It is terrifying for everyone in the school community. There is simply not enough money at the moment - to lose money on top of that with costs going up, it is unattainable for any school to carry on as it is," he added. BCP Council said it told DfE it could not balance its DSG budget within five years without cutting schools' budgets by more than 10%.... "SEND is costing the local authority more than we are being given, that's why there's a deficit," he added.

Put them in mainstream schools

"We need to cut the money being spent on specialist private schools and educate our children in mainstream schools, and local authority provision."

Northumberland County Council faces more calls to improve special education provision in west of county

There was a warning that the area's main special needs school is currently full NE England Calls have been made to increase special needs provision in west Northumberland amid warnings that the area's special education school is full. Coun Derek Kennedy, whose son attends the Priory School in Hexham, urged the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council Richard Wearmouth to take action at a meeting of the Tynedale Local Area Committee on Tuesday. Members were discussing the upcoming council budget for 2024/25. It comes amid rising numbers of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) children in the county, with the number of pupils requiring an education and healthcare plan increasing by 100.6% in just six years. The rise has put huge pressure on both SEND and mainstream schools.

Specialist secondary school to gain 60 places in £2.5m [$3.2M] expansion

SE England

The Snowfields Academy is part of the Leigh Academies Trust (LAT) and it is hoped the new places will mean pupils from the Isle of Sheppey will be able to receive their education closer to home. A school catering to pupils with educational needs is expanding to create 60 new places. … It means the specialist secondary school, based in Weavering, will increase its number of students from 280 to 340 from September this year. The Kent County Council (KCC) Children, Young People and Education cabinet committee will next week be asked to authorise the allocation of £2,545,000 {$3,233,000] from its “high needs provision” budget…. He added: “I would totally endorse the proposal as I think there is a demonstrable need for the estate to become larger and take on a more responsible role in the community. Special educational need is now substantial and growing and is reflected by this expansion, so I am definitely in favour of it.” Cllr Booth accepted the changes in the wake of the Oasis closure will “take a long time to get right” but presents students with greater choice. KCC as the local authority has seen a significant increase in the number of educational health and care plans (EHCPs) for children and young people up to the age of 25 in recent times. Documents to go before the committee on January 16 show there has been an increase in EHCPs of 1,197 (6.8%) between January 2022-23 and totals 18,930 across the county. The papers state: “The number of EHCPs have increased each year since 2010.

It’s all about autism

"Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) remains the most common primary need type with 42.7% of children and young people with an EHCP (0-25 years) having ASD identified as their primary need. This is an increase from 41.2% in January 2020.”

Northumberland County Council faces more calls to improve special education provision in west of county

NE England

There was a warning that the area's main special needs school is currently full Calls have been made to increase special needs provision in west Northumberland amid warnings that the area's special education school is full…. It comes amid rising numbers of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) children in the county, with the number of pupils requiring an education and healthcare plan increasing by 100.6% in just six years. The rise has put huge pressure on both SEND and mainstream schools….

Autism centres on the cards for region

SW England

TWO autism specific centres could be established in Dumfries and Galloway for children and young people…. His report reveals that in 2022, there were 605 youngsters in the region recorded as autistic, adding: “The latest local information indicates that 830 children and young people are reported under the ASD category. This equates to a rise of 27 per cent in a year and 52 cent since 2019.”

Aylesbury MP calls for more funding for special needs children

Ofsted was highly critical of SEND services in Buckinghamshire in 2022

SE England

Aylesbury’s MP has called on the Government to release extra funding to improve services for children with special education needs. "The cost of SEND education can be exceptionally high, and it is not unusual for the cost of residential placements for children with the most complex and serious needs to run to hundreds of thousands of pounds a year. “Locally, since 2016, there has been a 101% increase in requests for EHCPs. Since 2020, the unit costs for children’s placements have increased by 30%. As a result, Bucks Council is looking at bringing some provision in-house to try to contain some of the costs, but that cannot happen overnight. In the meantime, it must try to find the extra money.”… Mr Butler added: “The SEND Green Paper and the SEND and alternative provision improvement plan, published in March 2023, made clear the need to update the funding model. The Government are not ignorant to this, and I am pleased with their direction of travel. I am also pleased that £10 billion [$13B] of high-needs funding has been allocated for the coming financial year, representing a cash-terms increase of 12%.

County council cabinet backs plan to extend overnight accommodation service at Lichfield school

Central England

Plans to continue funding an overnight residential service in Lichfield for children with special educational needs and disabilities have been approved. The Sleepover Club at Saxon Hill Academy had been under threat after Staffordshire County Council began a review of the facility at five sites. A campaign saw calls for the provision – which sees youngsters stay at the school in specialist accommodation once a week – to be saved…. “At Saxon Hill, children with the most complex medical needs can learn to socialise outside their family and gain independence skills to help them to be included and contribute to their community…. “It is thanks to the wonderful children, families and staff at Saxon Hill for expressing the absolute necessity that Sleepover Club continues to provide this irreplaceable service. “We are keen to work with the local authority to enable more eligible children with complex medical needs to come along to Saxon Hill’s Sleepover Club which has recently been rated outstanding by Ofsted for the 15th consecutive time.”

Why does it seem that no matter where you look in England, schools can’t handle the influx disabled children?

Now we’re hearing about deficits and stopgap plans to bail out local councils.

Anyone who has really looked into this situation has got to realize that there is no light at the end of this dark tunnel, no happy ending for anyone.

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