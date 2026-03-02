The 21st century so far seems likely to go down in history best known for the decline of the healthy child. Children are commonly diagnosed with chronic conditions never observed in the past, things like juvenile diabetes, seizure disorder, life-threatening allergies, asthma, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, severe GI issues and more.

Likewise more and more children have serious neurological/developmental problems like autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia dyscalculia, ADD, ADHD, GDD, OCD, ODD, anxiety, and the list goes on.

This does not bode well for society because all of these disabilities come at a cost, and we’re seeing this play out right now in real time in England.

My website, Loss of Brain Trust , shows the undeniable proof that something is horribly wrong with children today. Disabled children are now the norm in our schools, especially in England where the special education crisis threatens to bankrupt most of local councils facing always “greater demand” and “more complex needs.”

Parents and educators in England were waiting for months for the national government’s solution to long waiting times for support, adversarial battles over suitable provision and unsustainable costs facing local governments.

On February 23 the government’s plan was finally announced, and it was, as expected, filled with lofty promises about championing more “inclusion” of special needs students in mainstream schools.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson held a roundtable at Downing Street to announce the reforms.

In short, the plan is to try to mainstream as many disabled children as possible, even though we know that the scale of demand and the depth of need only ever goes up. The last decade has been awash with newspaper reports about new special schools being built for “high needs” students. These schools are for students with disabilities so severe they can’t be educated in mainstream schools.

Here’s what was presented:

Ms Phillipson reassured parents that children with the most complex needs will still have EHCPs [NB. Education, Health and Care Plans are the legal documents that outline a child’s needs that have to be met], but said the new system will be dependent on need, not diagnosis. The new reforms are backed by £4 billion [$5.4B] in funding to prepare the system, with mainstream schools, colleges and early years providers getting £1.6 billion [$2B] over three years to help them provide support to SEND children. The government has also announced £1.8 billion [$2.4B] over three years to create a bank of specialists in every area such as SEND teachers and speech and language therapists, that schools can draw from. It has already been announced the government will spend £200 million [$269M] to give all teachers training in supporting children with SEND. From now until 2030, some £3.7 billion [$5B] capital funding will also be invested to create tens of thousands of new specialist places. Ministers admit special needs spending will keep soaring over the next decade despite reforms to bring it under control

Starmer admits that “the system is broken” and Phillipson has repeatedly claimed that the current government inherited a “broken system,” but there is so much here that doesn’t make sense.

Phillipson calls the changes a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for reform but they seem to want to fix things without recognizing what has gone wrong.

The media, doing typical disinterested reporting on the subject, fail to ask two critical questions:

WHY ARE THERE ALWAYS MORE AND MORE DISABLED CHILDREN IN ENGLAND?

WHAT IF THE INCREASES CONTINUE?

Nowhere in the government’s White Paper do they say anything specific about the never-ending INCREASE in DEMAND and the number of children with MORE COMPLEX NEEDS.

No quick fix

On February 23, the Daily Mail published the story, Ministers admit special needs spending will keep soaring over the next decade despite reforms to bring it under control. The piece made it clear that there is no quick fix.

Ministers have revealed special needs spending will keep soaring over the next decade despite reforms to bring it under control. Labour’s long-awaited schools white paper, published today, says costs will keep rising over the next few years and only come back to today’s levels in 2035. The reforms to the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system come after councils were almost bankrupted by a rise in cases of conditions such as ADHD and autism. Since 2014, the number of children receiving Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), which give them a legal right to specialist care, has doubled. It is thought ‘raised awareness’ of less profound cases has led to the increase – although some experts say there has been an ‘overdiagnosis’.

This Daily Mail piece tried to explain away all the disabled children in England by using the tired claim of ‘raised awareness’ and telling us kids aren’t really disabled; it’s overdiagnosis.

Drastic cuts

Independent: Hundreds of thousands of children with special needs won’t get top-tier support plans under SEND overhaul - AOL

Ministers will dramatically cut the number of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who are given the highest level of support under highly anticipated reforms announced by the education secretary. An estimated 270,000 fewer young people will be awarded education, health and care plans (EHCPs) by 2035, a drop of more than 40 per cent on current projections, as the government tackles a spiralling system it says is not working for children and parents and has led to multibillion-pound black holes in council budgets.

Broken by the numbers

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the current system ‘designed 10 years ago for a small number of children is now broken’ (PA)

So things are not expected to turn around until 2035, and somehow, by then, they’ll have fewer children with special needs plans.

