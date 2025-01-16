There is never an end to the stories about the special education crisis in the U.K., more specifically in England. (Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have their own special ed fiascos going, but England gets the most coverage.)

The most commonly used terms make it sound pretty bleak. “Catastrophic” and “unsustainable” are out there a lot.

There are THREE major aspects of this. One is INCREASING DEMAND, which is never really explained, but along with having more special ed students, they have MORE COMPLEX NEEDS, which definitely begs the question, why.

Finally, despite an increase of $1.2 billion for special education, local councils are facing a national $6 to $10 BILLION SPED DEFICIT, depending on the source cited.

I’m forever amazed that those reporting on this nightmare, supposedly reputable journalists at the BBC News, the Daily Mail, the Guardian, don’t seem to know the basic rules of journalism:

(1)What happened; (2) What caused it to happen; (3) What does it mean.

Simply reporting that there are always more seriously disabled special needs students flooding English schools leads the average citizen to ask, WHY? Where are they coming from?

Instead we’re left in limbo.

NO ONE can reasonably explain why these numbers are increasing or why an advanced country like England has disabled children on waitlists, sometimes for years, before they qualify for services.

That’s just the way it is!

Even before the U.S. passed IDEA, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, in 1975, England passed TWO BILLS in 1970 mandating that local governments provide schooling for all disabled children. One has to ask why, 55 years later, they aren’t able to accommodate these students.

Could the problem be that there are just too many special needs children who never used to be here?

Of course things are expected to get worse. A story on January 5th told us exactly that.

BBC News: More school places for children with Send needs SWINDON The need for an increase in school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) has been highlighted by a new Swindon council report. In the past year, demand for the services has risen at a greater rate in Swindon than the national average, with particular concern expressed about the lack of provision in the south and east of the borough. Councillors who sit on the council's adults' and children's overview and scrutiny committee will learn how the borough is matching up to an increasing demand for special provision at the committee's meeting next week. . . . It said: "There are currently over 2,720 children with Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP) in Swindon. "While in the last year, requests for EHCP assessments have risen nationally by 20%, in Swindon assessment requests have risen by 38%." It also acknowledged the number of children with EHCPs is likely to rise further in the coming years. Currently across Swindon, there are seven special schools and 12 schools with specialist resource provision or a special unit.. . . Work has begun to provide a new special school, of between 100 and 120 places, following the approval of £22.3m [$28M] funding last February.

Well, Parliament is now going to look into this situation.

Jan 9, 2025, Derbyshire Times: Parents invited to share their experiences of Special Educational Needs for new Parliamentary inquiry A Parliamentary inquiry has been launched to investigate the extent of the crisis in the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system, which is letting down children and their families, creating intense pressure on local authority funding and on schools. . . . The inquiry will focus on how to achieve both short term stability and long-term sustainability for the SEND system to improve experiences and outcomes for children and young people.

This report from the U.K. Parliament published on Jan 15th actually calls for the government to determine why there are more and more disabled children.

Over the last decade, demand for EHC plans has soared. In January 2024, there were 576,000 children with EHC plans, a 140% increase since 2015. A further 1.14 million were receiving SEN support in schools, up by 14% since 2015. This encompasses large increases in certain needs, including autistic spectrum disorders, but the Department could do more to better understand the reasons behind increasing demand. . . .

Within the next six months, the Department must work with the DHSC to better understand the reasons for increasing and changed demand for SEN support. . .

Personally, I don’t have a lot of hope for this “inquiry.” I think things are going to have to reach the breaking point all over the country before the London government fully and honestly addresses what’s happening.

It’s been well-established that special education costs will eventually collapse the economy, one locality after another.

Here are my most recent stories on my Loss of Brain Trust website that are specifically about ENGLAND’S CRISIS.

Jan 14, 2025, BBC News: Send report 'a foundation for lasting change' The number of people needing to be assessed, however, could increase further, as the report said the demand for Send services would increase in future. Between 2015 and 2024, the number of children with Send rose from 12.4% of the school-age population to 18.1% (20,268). This also applied to those with complex needs requiring EHC plans, which increased from 2.5% to 4.6%.

Jan 14, 2025, Norwich Evening News: Sprowston school applies for new specialist needs building Sprowston Junior School, in Recreation Ground Road, applied to construct a new building to enable it to increase its number of students by 16 - from its current capacity of 199. . . . It added: "The proposed development is essential to meet the increasing demand for specialist education in the region. . . .

