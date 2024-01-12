It should be mentioned that during the 1930s, the British exported “considerable quantities of scrap metal” to Nazi Germany.

I find that how to understand. It seemed that World War One didn’t teach them much about the aggressive aims of the Germans. Did anyone wonder what the Germans were doing with all the scrap metal? No one asked. Everyone seemed blissfully unaware.

Fast forward to today. After seven years, I’ve compiled thousands of stories on the explosion in special needs children in the U.K. There is NO ONE who asks why this is happening. All that’s ever talked about is the fact that government needs to do more, to spend more money.

Most concerning of all is the future. If the government, local and national, is facing bankrupting costs for special needs children and can’t provide enough places for these students currently, how are they ever going to care for this population after they leave school?

Every day I marvel at the stories. Each one is actually part of a tragedy unfolding right in front of us.

I’ve been following the coverage on special education/autism for many years, and I know it’s never going to get better and eventually everything is going to collapse. It has to.

You can’t have unending increases in the number of disabled children AND more complex disabilities affecting them without the perfect storm destroying everything.

What is especially odd about the whole thing is the fact that they keep telling us about the INCREASES, but they never really explain them, except for an occasional, vague reference to better recognition being behind the numbers.

It’s hard to keep up with the volume of these stories, as it increases daily. One thing I’m seeing is that issues are getting more critical.

The government in London has to shore up the local councils dealing with exploding special education costs. Currently they’re providing more money, but with strings attached. These councils are being told to cut back on the number of students on special ed rolls, something that seems impossible given the current situation.

Some councils are going into their general education funds to cover special needs costs, which again isn’t feasible in the long run.

We’re seeing dire forecasts, which wouldn’t be too alarming, except that they’re coming from places all over the country.

Here are the most recent examples.

Jan 11th, Richmond:

A school for children with special educational needs will be expanded in South West London to meet an 'urgent' need for specialist places in the borough…. The new campus on Hanworth Road will be for 25 pupils aged 11 to 19 with severe and complex learning difficulties…. …"Strathmore’s been oversubscribed for some years which means we’re unable to provide places for all the local children with severe and complex learning difficulties and this means, unfortunately, children have to attend schools outside the borough, further from their home community, with longer journey times."… …He said AfC had identified the need for more specialist school places locally "as a matter of urgency" - with a current shortfall of 229 places in Richmond. Mr Kilpin said: "All the special schools within the borough are currently filled. As a result, we’re struggling to place any new pupils in special schools within the borough. Places in neighbouring local authority special schools are also at full capacity."

Jan 11th, Northumberland:

CONCERNS have been raised about an ongoing consultation into the future of SEND education in Northumberland – which council officers admitted contained a series of “unpalatable” options. The number of children requiring an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) in the county more than doubled from 1,679 in 2017 to 3,369 in 2023. The increase brings with it rising costs, and Northumberland County Council is facing a budget deficit of £6.2 million [$7.9M] in its high needs block by the end of the 2024/25 financial year…. The problem is not unique to Northumberland, but in other areas where the Government has stepped in to provide additional funds and bridge the gap, councils are expected to reduce their SEND spending. At a meeting of the council’s schools forum last month, director of education David Street explained that some measures ordered by the DfE can be “unpalatable” to those in the education sector.

Orders to cut back on the number of special needs students

These include reducing the growth and cutting EHCPs, specialist demand, and top-up values. The Prudhoe North councillor, who has a son with a diagnosis of autism, said: “My concern is if they cut the amount of EHCPs, how on earth are children and young people going to get the correct support? It is outrageous that the council are even considering this they should be fighting for our children by challenging central Government for more funding…. “Schools are trying hard and doing innovative things like changing cupboards into quiet rooms. This shows the commitment of headteachers, but they are at breaking point. “Children are being excluded from school because of their social and emotional issues which could be resolved with adequate care plans. Northumberland County Council say they have a plan, but it is only words. “There is a crisis and children and parents are bearing the brunt. The education system is in chaos and the future of our children is bleak.”… “In line with the national picture, the number of children and young people in Northumberland assessed as requiring an EHCP is increasing, which places increased cost pressures on the SEND system. …

It’s really better recognition

“In fact, the rise in figures means that more of our young people are having their needs recognised and met than ever before. We have some of the best schools in the country – with 95.1 per cent rated good or outstanding. “We’re investing over £100m [$128M] in new school facilities across the county and provision for pupils with SEND are at the heart of all those plans. …

Jan 11th, Hertfordshire:

Hertfordshire County Council has agreed to pay £2,000 [$2,500] to the parent of a child with special educational needs, after a delay in him being allocated a primary school…. Hertfordshire County Council has apologised…. “There are more than 36,500 children and young people identified in Hertfordshire schools as having SEND." They stressed that although most children and young people with additional needs do not require an EHCP to access support, they had seen an 185 per cent increase in children and young people with EHCPs since 2015. They added improvement was a key priority and a ‘strong strategy’ was in place including an additional ongoing £5million [$6.4M] investment into SEND services and creating 1,000 new SEND school places.

