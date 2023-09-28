Over the past several years I’ve read plenty of news reports about special needs kids (most specifically cited as autistic) who simply don’t go to school.

Many have been excluded because their behavior or their needs can’t be dealt with in a mainstream school. Some are sitting home because they’re on waitlists for assessments or because there aren’t enough places in special schools, despite expansions on special needs places seemingly nonstop in England.

On September 12th a story from Bracknell Forest reported about a 11 year old girl suffering from autism, OCD and anxiety did have a special school place. https://www.itv.com/news/meridian/2023-09-12/autistic-daughter-written-off-after-no-school-place-offered-says-mum

A mum from Bracknell feels her autistic daughter has been "written off" after she wasn't offered a school place.

Chloe-May White, 11, is waiting to hear back from Bracknell Forest Council about whether she can go to school to start her secondary education this term….

Chloe-May left her mainstream school in year five - in June 2022 - as they were unable to meet her needs.

She had an eight week trial at a specialist school but wasn't offered a permanent place…. In 2021, an Ofsted report into the provision of education for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Bracknell Forest found significant areas of weakness and the council set out a plan of action.

A council member was quoted promising improvements. They’re going to get $1.2M from the national government for special needs students. They’re also planning on building a “new autism spectrum disorder (ASD) school.”

Now there’s a report also about another 11 year old girl with autism who’s without a school place. She functions as a 4 year old, but authorities want her in a mainstream school.

Birmingham Mail: Mum's fury as autistic daughter, 11, left without school forced to teach herself to read https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/mums-fury-autistic-daughter-11-27797445

An 11-year-old girl with autism is teaching herself how to read for charity after being left without a place at school this year

An eleven-year-old girl with autism left 'without a place at school' has made it her mission to learn to read in 60 days. Annie, from Rugeley, has missed the start of the academic year after her local authority ‘failed’ to find a school which would meet her needs.

Mum Amy Wood said Annie has been ‘let down’ by Staffordshire County Council who held ‘outdated’ information in Annie’s Education, Health and Care (ECH) plan, meaning a delay in allocating her an appropriate school place.. To ensure she is not missing out on an education, Annie - who has the educational ability of a four-year-old - is now on a self-driven mission to learn to read while raising money for the charity Vysions….

“I naively trusted the local authority to find Annie a school that would meet her needs - but that hasn’t happened,” said frustrated mum Amy. “When I looked at Annie’s EHCP plan it was completely outdated.

“Annie’s currently got the educational ability of about a four year old and the local authority wants to send her to a 12+ school - there’s not going to be enough support for her. If they’d done the correct assessments in the first place we wouldn’t be in this situation - they’ve let her down.”

The mum-of-five is currently in the process of appealing the council’s decision to send Annie to a 12+ mainstream school which is over an hour away from the family’s home. She’s called on more support for parents of SEND children to ensure they get the right placements for their needs….

The government gave the usual response.

When approached, Jonathan Price, Cabinet Member for Education (and SEND) at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Our goal is to provide every child and young person in Staffordshire with the best start in life and the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“Our recent proposals around Special Educational Needs and Disabilities provision will see us increase support within mainstream schools and create additional provision in special schools. …

No one even knows how many special needs children in England aren’t receiving an appropriate education.

The public can’t trust the official claim that 13 percent of students are receiving special support in school. (That’s up from 12.6% last year.) https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/special-educational-needs-in-england

This past summer another report put the special education rate in England at 18.2 percent. https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/education/rowan-centres-ps442000-refurb-to-meet-growing-demand-4332819

Looking at Northern Ireland, the rate is almost 20 percent of students, https://www.irishnews.com/paywall/tsb/irishnews/news/northernirelandnews/2023/05/23/news/special-3298671/content.html but we can’t trust those numbers.

A story out in April 2022 in the Irish News warned that the scale of the special education crisis in Northern Ireland was ‘unquantifiable’ because of ‘unmet need.’ Thousands are on waiting lists for assessments. https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2022/04/01/news/teaching-union-warns-scale-of-the-crisis-in-sen-sector-in-ni-is-unquantifiable--2630319/

"Around 80,000 school-age children in Northern Ireland have some form of special needs, almost a quarter of all pupils. More than 18,000 of those have a statement. However, it is likely the statementing figure should be higher. For instance, last year almost 4,500 children were waiting for an autism assessment. "So in truth the scale of unmet need is currently unknown while schools are expected to struggle on themselves without the capacity to provide proper support for children with increasingly complex social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

The most unbelievable numbers are in Scotland where 34 percent of students have special needs. https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/politics/snp-ministers-accused-shamefully-neglecting-28722232

The truth is schools just stumble on with one more finger in the dike trying to prevent the flood of disabled children from bringing everything down.

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