Jan 14, 2025, Bedford Today: Funding for special education in 'dire straits' as Bedford council faces financial strain The financial strain on Bedford Borough Council's education budget, particularly for high needs and special education, was laid bare during yesterday's Bedford Schools' Forum (Monday, January 13). A report presented to the forum highlighted that, despite increased funding in the High Needs Block, growing demand for Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs) and the rising complexity of needs are driving budget pressures. Chris Morris, chief officer for education, SEND, and schools infrastructure, acknowledged the challenge. “Our High Needs Block funding in the DSG [Dedicated Schools Grant] is increased by 7.2 per cent next year, which is very welcome,” he said. “However [the report] would show that the proposed budget expenditure for next year is a 16.5 per cent increase, which clearly places us in a position of facing down a further deficit this year as the increase in funding is not at the same level as our anticipated expenditure.”

Jan 13, 2025, Hemel Today: Budget draft shows Hertfordshire County Council faces £50m [$61m] schools deficit Headteachers and councillors are to consider setting a budget that would see Hertfordshire schools chalk-up a £50m [$61M] deficit by the end of the year, reflecting the escalating costs of supporting children with special needs. According to draft budget proposals, £1.5bn [$1.8B] is to be allocated to Hertfordshire schools and other education settings in 2025/26 – of which £207m [$253M] is ring-fenced for children with special needs. That £207m – known as the ‘high needs’ budget or HNB – largely relates to children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) in mainstream or special schools. . . . “In 2024, the council saw a 26 per cent increase in requests for EHC plans when compared to 2023 and the cost of supporting these young people continues to outpace funding. . . . In the budget document it is suggested that nationwide a very large majority of authorities are also overspending on their ‘high needs’ budgets. And it points to a report by the National Audit Office (September 2024) that estimates that cumulative deficits nationally could reach £4.6bn [$5.6B] by March 2026.

Declining student population but more with special needs?

Jan 8, 2025, Sky News: School budgets squeezed by 'spiralling costs' of special educational needs provision Pupil numbers are expected to fall by 2% between 2025 and 2027 - but any savings are likely to be "wiped out" by the "spiralling costs" of special educational needs provision, a new report says. Schools face tight budgets next year as the "spiralling costs" of special educational needs provision and boosts to teacher salaries threaten to outstrip the growth in school funding. Pupil numbers are expected to fall by 2% between 2025 and 2027 - and a saving of £1.2bn [$1.5B] could be made every year by freezing spending per child in real terms. . . The government has projected SEND spending will grow by £2.3bn [$2.8B] between now and 2027 without reforms. The IFS said this will make finding savings in the schools' budget "impossible without cutting mainstream per pupil spending in real terms".

Jan 7, 2025, Northern Echo: Demand for Darlington special needs support increases The number of children and young people in Darlington requiring support for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has increased, putting further pressure on schools and councils to meet their needs. Assessment requests increased by 13.5 per cent in December 2023 compared to the same period in December 2022, according to the latest figures. The largest growth was among the under-five and post-16/18 age groups. All local specialist provision in Darlington is currently at capacity after an increase in the number of pupils with SEND, particularly those with education, health, and care plans (EHCP).

Cutting costs

Jan 7, 2025, Swindon Advertiser: Swindon Council plans to axe SEND school transport for some Swindon Borough Council is seeking public opinion on plans to axe school transport funding for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Currently, the council spends around £3.4 million [$4.2M] annually on transport for approximately 900 SEND young people. However, the council is not required to provide transport for those aged 16 to 18 and receives no government funding for this. Currently, 161 students over the age of 16 benefit from the free service, costing the council £726,000 [$886K]. With an anticipated £18.9 million [$23M] budget gap for the next financial year, the council is reviewing all non-statutory services to identify potential savings.