Why is this happening?

Special education services have been the law in England since 1970, so why are schools now unable to provide for these students?

Why are students today MORE DISABLED than they were in the past?

Feb 21, 2026, Special Needs Jungle: National Education Union’s Daniel Kebede: “Reforming SEND cannot be done on the cheap”

Since 2015, the number of Education, Health and Care Plans has risen from 240,000 to 640,000. Yet outcomes for children with SEND have not improved. The Department for Education admits this. Behind every one of those numbers is a child whose learning, wellbeing and development depend on timely and properly resourced support. But the current system cannot deliver it. High-needs allocations have more than doubled in the past decade, yet they still fall well short of what is required. Identified need has also more than doubled before inflation is taken into account. The Government has promised to write off 90% of local authority deficits that were projected to reach £5 billion [$6.7B] by March 2026. Many are already rationing services because they have no other choice. Teachers see the effects every day: stretched staff, growing waiting lists and children whose needs remain unmet for months or even years. Only one in ten teachers say they have proper access to specialist support.

Daniel Kebade, head of the National Education Union expressed his doubts:

As General Secretary of the NEU, I welcome any reform rooted in children’s rights, inclusion and fairness. But I am deeply concerned that the government’s plans rest on shaky financial ground. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the gap between what councils spend on SEND and what the government allocates was set to reach £6.3 billion [$8.5B] within three years, with £14 billion [$19B] of accumulated debt. Despite a debt write-off, without new schools’ funding, these numbers will not disappear—they will land on the desks of schools already running on empty.

How can the government plan deliver more sustainable change by 2035? This only relies on removing support from students (and schools) that currently have it via EHCPs. What if the number of high needs students keeps growing? What if the number doubles again? Maybe Starmer and Phillipson will have moved on to other positions by 2035 so they won’t have to deal with this untenable situation that only gets worse.

Professor Jane Wills

An article by Professor Jane Wills gives a firsthand perspective on the changes to special education. Jane retired from teaching and research early to care for her adult son with severe autism. She watched her son descend into autism following his 18 month vaccinations and has supported him through every stage of the education system that is now being reformed.

She wrote a piece for The Conservative Woman published on February 26, expressing her views on the government’s changes to special education. She brings up the issues Starmer and Phillipson seem unable to address.

White Paper ignores the real issues over special needs pupils

FOR MANY months now, parents, teachers and councillors in England have been treated to the Paul Daniels school of public policy when it comes to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). A series of ‘now you see it, now you don’t’ ideas for reform have been dangled in front of people only to be whisked away as soon as they start getting upset. The same approach was evident this week when the government published its long-awaited White Paper, Every Child Achieving and Thriving, 118 pages of government-speak. If that wasn’t enough, it was accompanied by another document inviting further consultation on the proposals for SEND reform that will run until May and will likely not report until the start of another school year. This document is even longer than the White Paper. The whole thing has an air of magic about it. There is almost no contact with the reality of trying to educate the growing numbers of children with special educational needs nor with the challenges of inclusion in large mainstream schools. Remarkably, neither document has anything to say about the underlying causes of rising demand. We know it is autism, Speech, Language and Communication (SLC), Emotional and Mental Health (EMH) that is driving up the demand (and I’ve included some new data at the end of this post). Yet there is nothing about why the incidence of these conditions is rising so fast nor what is involved in teaching such children, nor why so many require high-level support. There is just one half-sentence on page 12 of the consultation document that tamely suggests ‘we know needs have increased worldwide, in part through better identification’.

Covering up the real issue

It is blindingly obvious that rising demand for SEND and the escalating costs of provision have prompted the White Paper. These trends have exercised politicians, policy makers, think tanks and journalists – as well as teachers – for months, if not years. And yet, when it comes to publication day, there is no mention of what is going on bar repetition of the usual rubbish that it is about better identification – which implies teachers would have missed these children in previous years – as well as a nod to the fact that other countries have the problem as well! The White Paper completely avoids this central issue but it has much to say about the additional duties that mainstream schools and teachers will have to take on, and there are plenty of them, involving plans and training and reviews and teams of experts. (See my original article for details.) Despite the ongoing consultation, the legislation is expected to be fully effective by the school year starting in September 2029. At that time, any children with an Education Care and Health Plan (ECHP) who are moving from primary to secondary school or from secondary into post-16 the following year, will be reviewed. About half of all current ECHPs (278,200) cover children in mainstream schools and these are likely to be severely squeezed in review. Going forward, the government wants to retain EHCPs only for children with the most complex needs (although the criteria for this are still yet to come).* EHCPs will carry on being funded by local authorities and it is not clear if central government will help with these costs. Indeed, there is remarkably little in the White Paper and consultation about special schools. You wouldn’t know it, but there are currently about 170,000 pupils in special schools and demand for places has exceeded supply across the country for years. The private sector has been providing additional capacity to help meet demand. While the White Paper includes an ambition to cap the costs of this private provision, there is no recognition of the knock-on effects if this space were to go. Although it is buried in the minds of ministers rather than being clearly articulated, the expectation must be to move some of the children who are currently in special schools, and those who are assessed to have similar levels of needs in the future, into mainstream provision. This is a very big ask.

