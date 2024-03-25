NO PLACES

It’s hard to image that advanced western countries would not be able to provide for students with special needs, but it’s happening, especially in Britain and Ireland.

Despite constant announcements of new special schools and the expansion of existing ones, there are never enough places for what is commonly called “increasing demand” (AKA more disabled/autistic students).

Mar 22, 2024, Ireland: 18 Children In Midlands Town With No Place In Autism Class

There are 18 children in a midlands town in need of a special class place, but nowhere for them to go. . . . There are no schools with capacity nearby. From my own experience, and the panic and the upset and the frustration that I feel and my husband feels here in our home because of it. I can imagine that there are similar feelings in houses around the town and indeed around the country.

Mar 22, 2024, England : Mum's despair: no Wigan school place can be found for a severely autistic four-year-old https://www.wigantoday.net/education/mums-despair-no-wigan-school-place-can-be-found-for-a-severely-autistic-four-year-old-4564083

But the start of the spring term came and went, the council confirmed receipt of Delan’s documents but there was no word about his schooling. Eventually, after several phone calls Victoria was told that Hope School didn’t have any room for Delan after all, due to there having been a recent surge in intake. . . . Victoria said: “The next week a lady visited but she found he was too severely autistic for one-to-one sessions.

Mar 22, 2024, My London: Mum of autistic Hounslow boy says he's 'in limbo' as 'inadequate council support has left him with no school'

Kerry Finlay is worried her autistic son will be without a school come September A West London mum says she is concerned her five-year-old autistic child might not have a school to go to in September, claiming the support package outlined by the council does not go far enough to address his needs.

Mar 20, 2024, BBC News: Hundreds of Norfolk children without school places

The mother of a nine-year-old boy has discovered that more than 200 children in a county have no school placement. Becky, who lives in Gorleston, put in a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) because her son receives home tuition. . . . Her FOI request revealed that 202 children were currently waiting for a place to be allocated, via either an admissions or Special Educational Needs (SEN) team. She found 141 of them had EHCPs in place. In Great Yarmouth, 48 children did not have a school place, her request revealed.

Mar 15, 2024, Ireland: Parents of non-verbal boy in struggle for school place

Sam Lewis turned 13 years old last week. He is autistic, is non-verbal and goes to a primary school that is outside his catchment area. Now in sixth class, Sam's parents, Greg and Celine, have been looking for a secondary school place for their son since last October. Sam is in a difficult situation by virtue of his intellectual disability and his autism. . . . The problem in relation to special schools is that they are full.

Mar 5, 2024, Kildare, Ireland: Frustration Mounts For Kildare Family As Autism Class Search Hits Dead End

In Kildare, parents are already struggling to secure secondary school places due to shortages. It leaves us in a place of great uncertainty. That's according to the Clane mother of a child with autism struggling to secure a specialised autism class for her son. Speaking on Kildare Today, Grainne Plaxton expressed her frustration at being unable to find a spot in an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) class anywhere in the county for her 12-year-old son Alex. She has applied to seven schools in North Kildare and two schools outside the county. . . . In North Kildare, parents are already struggling to secure secondary school places due to shortages. Despite applying to nine schools, Ms. Plaxton could only find an ASD placement 35km away in Co. Offaly, deemed unsuitable for Alex.

Mar 3, 2024, Suffolk, England: Bury St Edmunds and Thetford, speaks of wait for school place for son with special needs

A mum has said she feels ‘let down’ as her young son is still waiting for a specialist school place. Stephanie Draves, 39, from Brandon, near Bury St Edmunds and Thetford, shared her and son Tyler French’s story through SuffolkNews in November last year. She said her family was among those who had been ‘failed’ by Suffolk County Council (SCC), the local education authority, over a lack of suitable education for their children. Tyler, five, who has a range of needs, should have started his reception year in September, but still does not have a place at a specialist school. . . . Tyler has a range of diagnoses including autism, developmental delay and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, the latter of which affects the muscles in his face, shoulders and arms. He is also wobbly walking and needs someone with him 24/7 and has a feeding tube in his stomach. . . . However, six specialist schools had all turned him down, said Stephanie. . . .

Mar 2, 2024, England: Staffordshire Mum May Quit Job as Son Awaits Special School Placement

. . .Angie Matthias, a dedicated mother from Chesterton, is caught in a dire situation as her four-year-old son, diagnosed with suspected autism, ADHD, and a chromosome condition, remains without a school placement. Despite the urgent need for a specialized educational environment, Staffordshire County Council has yet to secure a spot for the upcoming academic year, putting the family's financial stability at risk. The heart of the issue lies in the failure to provide a suitable educational setting for Angie's son, who requires a specialized learning environment. . . . Out of five schools considered, four were unable to meet the child's needs, and the fifth has no availability until 2026.

Mar 1, 2024, England: Wirral Council Compensates Family £3,350 [$4K] After Child with Special Needs Misses Year of School

Wirral Council has issued an apology and agreed to a compensation of £3,350 [$4,307] to a family, acknowledging faults in the provision of education for their child with special educational needs. …Despite the family's repeated efforts to secure an appropriate educational setting for their child, identified only as B, the council's inaction and lack of effective communication led to B missing crucial educational opportunities. .. .

Feb 26, 2024, England: Suffolk mum ‘at her wits’ end’ says her son has only ever had one full year of primary school

Suffolk parent Sarah (not her real name), from the Babergh area, got in contact with SuffolkNews as she was ‘at her wits’ end’, desperately trying to find help for her son and ‘no one will listen’. Her eight-year-old son Tom (not his real name) has only ever completed one full year of primary school since starting schooling in 2020 due to his behavioural and emotional needs, she said. He has been permanently excluded from two primary schools, and due to continuous ‘let downs’ from schooling their home life has drastically been tested on a number of occasions, Sarah said. . . . However Sarah, who was forced to leave her job due to Tom’s needs, believes longer term he needs to be placed in a specialist boarding school. She says she has had to ‘fight tooth and nail’ to get Tom’s EHCP (education, health and care plan) draft, which she recently received after a ‘long wait and battle’. . . . “He has no chance in life. He hasn’t. If he doesn’t get the help he needs he will either end up in prison or end up dead or in the wrong crowd.

These stories are everyday news now. Council members keep calling for more places and more support, but not one of them asks so many children can’t learn like children have always been able to learn.

Imagine what it will be like in the next few years as these same children start aging out of school. Adult care programs will be unable to handle even a fraction of the massive numbers of disabled.

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