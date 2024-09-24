Here’s a nine minute video by someone who’s right along the lines of Dr. Casey Means and Calley Means, her brother. (Check out the 13 short segments on Tucker Carlson’s interview of them posted on my substack.)

This is refreshing. Maybe the medical profession will start to move away from the controlling forces of BIG PHARMA and BIG FOOD.

Sep 22, 2024, I will probably get attacked for this

Dr. Eric Berg, DC:

You’ve been lied to by medicine. I was recently invited to speak at the Low Carb Conference. There was a bunch of doctors in the room, and what was amazing was that all the doctors in the room practiced a completely different type of medicine. They practiced the philosophy that food is the best medicine. Using drugs were not their mode of treatment, and I really think that’s going to be the way of the future. But unfortunately the great majority of doctors use drugs to heal people. Today we’re going to dissect and talk about quite a few lies that you probably have been told by your doctor. And the problem is not even doctors. It’s the system behind doctors. If you were just to ask someone in the medical profession, WHAT CREATES HEALTH?— what would they say? Does a drug actually create health, or does it numb or alter a symptom? And unfortunately our current health care system is highly influence by BIG PHARM and BIG FOOD, aka, the junk food industry. Another problem with the medical profession is it’s overspecialized. We have a bunch of specialists what are not necessarily connecting the dots and looking at the whole body. Doctors just focusing on the ears, nose and throat. Other doctors focus on the digestive system or the endocrine system or the brain. I think that’s a problem because it kind of keeps everything separated. And very unfortunately, the training in nutrition and food therapy is virtually absent in medical school. They get, I think, 12 to 20 hours. Here’s one of their biochemistry textbooks, and what’s missing in the book are the key co-factors, aka nutrients that are involved in biochemistry. Nutrition is not emphazied in biochemistry. Doctors do not look into this diet, this food angle, yet many doctors have opinions on nutrition which is not very favorable.

SO LET’S DIVE INTO THE NINE LIES THAT YOUR DOCTOR TOLD YOU:

1. You don’t need a gallbladder. The gallbladder stores bile salts that help you extract fats from the digestive system. If you don't have a gallbladder, you won’t be able to concentrate bile.

2. Statins have minimal side effects. Statins have major side effects and increase your risk for type 2 diabetes and liver damage.

3. Hypertension is caused by too much salt in the diet. Instead of trying to lower sodium, increase potassium. Focus on adequate potassium intake to support healthy blood pressure levels.

4. Low amounts of vitamin D will fix a deficiency. If you’re low in vitamin D, 600 to 800 IU will not be enough. You need around 10,000 IU every day.

5. Red meat causes cancer. Grass-fed red meat is one of the healthiest foods you can eat. It’s a high-quality protein source and contains all of the B vitamins, zinc, selenium, copper, iron, creatine, l-carnitine, coenzyme Q10, and glutamine.

6. Avoid saturated fats. Unsaturated fats are a much bigger problem. Dangerous seed oils and ultra-processed foods are full of unsaturated fats—not saturated fats. 7. Your weight is causing your health issues. Your weight is a symptom, not the cause of your problems. The root cause of your weight problems and the associated health issues is likely insulin resistance.

8. Plant-based diets are best. Doctors and dieticians often falsely claim that plant-based diets are cleaner. Most fake meat products contain many ultra-processed ingredients.

9. Hypoglycemia is a complication of diabetes. If you have hypoglycemia, you have too much insulin. Instead of focusing on lowering insulin, doctors will advise patients to eat glucose pills or candy if their blood sugars drop too low.

0:00 Introduction: Lies from modern medicine

0:34 Medical system problems

1:48 Lies doctors tell

3:24 Hypertension and sodium

3:57 Vitamin D toxicity

5:00 Red meat and cancer

7:57 Hypoglycemia and diabetes

DATA: https://www.sidley.com/en/insights/ne...