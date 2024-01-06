The public in the U.K. is now so used to hearing about how education is failing children with special needs that it’s just accepted as the way it is.

If they can watch the autism numbers climb ever higher every year or two, why should we expect the same people to do anything to address the reasons for the special ed increases?

Because there are currently so many stories out of England, I’ll just point out some examples of the language that never seems to matter and the questions that are never asked.

If they’re not building whole new special schools, they’re expanding on the ones already in service.

Jan 4th Surrey: SE England

Surrey County Council must pay three families a total of £3,300 [$4,200] for the distress and frustration caused by delaying their children’s education care plans – as it struggles with a backlog of around 1,000 young people…. It told the ombudsman it had “a backlog of around 1,000 EHC needs assessment awaiting an educational psychologist assessment”.

Jan 2nd Bury: NW England

An award-winning special school will be able to offer 70 new pupils a place after plans for an extension were approved. The school, situated on School Street, is for pupils aged two to 11, with very complex medical needs including severe learning difficulties, autism, challenging behaviour, epilepsy, communication difficulties and sensory and multisensory impairments. The school is managed through the council and wanted to expand its capacity to 240 by building a new block on a current grassed area of the site.

Jan 2nd Shropshire: W. Midlands

Thousands of parents whose children are suffering with poor mental health are turning to a charity for help, new data suggests. Figures from Young Minds show 13,228 people contacted the charity’s parent helpline from January 1 to December 8, while an extra 2,829 parents and carers needed urgent crisis support. The main topics parents have needed help with over the last year are their child’s anxiety, anger, depression and low mood, behaviour and autism…. “So much of what we hear speaks of a system that is struggling to cope. “Across the country, more young people than ever are struggling with their mental health, with record numbers in crisis and in need of urgent support. This is a youth mental health emergency which will continue to escalate without preventative action…. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re continuing to invest in mental health services for children and young people with an additional £2.3 billion [$2.9B] a year on overall mental health services by 2024…. “The mental health workforce also continues to grow to help cut waiting lists – one of this government’s top five priorities. In June 2023, we saw almost 10,100 more mental health staff working than the previous year.”

This article was about doubling the size of a special school, but the main issue in the piece was how about the noise levels from the heat pumps would impact the neighbors.

Dec 28th Farnham: Near London

The near-doubling in size of a Farnham school for children with special educational needs can go ahead after an agreement was reached to monitor noise levels from its newly approved heat pumps…. In February 2022, it had been granted permission to remodel its school buildings and play area – with work already underway. Once completed, the expansion will accommodate 170 SEND children.

Here was a story about demand they simply can’t meet.

Dec 26th Derbyshire: E. Midlands

A Derbyshire council has paid more than £100,000 [$127K] to families of children with special educational needs it has failed to support. Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has paid £95,000 [$121K] to families who have made a total of 380 formal complaints to the authority over support – or lack of – provided to their children with special educational needs…. This follows a further £26,000 [$33K] it paid out to three families in August, also over failures to provide sufficient support to children with special educational needs. A county council spokesperson said there had been a “significant” increase in the number of requests for EHCPs, but did not quantify this…. He said 50 more officers would be needed to be able to respond to parents whenever they have a query and the authority is “unable” to meet that sort of demand…. A county council spokesperson said: “Derbyshire has had a significant increase in the number of requests for EHCPs and for the assessments and advice that go along with these. This is a national issue and other local authorities are facing similar increases in demand. As a result of this, our performance in completing some ECHPs within the 20-week deadline has been impacted and has led to delays in completing some of them on time.

Over and over people hear that there is a ‘significant increase’ in requests for special ed plans. There are waitlists and backlogs.

This has been happening for years, and the numbers only get worse. No one can account for the unending increases, and no one ever has to.

The spokesperson from Derbyshire is typical:

A county council spokesperson said there had been a “significant” increase in the number of requests for EHCPs, but did not quantify this….

No one ever has to explain the exploding population of disabled students bankrupting England’s schools. Polite people just don’t ask.

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