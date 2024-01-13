Each day it is easy to predict that I will find stories from England about yet another special school being built somewhere AND about more failures in the special education system.

I expect this because it’s been happening for years. England is on a downward spiral that is rapidly speeding up. Now local councils from around the country are talking about unprecedented deficits in their special needs programs. Three-fourths of councils can’t afford to pay for the “increasing demand” without help from the national government.

THIS IS THE LATEST

New School

Maidstone, SE England: Springfield House in Sandling Road, Maidstone to be converted into new school after plans approved for 19th century site

SE England

A 19th-century mansion is to be converted into a new school for more than 100 children with special needs and disabilities…. Catering for 150 children between the ages of five and 18, it will also have 60 full-time staff. It comes just four months after more than a hundred parents and teachers took part in a protest demanding changes to special education needs provision in schools.

Not enough places

Members of SEND Reform England met outside County Hall in Maidstone in September to fight against what they said was a lack of provision for their children, including insufficient spaces in special needs schools…. "The provision of the school will meet the specific educational needs of children within the borough that are presently not being met locally, and for which children are having to travel to sites well outside of the borough to attain…. "The school is proposed to meet the significant local demand for the specialist education needs of children within the borough, which is currently being met by schools outside of the area. "There is clearly a genuine demand for SEND school places [here] that this proposal will address."

Outside provider

The school is to be operated by Serenity Schools Maidstone Ltd. The company is a specialist education needs provider which follows "a holistic approach to education and childhood development”….

Failing special needs kids

Hertfordshire: Plan to fix Herts SEND services set out by county council

SE England

A plan to fix services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Hertfordshire has been set out by the county council after an Ofsted report found "widespread and/or systemic failings"…. It includes an additional £2m [$2.5M] per year for SEND services in HCC's budget for 2024/25 (on top of a previous £5m [$6.4M] in additional funds), and redesigned assessments for children who may have autism or ADHD…. The plan also includes previously announced commitments to expanding special school and mainstream SEND provision - including creating 1,000 new SEND school places by 2025/26 - and training staff through a new SEND Academy…. A High Court judge recently found that HCC is acting unlawfully every time it fails to complete a child's EHCP within 20 weeks. Only 38 per cent of EHCPs in Hertfordshire are currently finalised within 20 weeks…. A spokesperson for HCC recognised that improvements are "urgently needed"…

Hackney: New Additional Resource Provisions for children with special needs to be created in Hackney

London borough

Hackney Council is consulting on proposals to create three new Additional Resource Provisions (ARPs) at three schools in the borough, which would see 78 additional places made available for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)… This is in response to the significant rise in the demand for places for children and young people with SEND observed in recent years in Hackney and across London. In recent years, there has been a significant increase of children and young people with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) in Hackney. This upward trend is predicted to continue and is also being seen across London. Just in the last two years, the number of Hackney children and young people with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) increased by 18.5 percent (from 2,645 in 2021 to 3,243 in 2023). In February 2023, the percentage of resident 0-24 year olds in Hackney with an EHCP was the second highest among statistical neighbours (4%), and the 9th highest across England.

These are just three examples of what is out every day in the news in England. No one seems bothered about the increases or the fact that the education system can’t provide for the most vulnerable children.

Someone should have to explain why there is “significant rise in the demand for places” and ‘widespread and/or systemic failings.’

Most concerning of all was this statement from the London borough of Hackney:

“This upward trend is predicted to continue and is also being seen across London.”

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