On March 25th a story in the U.K. Guardian crushed any hope that officials will wake up to the disaster happening in their special education program.

The title was Special educational needs in English schools in ‘crisis’, minister admits.

While that sounded like people now recognize that the massive increase in disabled students, most notably students with autism, is real, but sadly the lies only continued.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary for England, actually admitted things had reached the CRISIS stage.

Special educational needs provision in England is in the grip of a “crisis”, the education secretary has said, as school unions questioned whether a funding boost promised for the sector by the government was actually new money and said it fell a long way short of what was needed. Days after figures showed about two in three special schools were at or over capacity in the last academic year, Gillian Keegan also acknowledged parents were having to “fight to get the right support” for children with special educational needs. . . . Asked whether she agreed there was a “huge crisis”, she told BBC Breakfast: “We have definitely acknowledged it. We have special educational needs and alternative provision improvement plans, so you don’t put that in place unless you acknowledge that you definitely need to improve it.

Keegan had to admit this. It’s impossible to ignore the thousands of students with special needs flooding English school.

Countless times news reports have stated that there is GREATER DEMAND and that these children have MORE COMPLEX NEEDS.

Children are on waiting lists for years just to get a diagnosis and to get services, and special schools are operating way over capacity. Stories routinely report that disabled students are denied school places altogether.

Keegan’s focus was on more funding and more places.

Keegan was speaking as the Department for Education said new Send (special educational needs and disabilities) and AP (alternative provision) funding were being delivered to meet children’s needs, and that councils would get “a record £850m [$1B] cash boost”. Keegan used a round of broadcast interviews on Tuesday to promote plans to deliver 60,000 more places to meet the needs of pupils and their families.

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

Any thinking person has to ask, what’s going on?

Why are there so many children not being accommodated?

Why are there more disabled students?

Gillian Keegan gave a bizarre explanation that seemed to be self-congratulatory.

“There’s been a massive increase in special educational needs, we know how to diagnose more, we care more, we know more about how to overcome special educational needs, so that’s definitely something that has changed over the last 10 years. But we have been really trying to make sure that we do the right thing.”

‘WE’

This is right out of the autism playbook. There is never really MORE AUTISM, just BETTER DIAGNOSING/GREATER AWARENESS.

So too for the special education system in England

It may seem like there’s been ‘a massive increase in special needs,’ but not really.

According to Keegan, ‘we care more.’

So these kids have always been here, undiagnosed/misdiagnosed.

So what did they do with them twenty and thirty years ago? Why aren’t there special needs accommodations already in place?

It would be very hard to miss all the children with “complex needs.”

Here are recent stories telling us about their level of need.

March 13th New school in North Halifax to increase specialist school places for Calderdale children with complex needs

March 19th The purpose-built building will deliver better facilities for pupils with complex needs and severe learning difficulties, including autism and those with profound and multiple learning difficulties.

March 19th Class sizes at Fort Royal are being reduced, meaning fewer SEND places, after a report commissioned by Worcestershire Children First looked at the implications of the school’s increasing intake of pupils with complex needs.

March 22nd Devon County Council is facing a £163m [$205M] deficit on special needs education. . . ."There is no money in the mainstream sector, they are not getting enough from the government.

"They cannot accommodate the complex needs of these children."

These four stories are a tiny sample. I have hundreds more. Educators in the 21st century didn’t suddenly recognize these special needs children. The truth is, they never existed in the numbers they do today.

Adding 60,000 more places for them and $1 billion in funding will only be drops in the ocean.

These increases will not stop until everything collapses because no one will admit they are real.

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