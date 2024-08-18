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John Stone
Aug 18, 2024

Dear Anne

Just to say everything that is known now was known - not least thanks to your amazing archiving of U.K. media stories - when I wrote to the British Government’s Chief Medical Officer, Dame Sally Davies, in January 2019. We knew at the time already exactly how things would be in 2024 but all madam was interested in was scaring people over infectious diseases:-

https://www.ageofautism.com/2019/03/chief-medical-officer-to-the-british-government-defends-mmr-safety.html

Chief Medical Officer to the British Government Defends MMR Safety: Autism Up by 15 Times And Still No Explanation

by John Stone

Since November I have been writing, on and and off about my correspondence with Dame Sally Davies, the out going Chief Medical Officer of England, and to the British Government. This correspondence is now published under Freedom of Information (barring my address and telephone number). It began when I asked Dame Sally to support her comment on the BBC about MMR "It's a a safe vaccine - we know that".

Recently, I made this list of points which I believe emerged from the exchange:

- ASD in schools is at least 15 times the level of 25 years ago

- 1.74% of all schoolchildren in the recent Northern Ireland census (the most complete data we have at the present time) had a severe/complex level of ASD disablement (education Stage 5)

- The overall rate is 2.9% for the province but 4.7% for Belfast

- Epidemiologists trying to explain the rise in ASD at the beginning of the millennium were still only talking about a rate of 0.2%

- 1999 National Statistics for schools’ mental health showed a rate of 0.2% for ASD/PDD for those born between 1984 and 88 but by the 2004 survey the overall rate was 1%

- The rate appears to have risen 5 times during the years following the introduction of MMR and 3 times since, and the majority of cases are not fringe diagnoses

- There is still no robust or adequate evidence of a large ASD population over the age of 35 and Dame Sally was unable to cite any

- Our schools, and their finances, are breaking down under the burden of disablement, with ASD being frequently mentioned as the major cause

- The social cost of ASD, once almost invisible, is set to outstrip old-age in the near future and is only likely to keep rising

- There is no robust or adequate evidence base for MMR safety: the six studies in the single review cited by Dame Sally were flawed and inadequate

- The first of these studies was only published 14 years after the products were introduced in the UK, and Dame Sally failed to cite any pre-marketing data, so the question also arises what the evidence base was for safety before they were introduced?

- The MHRA yellow card scheme would be incapable picking up long term neurological effects of vaccination

- The government has no coherent or convincing explanation of these events which are set to engulf everybody

A pdf of the correspondence can be read and downloaded here.

John Stone is UK editor of Age of Autism.

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