ENGLAND: Report says special ed system 'on brink of collapse'
All roads lead back to Dr. Andrew Wakefield and the MMR vaccine
On Loss of Brain Trust, https://www.lossofbraintrust.com I’ve recorded the last seven years in the decline of children around the world as revealed to us daily by the mainstream media.
My chief focus has been the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland. As prevalent as stories are here in America, nothing can top what’s non-stop in the news in the U.K. It’s a meltdow…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anne’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.