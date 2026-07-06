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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
1d

You wrote: "Finally, people in authority in England are showing some concern over the pitiful state of children’s health, yet they are at a total loss to explain why things are changing so dramatically."

I wonder if out of control mass injection with untested, experimental, for profit, drugs might have something to do with it? Maybe damaged parents are damaging their kids, or the kids are really damaged, or the medical establishment see their chance to profit from the a fake diagnoses bonanza and - yes - more drug sales, or some horrible combination of all these.

The rule for our family here is NO DRUGS unless sick, and even then the absolute minimum for the shortest time to control symptoms while we get batter by ourselves without any belief that drugs will make us healthy.

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Jane Wills's avatar
Jane Wills
2d

Sobering stats as ever but as you say Anne, I have no faith that anything will change. The complacency is incredible. The numbers are also fuelling arguments that this is all about overdiagnosis and perverse incentives. There is always a way to explain away the data that have just been presented. What's more, if there is an explanation, it is NEVER about biology. There is no recognition of the link to rising pressure on the human immune system, the depletion of human microbiomes and the impact this has on neurodevelopment. God help the next generation.

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