It’s almost impossible to keep up with the stories from England about the special education crisis.

I have a couple dozen that I haven’t been able to post because there are just so many out there.

Over and over stories talk about the same things happening all over England:

INCREASING DEMAND, MORE COMPLEX NEEDS, WAITING LISTS, SPECIAL EDUCATION DEFICITS, and most of all, these stories are about AUTISM.

No one is allowed to point out the REAL PROBLEM: A GROWING POPULATION OF DYSFUNCTIONAL, DISABLED CHILDREN.

You’d think people would be really worried about these increases, but no one talks about why they’re happening in the first place.

Parents are taking their demands to Parliament, which allocates BILLIONS more for “high needs support.”

MPs make promises, but they don’t really understand that this is a national disaster threatening the future of the country and happening under their watch any more than local council members do. They all just call for more funding, more support, more special schools.

BBC News: Parents meet MPs to call for special needs support

Parents campaigning for better support for children with special educational needs (SEN) have taken their message to Parliament…. The Department for Education said it had a series of reforms on the way through an improvement plan unveiled last year. Ms Mulroy has three children, two of whom have autism and complex disabilities. Her seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter both go to a specialist school but she said the difficulties she faced getting those places "shouldn't be there for families". … A spokesperson for the Department for Education said the government had published its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Alternative Provision improvement plan last year. This outlined "how we are improving support across the country, with earlier intervention, consistent high standards and less bureaucracy", the spokesperson said. They added: "High needs funding for children and young people with complex needs will be increasing to a total of over £10.5bn [$13.3B] in 2024-25 – an increase of over 60% since 2019-20."

Medriva: The Struggle for Special Educational Needs Support in the UK: A Call for Increased Funding and Reform

Parents across the UK are experiencing a distressing struggle to secure places in specialist schools for their autistic children. With the demand far outweighing the available spaces, families are left battling with local authorities, a process that is both mentally and emotionally draining. … In the House of Commons, a heated debate calls for a review of funding for SEND provision, highlighting the human impact and the struggles faced by children and families…. The focus on autism and ADHD in SEND provision has led to a lack of resources and support for children with other disabilities, such as cerebral palsy (CP).

Guardian: UK council could go bust due to £60m [$76M] hole in special needs spending

Most councils in England have overspent their budgets on special education needs and disabilities (Send) since 2015, when the government extended the age range of young people who qualify for Send support without providing councils with the necessary funding.

Devon Live: Devon in middle of 'special educational needs pandemic'

A parliamentary debate on Special Education Needs (SEND) funding and reform took place in the Houses of Parliament on Thursday, January 11. Selaine Saxby, the Conservative MP for North Devon, said that Devon was in the middle of a “special educational needs pandemic, unrelated to the (coronavirus) pandemic”. She said that she was shocked by the number of children with SEND when she taught briefly before being elected, and that she had entire classes where every child had a special educational need.. ..

Newark Advertiser: Newark MP Robert Jenrick to represent concerns of teachers for special educational needs support after visit to Chuter Ede primary school in Fernwood https://www.newarkadvertiser.co.uk/news/amp/mp-s-visit-an-opportunity-to-explore-support-for-pupils-with-9348519/

Concerns over funding and support for a primary school will be with officials — after teachers explained their issues to Newark MP Robert Jenrick. Mr Jenrick paid a visit to Chuter Ede’s Fernwood site yesterday (January 12), where he spoke with staff and students about the school, their concerns about funding and government support, and also their successes…. A particular concern raised was adequate support and funding for children with special educational needs (SEN) who are in mainstream schools, as they felt there was not always an adequate budget to provide the best care and education for students’ individual needs…. Mrs Hunter said: “I think it is great to see him and that he is interested in the school. “It’s a chance to air some concerns about education and make him aware of some challenges the school faces — and which all schools face. In particular we have talked about SEN and the high demand and funding around it.

Knutsford Guardian: Sensory room helps pupils with autism at Handforth Grange to relax

AN oasis of calm has been created to help children with complex educational needs to relax…. “It will help those children who currently struggle with mental health to improve their focus and will provide them with a safe place to relax.” Cllr Susan Moore, chairman of Handforth Town Council, presented head teacher Andrea Booth with a cheque for £2,188 [$2,789] at a school assembly on Friday. Cllr Moore said: “The council is very pleased and proud to assist with the restoration of such an important resource for the school.”

Goucestershire Live: : Special schools in Gloucestershire under pressure as funding and places fall short

Special schools in Gloucestershire are facing a crisis of funding and places. Laurence Robertson, the Conservative MP for Tewkesbury spoke in Parliament on Thursday, January 11, about the challenges faced by special schools in his constituency and across Gloucestershire…. However, he also highlighted the problem of a lack of special school places in the county, which he said was estimated to be about 330 places short. He said: “The problem is that because they have been given places on appeal, 100 children have had special school places awarded to them, but no places have yet been found for them. That is a very big difficulty that both the schools I mentioned have raised with me. “Alderman Knight was built ten years ago for 120 pupils, and there are now 235 pupils on its roll. That puts a big strain on the school itself, and it also means that class sizes have increased. The problem with that for special schools is that as the class sizes get bigger, they tend to lose what makes them special, which is something they are very concerned about. “Such schools are obviously very concerned about their budgets. … “The high needs budget has doubled since 2015, but even if a Government were able to triple or quadruple it, that would not by itself deliver the outcomes we all want to see,” he continued. “Parents and teachers know that and frequently say that the issue is not just about money.”

Luton Today: Children with special needs wait over a year to see specialist doctor says Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable MP as he calls for more funding

Children with special needs in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable are often waiting almost a year and a half before seeing a specialist doctor according to the towns’ MP. Calling for more funding for SEND children in Central Bedfordshire, South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, raised concerns about local special educational needs and disabilities provision in the House of Commons on Thursday. He said: “Many—probably a majority—of the children who go on to need an education, health and care plan need to see a specialist doctor at our local child development centre, the Edwin Lobo Centre. The waiting list for that centre, which serves my constituents, currently stands at between 65 and 72 weeks. Once the appointment has taken place, there is often a delay of a further four to five weeks before the doctor’s report is received…. “Like other local authorities, Central Bedfordshire Council benefited from recent increases in funding for special educational needs and disabilities, which was very welcome. Despite that, the council has had to vote a further £5 million [$6.3M] of additional funding to balance the books.”

Manchester Evening News: New 50-place special school to open at former health centre

The school, will offer much needed special education for youngsters with autistic spectrum conditions A new special school at a former health centre will create up to 50 much needed school spaces for children with autistic spectrum conditions. … Applicants Your Chapter Ltd said the school will cater for young people with special needs who are likely to have a diagnosis of high functioning autism. Addressing the committee, Lee Canbury, on behalf of the school, said: “The school will be particularity for children with autistic spectrum conditions. “Selecting this site was part of a joint report with the NHS and Bolton Council. At the time of the report there was a shortfall of around 213 such school places and that will have risen to around 400 by today…. The school will cater for up to 50 young people from the ages of nine to 16 – providing full time education in a therapeutic environment. Your Chapter operates around 20 sites across the North West, Yorkshire, Shropshire and Wales.

Official may sound concerned, no one really wants to know what’s happening. That’s why this will only get worse, much worse.

Leave a comment