It’s interesting that I spend so much time writing about news from the U.K., a country 4,000 miles away from the U.S.

It’s just that things are so bad there and destined to get worse.

On a daily basis there’s an announcement of yet another special school being built for kids who can’t function in a mainstream school.

The really incomprehensible part of the stories from Britain is the fact that we are constantly told about INCREASED DEMAND, but we’re not told why the increases are happening.

I’ve been covering stories like these for almost seven entire years, since January 2017, and I’ve watched the increases that never end.

There is sometimes a mention of GREATER AWARENESS as the reason for this, something we’ve been told about over and over for the past 20 years, but it’s just said in passing.

Here are examples from the past several days.

Nov 22, 2023, N Yorkshire: Children in North Yorkshire waiting ‘too long’ for autism assessments https://www.hambletontoday.co.uk/children-in-north-yorkshire-waiting-too-long-for-autism-assessments-2/

…A 2021 study found that that between 1998 and 2018 there was a 787% increase in the incidence of autism diagnosis across the UK. Experts say the increase is due to a greater public awareness of autism and earlier recognition and diagnosis of the condition…. But since 2016, the number of children and young people in North Yorkshire with identified SEND and an EHCP (education, health and care plan) has increased by over 110%. There are now over 4,500 children in the county with an EHCP but there is not enough places at council-maintained special schools to accommodate them all. Almost 600 children are forced to go to schools outside of the county … The council has proposed to build a new special school for autistic children…

A story from Northumberland reports that they’re a little curious about the increases, and it doesn’t sound like they’re buying the greater awareness claim.

Nov 25, 2023, Northumberland Gazette: Northumberland parents of children with special needs 'having their hands forced to homeschool' by academies https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/education/northumberland-parents-of-children-with-special-needs-having-their-hands-forced-to-homeschool-by-academies-4422666

Northumberland County Council has recently published its first-ever SEND forward plan, following a rapid rise in the number of children requiring additional support over recent years. Speaking at the meeting, Mrs Thompson said: “There are hundreds of children out of school because their education provision does not meet their needs. Academies do not have their hands forced. “At secondary school there is not the facilities they need to meet their needs. “I think one of the things to understand is over the last four or five years there has been a massive increase in the number of children requiring SEND. The numbers have increased hugely. “The council has set up a task and finish group which has been working to try to understand why the numbers have gone up so much.

In Staffordshire it sounds like all the greater awareness is putting the local government in the red.

Nov 22, 2023, BBC News: Risk to 'irreplaceable' residential special schools https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4n0prgj2kjo.amp

Overnights stays for pupils with complex educational needs are again under threat as a council reviews its budget. The future of residential provision at five special schools is being weighed up by Staffordshire County Council. The £1.8m [$2.3M] service faced the axe in 2019, but was granted a reprieve after the authority looked again at its wider special educational needs strategy. Council documents show the authority's High Needs Block is forecast to overspend by £20m [$25M] in 2023/24 and £25m [$31M] the following financial year, due to an increase in demand and costs of specialist placements.

Nov 22, 2023, BBC News: New SEND school approved for Walton-on-Thames https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9el3rky9dro.amp

A new Special Educational Needs School for up to 200 children has been approved by Surrey County Council…. Alex Burrows, who was recruited to become the school’s headteacher in May, said: “Our community is in desperate need of a local school that can meet the needs of local children with additional needs and disabilities."

Australia is looking a lot like Britain: more special schools and waiting lists for assessments.

Nov 24, 2023, Manly Observer: Autism-specific school expands to meet local need https://manlyobserver.com.au/autism-specific-school-expands-to-meet-local-need/

Autism-specific school, Aspect Vern Barnett in Forestville, has expanded to meet increasing demand in the Northern Beaches region. The school had an official relaunch last week following a two year renovation, increasing its capacity 90 primary school aged children.

Nov 25, 2023, Sydney Morning Herald: Almost two years after a referral, Mariam’s son is finally getting the help he needs https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/almost-two-years-after-a-crucial-diagnosis-mariam-s-son-is-finally-getting-the-help-he-needs-20231109-p5eitz.html

It took Mariam Mukhtar nearly two years to have her teenage son Raamiz assessed for autism following a paediatric referral, and she fears the delay in getting him support has cost him his high school experience…. “It’s very common for families to be waiting two years in Sydney, and that can be longer in rural and regional areas,” he said…. Guastella said there had been a “surge in demand” for neurodevelopmental assessments across the past several years as the community became more aware of disorders such as autism. There’s demand that’s been increasing year-on-year for these services, Medicare data shows the number of people aged under 25 who saw a Medicare-funded paediatrician for a diagnosis or treatment plan for a complex neurodevelopmental disorder, including autism, hit record highs in the October quarter, with nearly 4000 appointments – a 17 per cent increase on the same quarter five years ago…. “Clinics continue to experience significant and sustained demand due to the level of new referrals being received. New referrals are triaged and prioritised based on urgency and acute clinical need,” the spokesperson said.

It’s the same in Ireland

Nov 22, 2023, Northern Sound: Tydavnet school gets greenlight for additional ASD units https://www.northernsound.ie/news/tydavnet-school-gets-greenlight-for-additional-asd-units-226386

The news was confirmed by the National Council For Special Education. St Dympna's National School in Tydavnet were recently given the go ahead to open up two autism units for September 2024. … Speaking to Northern Sound, Mr Murphy said that the local school was very "conscious" of the demand for autism classes and the need for more in the local community.

I can’t wait to hear what the group in Northumberland can tell us about why special education numbers keep increasing. Perhaps they’ll share with the folks in Ireland and Australia.

Despite massive attempts to dress all this up as better diagnosing, neurodiveristy and to make everything autism-friendly, this is a disaster that will continue to unfold.

These constant increases in disabled children will soon be mirrored by the young adults who will have to be supported as they age out of school. This is only the beginning of bankrupting costs.

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