Jan 9th, Bristol:

The council has struggled to keep up with rising demand The number of children in Bristol with additional needs who should be in a special school but are not because of a shortage of places has risen, and now stands at 213…. The figure was revealed by Mayor Marvin Rees in an answer to a question asked by the parent of a child with special needs at a council meeting last month. The figure of 213 is the number of children who have a Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) in place which states they should be in a special school, but there aren’t enough special school places so they are being educated either in a mainstream school or at home. Sally Kent, whose child has special needs, asked the mayor for a breakdown of where all the children and young people with EHCPs were being educated, and how many were currently waiting for provision at a special school. The figures released by the Mayor in his response showed that the number of children and young people with EHCPs has grown by more than 1,000 in just the past three years, as the council has worked to clear one of the worst backlogs of EHCP awarding in the country…. Back in August 2020, parents of children with special needs reacted furiously when the council confirmed that the new school year that year would begin with 190 children not in a special school when they legally should be…. Since 2020, BCC has been working with partners to increase the SEND estate, within the city, through the Specialist Sufficiency Project. The project has delivered a total of 288 specialist places. The delivery of an additional 130 placements is underway and further opportunities are being explored. “The Department for Education has accepted Bristol City Council’s application for a special free school, which will deliver an additional 164 places for the city. This provision is forecasted to open in academic year 2026,” he added.

Jan 9th, Bournemouth:

The troubled Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) has warned that it may be forced to declare itself effectively insolvent at the end of this year due to government rules over education deficits. Long-term underfunding has left many councils running large deficits on special education needs and disabilities (SEND) services, creating often huge cumulative deficits on their Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) budgets. A recent BCP council report warned that it was expecting to run a £27.6m [$35M] in-year deficit on high needs education in 2024/25. Simply servicing the deficit is expected to cost the council £2.5m [$3.2M] in the next financial year.

Ignoring the debt

The report said the huge cumulative DSG deficit meant the council was forecast to have negative reserves by this March – which under normal council finance rules would render it insolvent. However, since 2020, the government has temporarily ignored DSG deficits in assessing councils’ financial health. This ‘statutory override’ was extended in 2022 to run until March 2026 – at which point DSG deficits will once again have the capacity to render councils insolvent. But the council report warned that this deadline have a much earlier impact if it is not again extended. ‘When the statutory override falls away, the accumulate DSG deficit will be greater than the council’s total reserves and the council will technically be insolent,’ the report warned. ‘If the deadline is not extended, then it is expected that the council’s Director of Finance would need to issue a section 114 notice in December 2024 as it would not be possible to set a balanced budget for 2025-26.’ A section 114 notice is effectively a declaration of insolvency. Growing numbers of councils have been forced to issue such notices in recent years, most notably Birmingham – England’s largest council – in 2023…. As a result, the council is seeking an alternative agreement which would stabilise the in-year deficit at current levels – but without extra funding, this would leave the cumulative deficit rising to £198m [$251M] after five years.

Jan 8th, Oxfordshire:

A special needs school where pupil behaviour has “deteriorated” in the last six months has seen more staff members leave…. Woodeaton Manor School has seen behaviour standards fall this school year because too many pupils are enrolled, according to an ex-governor. The foundation special school has 84 pupils with severe emotional and social difficulties who are taught in a large manor house in Woodeaton village. In mid-November, all of the school’s governors resigned following an Ofsted inspection, with the report yet to be published…. The issues at the school have been blamed on Oxfordshire County Council’s alleged failings to create enough special needs places in the county. It has left the school oversubscribed, the ex-governor said. “The educational authority’s role is to provide school places across the county, and they haven’t provided enough,” he added. The council aims to create more than 300 new places during the next four years.

These stories are from a four day period. They’re about massive costs and stunning numbers of children, yet still, no one asks the obvious: WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

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