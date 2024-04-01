I’m to the point where I feel there is no hope for England and probably the rest of the U.K. as well.

As county councils go deeper and deeper into debt over the soaring costs of special education, no one ever focuses on why so many kids can’t function normally.

Everything is all about the need for MORE MONEY and MORE PLACES.

A March 31st article on the special education deficit in Devon County talks about money shortages and how they’re handling things.

Crediton Courier: Government cash support for Devon’s special needs education

A HIGH level agreement has been signed between Devon County Council and the Government which will see an extra £95 million [$120M] of national funds set aside to reduce the deficit on special needs education. Devon's cumulative spending on education for children with special needs and disabilities (SEND) over the past 10 years is set to create a deficit of £163 million [$205M] by the end of this financial year. In common with many councils across the country, Devon has been negotiating with the Government for extra funding for special needs education under the so-called Safety Valve programme. Devon County Council has also set aside £10 million [$13M] this year to help bring down the deficit. The new agreement will see the Government contribute £38 million [$48M] by the end of March with the remaining cash being spread out over the following eight years. The council will contribute a further £5 million [$6.3M a year from its revenue budget and £20 million from reserves to bring the deficit back into balance by the end of the agreement. . . .

Meanwhile officials were repeatedly quoted saying things like, ‘I am pleased,’ ‘this is a significant achievement,’ and ‘I am delighted.’

No one was worried, alarmed or desperate despite the massive shortages they’re facing.

AND most frightening of all was a passing comment by the county council head.

"I am delighted with this extra support from the Government which has recognised the financial problems that top tier councils like Devon have been experiencing across the country because of the hugely increased demand for special needs education and the growing complexity of the problems that these vulnerable children experience.

This is one more example of hopeless situation officials face in England.

Why is there a ‘hugely increased demand for special needs education’?

Why is it happening ‘across the country’?

Why is there a ‘growing complexity of problems these vulnerable children experience’?

Something is very wrong and it’s getting worse. Why doesn’t anyone care?

The future is black.

A story on March 30th from Worcester was a preview of what’s to come. It was about how nurseries (preschools) are seeing more special needs children.

Worcester News: "Worcester needs more special needs nurseries for children"

Worcester needs more specialist nurseries for children with special educational needs (SEN), according to nursery nurses. Staff at Wishing Well Nursery in Rainbow Hill said the number of children with SEN is increasing every year. But giving those children the education they deserve is getting harder, they say, because of a lack of both specialist places and support for the nurseries that do take on SEN children. . . . Dawn Morris, SENDCO at the nursery, said she has to create more education, health and care (EHC) plans, which identify the extra help or support a child needs, than ever before. Cllr Tracey Onslow, the county council’s cabinet member for education, said the council is working with schools to increase pupil numbers and lobbying the government for more funding.

Once again the only solution is more places and more funding.

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