Jan 7, 2025, WSWS: Crisis in UK special needs education escalates as Labour announces a fraudulent inquiry The crisis in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) funding and placements in Britain continues to expand as councils—tasked with providing placements and resources—face imminent bankruptcy. Families, sometimes waiting years to receive educational support for their children, are at breaking point. . . . The need for SEND placements had already surged to over half a million (576,000) as of January 24 last year, while education funding is still at 2009/10 levels in real terms after over a decade of austerity. . . . The number of children and young people requiring special education needs support in England has more than doubled over the past decade, according to the National Audit Office (NAO). Almost five percent of all students now have a special needs plan, up from a steady rate of 2.9 percent between 2000 and 2018, according to the IFS. Meanwhile, local government funding has collapsed, with several authorities already going bankrupt and dozens more at risk. SEND costs are a major factor. According to an estimate by the IFS, councils will be running a collective £3.3 billion [$4B] high-needs provision budget deficit this year, which it warned could rise to £8 billion [$10B] in the next three years. Lack of places is a major problem, with two-thirds of special schools full or over capacity. Tory and Labour government plans for expansion are grindingly slow. Of the just 67 new special schools in the pipeline, almost a third were approved more than four years ago, according to the Financial Times. Only 36 state special schools are expected to open by 2025-26, down from a previously estimated 47—plus four “alternative provision” schools, down from 6. . . .

Writing off the SPED deficits until next March

The previous Conservative government allowed councils’ high-needs deficits to sit off their balance sheets to avert a wave of bankruptcies. Originally in place until 2024, this “statutory override” was extended to March 2026 on the understanding that 10 councils would otherwise have had to formally declare bankruptcy “overnight”. The National Audit Office has warned that four in ten councils are likely to be at risk of bankruptcy with the expiration of the new deadline.

On January 7th, the Financial Times published this story: UK school budgets eroded by spiralling special needs costs, report shows .

SEN spending and higher wages leave headteachers facing ‘very tight’ accounts in 2025, says IFS Schools in England are braced for a fresh round of belt-tightening as a result of the spiralling cost of special educational needs provision, higher wages and pension contributions, new analysis has warned. The findings underline the growing challenge of meeting the soaring cost of the SEN system, which the National Audit Office warned last year was financially “unsustainable”. The spending watchdog found that the number of children with legal entitlements to additional SEN support had more than doubled since 2015 when it stood at 240,000. The NAO estimated that local councils would face a £3.4bn [$4.2B] “funding gap” by 2027-28 as result of meeting the increased demand. The IFS said the government was likely to “come under huge pressure” to increase spending to meet SEN demands, with reforms requiring costs “probably in the billions rather than hundreds of millions”. The rising SEN bill also gobbled up potential savings of £1.2bn as a result of a 2 per cent fall in the number of school-aged children in England between 2025 and 2027 as a “demographic bulge” caused by a historic spike in the UK birth rate passed through the system. . . .

So how will all this end? What will happen when local councils simply run out of money?

In October, 2024, the County Councils Network published this sobering report: SEND deficits risk bankrupting almost three quarters of England’s largest councils by 2027, with government urged to take action Twenty-six of England’s largest councils could have to declare bankruptcy by 2027 if the multi-billion special educational needs and disabilities services (SEND) deficits they are grappling with are placed onto their budget books, a dramatic new survey reveals. The warning comes from the County Councils Network (CCN), with the analysis revealing the scale of the financial challenges facing county authorities in England, with these authorities projected financial deficits potentially tripling overnight and pushing 60% more councils into insolvency. New data analysis by the Society of County Treasurers and the Association of Local Authority Treasurers shows rising demand and costs has resulted in England’s 38 county and largest unitary authorities in England amassing ‘unmanageable’ SEND deficits of £2bn [$2.4B] this year, a figure projected to rise to £2.7bn [$3.3B]in 2025/26. Nationally, these deficits are now estimated to be £4bn [$4.9B] this year, growing to £5.9bn [$7.2B] next year. These deficits are being kept off councils’ budget books due to an accountancy method called the ‘statutory override’ which is due to expire in March 2026. Research by CCN and the Local Government Association earlier this year showed these deficits are driven by record expenditure as a result of an explosion in the number of children on specialist Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and an overreliance on special school placements, particularly in the independent sector. High-needs expenditure in county areas has jumped from £2.5bn [$3.1B] in 2018/19 to an estimated £5bn [$6B] next year.

IF NOTHING CHANGES. . .

Imagine the future where things are even bleaker. There will continue to be more and more special needs students with more serious disabilities filling England’s schools, AND growing numbers of individuals will age out of school with nowhere to go. (In 2014 the government advanced the special education services to age 25 in England to try and stave off the inevitable for a few more years.)

There seems to be no hope for England. This is the perfect storm, and we can all see it coming.

YOUR THOUGHTS?

