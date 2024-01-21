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White Azalea
Jan 21, 2024

I grew up with 'PDDNOS' (youth-onset alzheimer's in disguise?) that was labelled clinically as profound/severe, Atypical, regressive Leo Kanner's Autism (I had less social impairment and less 'social blindness' than typical ASD patients, but had moderate I.D./clinical r-ardation, extreme meltdowns and rages, G.I. problems involving extreme vomiting, had to be homeschooled all my 'highschool' years and was pulled out of middle school after less than one year, etc.) I went to only about three short years of school outside home (Pre-K at a Christian preschool in New York, and late 4th to early 7th grade, a couple months of hellish 'middle school').

I had many "Asperger/HFA-like traits" having an older Asperger's sibling, but my own ASD (Atypical Kanner's Autism) came with moderate I.D. and my cognitive delays (and severe math delays persisting into adulthood - couldn't understand algebra or math beyond 3rd grade level until I was 19) ruled out HFA and Aspergers entirely from my ASD diagnosis. Now I am a young carer for a physically disabled mom, she can be very nasty and screaming at me sometimes, making me cry and scream in shame. My older siblings need to live with us and help reunite our broken family, before it's too late (and me, and my mom, both get sent off to nasty group homes/'independent living' dumpster fires).

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 21, 2024

Ms. Dachel, can you critique the un-realistic and cheerful/rose-tinted autism dramas "Attorney Woo", "The Good Doctor" and similar TV shows? And how these media deliberately censor the ugly sides of 'neurdivergence/neurodiversity' let alone in ASD adults.

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