Her son’s story

In his journey through the education system, our son with severe autism who is now 22 attended two mainstream primary schools, one private specialist primary school, and two local authority special schools. We also ran an Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) programme at home for the years when he was in mainstream school, funded by us. We all tried very hard to teach him to read, to write and to learn. What went in one day was lost on the next. His learning difficulties prevented him for engaging with most of what went on school – including the specialist schools. What’s more, a school classroom is just about the worse possible place for a child with severe autism who is wholly unmotivated and unable to learn, and struggles with noise.

The problem with mainstreaming

The White Paper contains no insights into the challenges faced in teaching children on the front line of SEND – where most of the money is spent. We are told that more children need to stay in mainstream. That teachers will be trained and experts brought in, but we know that no one really knows how to teach children with severe learning difficulties. It is a very hard thing to do. What’s more, much of the school day is necessarily spent helping with basic care such as feeding, toileting and managing comorbid health conditions such as epilepsy and anaphylaxis. Special schools are used to providing this level of care, and they safeguard the children involved. Mainstream schools are already facing significant behaviour challenges with high rates of disciplinary action and low rates of attendance. Including more children with SEND, particularly those with much higher levels of need, will add further pressure and make things much worse. School leaders are being asked to do all this new work – and to manage all this change – on top of everything else they are expected to do. As ever with Government announcements, there is some magic money floating about with a billion for this and a billion for that but stretched across the school estate and given the trend of increased demand, it will be a drop in the ocean and wholly insufficient to delivering change.** In addition, any parent of a child with SEND knows how hard it is to access expert support from educational psychologists or speech and language therapists, yet the government is proposing to magic up teams of these people out of thin air; it just can’t be done. . . . The percentage of all pupils who have ECHPs is now at least 5.22 (1 in 20) in primary and 6.12 (1 in 17) in secondary age groups in England (for 2024-5). These rates have gone up dramatically since 2015 and particularly so amongst primary school kids. The majority of awards are now made for autism, SLC and SEMH – the rates of which have all more than doubled in both age groups over this time. The problems are real and severe and only ever increase. . . . Ultimately, there is only one way to tackle the crisis in SEND. We have to face up to the causes of SEND. No amount of magical thinking can wish them away. The White Paper is full of hot air – it has no chance of solving the problems, not least because there is no attempt to recognise what is causing the problems. The poisoning of our children breaks my heart. *Remarkably, the White Paper says this in regard to those currently in special schools with EHCPs at the moment: ‘We … recognise that, for a small number of children and young people who have very low incidence, high complexity needs, regional variations in commissioning and the location of settings and services can make accessing the appropriate support more difficult. In some local authorities this may involve one or two children or young people requiring this level of support, while others may have none’ (p65). Given that there are currently hundreds of children in local special schools at the moment, this implies that most of these children – including those with VERY severe levels of need would be educated in mainstream schools in the future. Children like my son would be one of them. When he was in mainstream school, he spent most of his time in the playground running around with the other boy with severe autism. It was not the fault of the school or the staff, who were doing their best. It was just not possible to keep him sitting at a desk and doing normal school work during the day. . . .

A longer version of this article appeared in the Autism Tribune on February 24, 2026.

The government envisions a world where somehow mainstream schools will take on huge numbers of disabled students and provide a satisfactory education for all. This will, of course, greatly reduce costs for the government. Teachers will receive training so that all teachers will be special ed teachers and all schools will be special ed schools.

Maybe this is inevitable. At the rate children are being recognized as having special needs in England, we’re really seeing the end of the normally developing child, and special ed will become regular ed. It is a marker of the world yet to come.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are.

Dr. Toby Rogers

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“